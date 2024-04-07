Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, gave his daughter, Modupeoreoluwa, in marriage to his lover Oladele

The sacred ceremony occurred at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos and was officiated by the Diocesan Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Gabriel Okupevi

Notable figures who attended the event included Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, among others

Lagos state - Modupeorelouwa, the daughter of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state, has tied the knot with her lover, Oladele Johnson.

The white wedding took place a week after their traditional wedding, Vanguard reported on Sunday, April 7.

The union was solemnised at the Cathedral Church of Christ in Lagos state by the Anglican Bishop of Lagos, Rt. Revd. Ifedola Okupevi.

Remi Tinubu, govs, others attend Sanwo-Olu's daughter's wedding

The wedding was attended by dignitaries, including Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu; Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state; Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state; Dr. Alex Otti of Abia state; Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state; and former Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, among others.

Uzodimma confirmed the development in a post shared on his Facebook page, sighted by Legit.ng on Sunday.

The Imo governor congratulated the newlyweds and prayed for their union to be fruitful.

He wrote:

"Every parent cherishes their child's wedding day, seeing it as a culmination of love, hope and the start of a new family journey. This was the expression on the face of H.E. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the wife @jokesanwoolu, as my wife Chioma Uzodimma and I joined them for the Holy Matrimony of their daughter, Modupe Sanwo-Olu & Oladele Johnson.

"It was a moment of profound significance, marking the union of two hearts and two families, and I extended heartfelt congratulations and prayers to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his wife.

"May the love between Modupe and Oladele be a source of strength, guiding them through life's journey with grace and abundance of blessings of a union."

