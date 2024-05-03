The governors of the Nigerian states that constitute the south-south region of the country have hailed the federal government's Lagos-Calabar project

The governors appealed to President Tinubu to also start the construction from the Calabar end, to expedite the completion of the project

The governors condemned the killings of soldiers that took place in the Okuama community of Delta state

The league of governors in the South-South region of the country has, in one voice, applauded the Federal Government's construction of the Lagos-Calabar highway.

The states, including Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta, aptly put into an acronym as BRACED Commission Governor Council, praised the project as important and crucial for inter-regional transportation.

The South-South governors lauded Tinubu's infrastructure plans, asking him to expedite the completion of ongoing East-West road Image: Facebook/Gov Godwin Obaseki

Source: Facebook

The statement was made in the commission's 12th gathering held at the conference hall of the Bayelsa State Government House in Yenagoa on Tuesday, April 31st.

After extensive careful deliberation behind closed doors, the gathering, led by Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and his Bayelsa counterpart Douye Diri, resolved that the project would be of immense benefit to the country's development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The commission, however, appealed to the Tinubu administration to fasten the completion of the ongoing East-West Road.

Obaseki said:

“The council also called on the Federal Government to expedite work on the East-West road. We thanked Mr. President, President Bola Tinubu, for commencing the construction of the coastal road from Lagos to Calabar and appealed for speedy completion. Work should also commence from the Calabar end.”

Governors condemn Soldiers killing in Delta

The commission also used unambiguous terms to condemn the killings of soldiers in the Okuama community of Delta state, extending condolences to the Commander-In-Chief, the military hierarchy and the grief-stricken families.

Obaseki, however, asked the federal government to revisit how and what roles are assigned to military officers, arguing that issues like boundary disputes and business or family disputes should not be where combat-trained armies are found.

Source: Legit.ng