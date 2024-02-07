50+ opportunity quotes to help you see what is in front of you

When you are discouraged, you may think that only lucky people have the best opportunities in life. However, that is not true, as everyone comes across numerous opportunities when they do the right things and are at the right place and time. Utilising a small opportunity can open doors of success and change your life significantly. These opportunity quotes will make you take advantage of situations around you.

Each day, life presents several opportunities; while many people see them, few recognise and seize them. Some of the most successful people have mastered identifying and using chances that come their way, and you, too, can capitalise on situations around you. This compilation of opportunity quotes will inspire you and make you see and use what is in front of you.

Inspirational opportunity quotes

Everyone longs for that life-changing opportunity, but many do not realise that there are numerous such chances. They present themselves disguised in ways you cannot imagine; thus, the chances go unnoticed. These life-changing opportunity quotes will make you conscious of your surroundings and take advantage of any good thing that comes by to improve yourself.

"Missed opportunity" quotes

Have you ever wondered how many opportunities have passed you without knowing? They are countless, but they are not a reason to despair. The following "missed opportunity" quotes will motivate you to be vigilant and not miss them.

Don't allow missed opportunities of the past to interfere with the opportunities that are right before you. – Ryan Robbins

I don't really have any regrets because if I choose not to do something, there is usually a very good reason. Once I've made the decision I don't view it as a missed opportunity, just a different path. – Andrew Lincoln

Life's missed opportunities, in the end, may seem more poignant to us than those we embraced — because in our imagination, they have a perfection that reality can never rival. – Roger Ebert

What is left unsaid gets in the way of the relationship. What is left unasked for is a missed opportunity. – Thomas Leonard

Don’t live in regret over missed opportunities, for if you do, you will miss even more. – Charbel Tadros

Some of our important choices have a timeline. If we delay a decision, the opportunity is gone forever. – James E. Faust

People regret not achieving enough success in life; they should regret missing many opportunities in life. – Amit Kalantri

When you experience a failure as a leader, don’t hide it – talk about it. Your missed opportunity will encourage others to take risks. – Naveen Jain

Many people erroneously think they have only one chance to succeed, and if they miss that chance, they are doomed to failure. In fact, most people have several opportunities to succeed. — Bill Walsh

When a great moment knocks on the door of your life, it is often no louder than the beating of your heart, and it is very easy to miss it. – Boris Pasternak

Everybody has their moment of great opportunity in life. If you happen to miss the one you care about, then everything else becomes eerily easy. – Douglas Adams

Sometimes, the course of our lives depends on what we do or don't do in a few seconds, a heartbeat, when we either seize the opportunity or just miss it. Miss the moment, and you never get a chance again. – Aidan Chambers

Opportunities flit by while we sit regretting the chances we have lost, and the happiness that comes to us we heed not because of the happiness that is gone. – Jerome K. Jerome

Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. – Thomas Edison

Don’t worry about failures. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try. – Jack Canfield

There is nothing more heartbreaking than a squandered opportunity, a missed chance. – Ottessa Moshfegh

"Grab the opportunity" quotes

Seeing an opportunity and not using it makes it worthless. It takes courage to grab an opportunity whenever it presents itself so that it benefits you. These quotes about opportunity will encourage you to use them as they come.

If you get a second chance, grab it with the first and second hands. Never let it go till all is done and done well. Second chances come with the last graces! – Israelmore Ayivor

When it comes, never be inert and take your time, time to move! – Tsem Tulku Rinpoche

An opportunity always comes before a change. If you wait for a change to occur in order to grab an opportunity, you'll lose all opportunities coming your way. – Robin Sacredfire

In every kind of endeavour, there are ample opportunities for extra effort. Grab those opportunities, embrace that extra effort and transform ordinary mediocrity into bright and shining excellence. – Ralph Marston

Jumping at several small opportunities may get us there more quickly than waiting for one big one to come along.

Sometimes, opportunities float right past your nose. Work hard, apply yourself, and be ready. When an opportunity comes, you can grab it.

When you connect to the silence within you, that is when you can make sense of the disturbance going on around you.

One opportunity leads directly to another, just as risk leads to more risk, life to more life, and death to more death.

Your regrets aren’t what you did but what you didn’t do. So, I take every opportunity. – Cameron Diaz

Whenever you see darkness, there is an extraordinary opportunity for the light to burn brighter. – Bono

Life opens up opportunities to you, and you either take them or you stay afraid of taking them. – Jim Carrey

The lure of the distant and the difficult is deceptive. The great opportunity is where you are. – John Burroughs

Jump at opportunities to take on responsibilities. People should try new things, and that’s how to grow. – Kevin Murray

Opportunity quotes for work

Even though your career may be fulfilling, you might constantly look for better opportunities for further fulfilment and growth. These relatable work opportunity quotes will help you make better career and individual development choices.

Effective people are not problem-minded; they're opportunity-minded. They feed opportunities and starve problems. – Stephen Covey

A pessimist sees the difficulty in every opportunity; an optimist sees the opportunity in every difficulty. – Winston S. Churchill

Our lives are defined by opportunities. Even the ones we miss. – F. Scott Fitzgerald

Most people miss great opportunities because of their misperception of time. Don't wait! The time will never be just right. – Stephen C. Hogan

Everyone has something to contribute to this world. It's just a matter of being given that opportunity to do so. – Grace Hightower

Expect change. Analyse the landscape. Take the opportunities. Stop being the chess piece; become the player. It’s your move. – Tony Robbins

If somebody offers you an amazing opportunity but you are not sure you can do it, say yes – then learn how to do it later. – Richard Branson

Problems can become opportunities when the right people come together. – Robert Redford

To succeed, jump as quickly at opportunities as you do at conclusions. – Benjamin Franklin

The reward for work well done is the opportunity to do more. – Jonas Salk

Every moment wasted looking back keeps us from moving forward. – Hillary Clinton

Today, knowledge has power. It controls access to opportunity and advancement. – Peter Drucker

Small opportunities are often the beginning of great enterprises. – Demosthenes

"Every day is a new opportunity" quotes

Missed opportunities are gone and may never come again, but you have another day full of more opportunities. Forget what is gone and start another day recognising your abundant opportunities. These quotes will help you get the most out of your day.

Isn't it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet? – L.M. Montgomery

Each sunrise brings a new day filled with new hopes for a new beginning. – Debasish Mridha

The best thing about existence is that any moment in time can be a point of beginning anything! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

In every day, there are 1,440 minutes. That means we have 1,440 daily opportunities to make a positive impact. – Les Brown

Everyday is a new opportunity to change your life and be who you want to be. – Demi Lovato

Every single second is an opportunity to change your life because any moment, you can change the way you feel. – Rhonda Byrne

Welcome every morning with a smile. Look on the new day as another special gift from your Creator, another golden opportunity to complete what you were unable to finish yesterday. – Og Mandino

Short opportunity quotes

Are you looking for short quotes about opportunity and success? These quotes will challenge your abilities, make you discover your potential, and motivate you to succeed.

Everything negative - pressure, challenges - is all an opportunity for me to rise. – Kobe Bryant

Opportunity dances with those already on the dance floor. – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

Start going the extra mile, and opportunity will follow you. – Napoleon Hill

Another day, another opportunity to prove everyone who doubts you wrong. – Michael Jordan

Second by second, you lose the opportunity to become the person you want to be. Take charge of your life. – Greg Plitt

Results are obtained by exploiting opportunities, not by solving problems. – Peter F. Drucker

Good luck is when opportunity meets preparation, while bad luck is when lack of preparation meets reality. – Eliyahu Goldratt

Opportunity is everywhere. The key is to develop the vision to see it. – Jeremiah Say

Not knowing when the dawn will come, I open every door. – Emily Dickinson

Your big opportunity may be right where you are now. – Napoleon Hill

Not many people realise the numerous chances they squander each day. While some successful people may be deemed lucky, most are not lucky because they prepared and seized opportunities. The above opportunity quotes are eye-openers as they help you see and take advantage of what is right in front of you.

