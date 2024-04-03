Video of Ghanaian Actress Akuapem Poloo Gushing As She Runs Into Mercy Aigbe and Her Hubby in Medina
- Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo recently sparked massive emotions on social media with a video of her running into Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe
- In the viral clip, Akuapem Poloo was seen expressing how much she loves and appreciates Mercy Aigbe and her husband
- The Ghanaian actress, in the caption of her post, declared Mercy Aigbe and her hubby as her spiritual mother and father
A video of controversial Ghanaian movie star Akuapem Poloo running one of her favourite Nigerian celebrities, Mercy Aigbe and her husband, Kazim Adeoti, has gone viral.
The Ghanaian actress in the viral clip was seen gushing massively while expressing how much she's a huge fan of Mercy Aigbe and her hubby.
In the viral clip, Akuapem Poloo called Mercy Aigbe her mummy and one of her favourite Nigerian actresses.
She was also spoke to Mercy Aigbe's husband, Kazim Adeoti telling how she follows their activities on social media religiously.
Akuapem revealed how Mercy Aigbe influenced her
The Ghanaian actress shared in the trending video how Mercy Aigbe's converting to Islam had a massive impact on her religious life.
She even called Mercy Aigbe her spiritual mother. Both celebrities ran into each other while on Umrah in Medina, Saudi Arabia.
See what Akuapem Poloo wrote as the caption for the video:
"I said I’m blessed oo my beautiful sweet big sister @realmercyaigbe and my Daddy wow Ramadan sweet in Madina Umrah 2024."
Watch the viral clip below:
Reactions trailed Akuapem's video as she meets Mercy Aigbe
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@gloriaantwiboasiako4553:
"U resemble."
@hajia123_rabby:
"Aww beautiful."
@gaiseyeliz900:
"The love is deep."
@mays_giant:
"Lovely lovely."
@okikijesumoranugba:
"Woooow This is sooo Beautiful walahi."
@iam.pgerald:
"Beautiful Moment."
@real_funkymallam:
"You guys look great."
@bigtym___:
"I wish I’m there with."
@i_am_fally:
"So beautiful to watch, Allah indeed guides whom He wills. May Allah accept our prayers."
Mercy Aigbe reveals why she dumped Christianity
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe opened up about her decision to change her faith from Christianity to Islam.
She spoke about how religion helps her bond better with her husband, Kazim Adeoti. She also talked about Adekaz's first wife kicking against her marriage with her husband.
Mercy Aigbe noted that the decision to become a Muslim came from the love she had for her husband, and it was a voluntary one as she has always been liberal with religion.
