Jos, Plateau state - A police inspector in Jos, Plateau state, has allegedly cut off his wife’s hand.

The inspector in the northcentral state allegedly severed the hand of the woman over what was reportedly “a minor disagreement over N20,000”.

As reported by Vanguard newspaper, the inspector left the money at home in Jos North local government area (LGA) of Plateau state and when he came looking for the money, an argument ensued leading to him turning violent.

Police react

Meanwhile, the Plateau state police command confirmed the incident.

The police spokesperson, DSP Alfred Alabo, disclosed that the suspect has been arrested.

He said:

“We are aware of the incident, the man is an Inspector. Right now, he is at the State CID and the investigation is ongoing.

“He has a minor misunderstanding with his wife over some money. They had an argument over some N20,000 he kept in the house and he said he was looking for the money to do something and an argument ensued. The case is under investigation.”

