50 communication quotes to improve your relationships

Communication tops the list among the ingredients of a good relationship. Whether it’s romantic, friendship or work relationships, proper communication is essential. Discover top communication quotes to improve your various relationships.

Relationships constitute the most essential part of life. Regardless of the kind of relationship, proper communication is the foundation for maintaining them. Here are quotes about communication to establish and build strong relationships.

Communication quotes for students

Communication is the foundation for a successful school life. Below are inspirational quotes about communication that will help you as a student.

The first problem of communication is getting people’s attention. — Chip Heath

The ability to listen is as important as the ability to speak. Miscommunication is always a two-way street. — Sharon Sandberg

Unity is strength; when there is teamwork, communication and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. — Mattie Stepanek

The effectiveness of communication is not defined by the communication but by the response. — Milton Erickson

Communication is the real work of leadership. — Nitin Nohria

Talk low, talk slow, and don’t say too much. — John Wayne

Every act of communication is a miracle of translation. — Ken Liu

Eye contact is one of the primal ways of communicating. — Clive Harman

Communication in relationships quotes

Communication is one of the ingredients for a successful romantic relationship. Effective communication is important to build a strong foundation for you and your partner. Below are great quotes for effective communication with your partner.

Ultimately, the bond of all companionship, whether in marriage or friendship, is conversation. — Oscar Wilde

Communication in a relationship is like oxygen is to life. Without it, it dies. — Tony A. Gaskins Jr., life coach

Effective communication helps to keep the team working on the right projects with the right attitude. — Alex Langer

Communication leads to community, that is, to understanding, intimacy and mutual valuing. — Rollo May

When the trust account is high, communication is easy, instant, and effective. — Stephen R. Covey

To love someone with all your heart requires reaching them where they are with the only words they can understand. — Shannon L. Alder

Good communication is as stimulating as black coffee and just as hard to sleep after. — Anne Morrow Lindbergh

Communication sometimes is not what you first hear; listen not just to the words, but listen for the reason. — Catherine Pulsifer

But good, healthy communication is impossible without openness, honesty, and vulnerability. — Paul Kendall

Open communication is the lifeblood that keeps a marriage going in the spring and summer seasons, times of optimism and enjoyment. — Gary Chapman

Communication quotes for teams

Teamwork is an important element in the workplace as it makes the dream work. Quotes on teamwork will help colleagues work and communicate better. Here are communication quotes for work that help employees foster teamwork.

Effective teamwork begins and ends with communication. — Mike Krzyzewski

Coming together is a beginning; keeping together is progress; working together is success. — Henry Ford

No matter how brilliant your mind or strategy, if you’re playing a solo game, you’ll always lose out to a team. —Reid Hoffman

The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team. — Phil Jackson

In teamwork, silence isn’t golden; it’s deadly. — Mark Sanborn

Great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people. — Steve Jobs

Unity is strength; when there is teamwork and collaboration, wonderful things can be achieved. — Mattie Stepanek

Outstanding quotes about communication

The importance of communication quotes cannot be overlooked. They help to understand how to build and maintain relationships. Below are motivational quotes about the importance of effective communication.

The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place. — George Bernard Shaw

Half the world is composed of people who have something to say and can’t, and the other half has nothing to say and keeps on saying it. — Robert Frost

Nothing in life is more important than the ability to communicate effectively. — Gerald R. Ford

Communication is the solvent of all problems and is the foundation for personal development. — Peter Shepherd

If you just communicate, you can get by. But if you communicate skillfully, you can work miracles. — Jim Rohn

Great communication begins with connection. — Oprah Winfrey

Excellent communication doesn’t just happen naturally. It is a product of process, skill, climate, relationship and hard work. — Pat McMillan

To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others. — Tony Robbins

Constantly talking isn’t necessarily communicating. — Charlie Kaufman

Lack of communication quotes and sayings

While communication is important in relationships, lack of it can be detrimental. Many aspects of life will not work well where there is poor communication. Below are quotes and sayings you may find helpful.

The most important thing in communication is hearing what isn’t said. — Peter Drucker

The art of communication is the language of leadership. — James Humes

The best speakers in the world are the best storytellers. They have a gift to not only tell a great story but also share a lot of the details that many others wouldn’t. — Larry Hagner

A lack of communication leaves fear and doubt. — Kellan Lutz

Effective communication is 20% of what you know and 80% how you feel about what you know. — Jim Rohn

Communication is your ticket to success if you pay attention and learn to do it effectively. — Theo Gold

There is no communication that is so simple that it cannot be misunderstood. — Luigina Sgarro

Emotional awareness is necessary so you can properly convey your thoughts and feelings to the other person. — Jason Goldberg

Quotes for effective communication

Being a good communicator can positively impact many areas of your life. However, it doesn’t just happen; constant practice is needed to perfect communication skills. These purposeful communication quotes will get you started.

Effective communication is the best way to solve problems. — Bradford Winters

Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid. — Fyodor Dostoevsky

Simple and to the point is always the best way to get your point across. — Guy Kawasaki

The right word may be effective, but no word was ever as effective as a rightly timed pause. — Mark Twain

Flexibility and the ability to interpret other people’s needs is what characterizes a good communicator. — Thomas Erikson

You never know when a moment and a few sincere words can have an impact on a life. — Zig Ziglar

Use different messaging for different groups to ensure your communications are relevant. — Andrea Plos

Communication is a skill that you can learn. It’s like riding a bicycle or typing. If you’re willing to work at it, you can rapidly improve the quality of every part of your life. — Brian Tracy

Relationships are the most important aspect of life, and they cannot succeed without good communication. Good communication leads to healthy relationships. The above are communication quotes for your relationships.

