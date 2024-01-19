33 Iconic Talladega Nights quotes from your favourite characters

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a 2006 American sports comedy film directed by Adam McKay. It is filled with absurd humour, memorable quotes, and over-the-top racing antics. It also satirises the world of professional racing while exploring themes of friendship, family, and personal redemption. This post contains some of the iconic Talladega Nights quotes.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is famous for its hilarious moments, outrageous characters, and Will Ferrell's comedic performance. The film depicts the story of Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR pit crew member who wants nothing more than to become a race car driver.

Quotes from Talladega Nights

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a hilarious comedy film starring Will Ferrell as Ricky Bobby, a NASCAR driver. The movie is a wild ride through the world of racing, showcasing Ricky's rise to stardom, his rivalry with a fellow driver, and his journey back to the top after a setback. Below is a collection of iconic quotes from the film.

Best quotes from Talladega Nights

Best Talladega Nights quotes have remained quotable and funny over the years, solidifying the film's status as a classic comedy. Check out these best Talladega Nights quotes that never get old, and share them with your family and friends.

Help me Jesus! Help me Jewish God! Help me Allah! AAAAAHHH! Help me Tom Cruise! Tom Cruise, use your witchcraft on me to get the fire off me! — Ricky Bobby

I came here to tell you one thing: come race time tomorrow, I’m coming for you. — Ricky Bobby

I've sent in my application to the Real World. So I'm hoping to hear back from that. I'm putting A LOT of my eggs into that basket, the MTV basket. — Ricky Bobby

Dear Lord Baby Jesus, I want to thank you for this wonderful meal, my two beautiful sons, Walker and Texas Ranger, and my red-hot smokin' wife, Carley. — Ricky Bobby

I don’t know what to do with my hands. — Ricky Bobby

I wet my bed until I was nineteen. There's no shame in that. — Cal Naughton, Jr.

I’m all jacked up on Mountain Dew! — Texas Ranger

Wow I feel like I'm in the Highlander. — Ricky Bobby

Hey. I'm Ricky Bobby. When you're workin' on your mysterious lady parts and stuff, you should have the right tools too. That's why you should use... MayPax. The official tampon of NASCAR. — Ricky Bobby

Ricky Bobby quotes

Ricky Bobby's sayings are some of the best Talladega Nights quotes and most hilarious movie lines in general. Have a look.

No one lives forever, no one. But with advances in modern science and my high level income, it's not crazy to think I can live to be 245, maybe 300.

You don't understand. You don't understand because you don't understand liberty. You don't understand freedom. So you put a crack in my arm like the crack in the Liberty Bell! You hear me?

I get emotional. You guys are workin' so hard, and I'm just so proud of you. You remind me of me, precocious and full of wonderment.

This sticker is dangerous and inconvenient, but I do love Fig Newtons.

I'm not a thinker, I'm a doer!

We? No, we are not French. We're American, because you're in America, okay? Greatest country on the planet.

From now on, you're the Magic Man and I'm El Diablo.

Funny Talladega Nights quotes

Talladega Nights' humour has left a lasting impact on fans. Here are some of the funniest quotes from the movie that are sure to make you laugh out loud.

Well let me just quote the late-great Colonel Sanders, who said..."I'm too drunk to taste this chicken’’. — Ricky Bobby

One of you turds is about to get smacked in the mouth! — Texas Ranger

Are we about to get it on? Because I’m as hard as a diamond in an ice storm right now. — Ricky Bobby

Now, there's nothing like driving to avoid jail. Nothing hones your mind and your instincts like necessity. — Reese Bobby

You better shut the hell up or I'll come over there and rip a hole in that tent! – Texas Ranger

Chip, I'm gonna come at you like a spider monkey! — Texas Ranger

I like to picture Jesus in a tuxedo T-shirt because it says I want to be formal, but I'm here to party. — Cal Naughton, Jr

I like to think of Jesus as an Ice Dancer, dressed in an all-white jumpsuit and doing an interpretive dance of my life. — Cal Naughton, Jr.

May god be with you Monsieur Bobby. Because although today I am friendly. Tomorrow will be war! — Jean Girard

You’ve gotta cross over the anger bridge and come back to the friendship shore. — Cal Naughton Jr.

Like the frightened baby chipmunk, you are scared by anything that is different. —Jean Girard

Talladega Nights quotes about winning

Ricky Bobby's quotes often mix arrogance, humour, and a touch of absurdity, making them quite memorable. Check out these Talladega Nights quotes about winning and share with your friends and loved ones.

If you ain't first, you're last. — Ricky Bobby

Hey Jamie, losing's never fun, but here's a little something to keep your spirits up! — Ricky Bobby

By defeating me today, you have set me free. — Jean Girard

You don’t drive with your eyes, you drive with your heart. — Reese Bobby

I’m just a big hairy American winning machine, you know? — Ricky Bobby

You gotta win to get love. Everyone knows that. I mean that’s just life. — Ricky Bobby

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby is a 2006 American sports comedy film directed by Adam McKay and starring Will Ferrell. It was written by McKay and Ferrell. Its quotes will always pop into your head when someone mentions the film. Hopefully, you have learned a few things from the Talladega Nights quotes above.

