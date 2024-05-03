A young man checked his 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and was emotional

He said he has been taking the exam for the past three years and displayed what he scored this time

His UTME score elicited mixed reactions on social media as people shared their thoughts on his performance

A Nigerian youth, Boniface Zoe Zisaozioma, shed tears of joy after checking his UTME result and shared it on Facebook.

Zisaozioma appreciated God for making his effort to pay off after taking the exam for three years.

Boniface Zoe Zisaozioma scored 344 in the UTME. Photo Credit: Zisa Ozioma, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post, he displayed his UTME score, stating that it pays to serve God. He wrote:

"Thank you Jessusssss .

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"After three years of writing JAMB God did it...

"He made my hard work to pay off.

"It pays to serve the lord .

"Friends join me to Thank this good God.

"He's finally wiped my tears.

"Am forever Grateful Jesus ."

Zisaozioma's aggregate was 344. He got 76 in English, 95 in physics, 82 in biology, and 91 in chemistry.

Going by his result, he fell under the 0.5 % that got 300 and above.

People celebrate with Boniface Zoe Zisaozioma

Ihu Oma Benjamin said:

"Please how u take do am."

Peculiar Olugbemi said:

"Congratulations dear God has done it for you ."

Akowe Utenwojo said:

"3 years, why you no go master the questions, well congrats."

Domi Gregg said:

"A very big congratulations more wins."

Irish Bella said:

"God truly exist ❤️This God is great."

Michelle Jacob said:

"I tap from the Grace.

"Congratulations dear."

Edeh Henrietta said:

"Praise God congratulations ."

Princess Jacinta said:

"Thank you Jesus and a big congratulations to u dear."

Man denied admission after 3 UTME sittings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was denied admission after taking UTME three times.

The man identified on X as @guezt4vo stated that he had yet to understand how universities screen students before admitting them.

He revealed that he wrote the UTME three consecutive times and got an aggregate of over 200. According to him, he got 224 in his first UTME, 227 in his second UTME, and 232 in his third UTME.

Source: Legit.ng