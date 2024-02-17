100 celebration of life quotes to help you find the right words

Even though life's journey has many challenges, there are numerous highlights of good moments one shares with their loved ones. When one ultimately dies, it is a sorrowful moment, but their good deeds become memories that console the bereaved. Therefore, you not only grieve but also celebrate their well-lived life. Celebration of life quotes will help you appreciate one’s life while comforting the bereaved.

Death of a loved one is usually heavy on people’s hearts. It is a sad moment, especially when they think about all the good times they shared. As a good friend, you should condole with the bereaved and ease their pain of losing a loved one. Sending these celebration of life quotes will make them appreciate life and lighten their hearts.

Best celebration of life quotes

Looking for the best words for celebration of life? You have to make good use of your life when you are alive because death comes without a warning. Whether you are grieving the loss of a loved one or appreciating all life has offered you, this compilation of quotes will make you realise the deeper meaning of life and death.

Celebration of life messages

Every victory, as small as it may seem, is worth celebrating. The celebrations remain as long-lasting memories when one passes away. Here are the best celebration of life quotes for a friend you cherished.

The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, honourable, compassionate, and to make a difference. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Choose to celebrate life even in the face of adversity, for it is during challenging times that our true resilience shines. – Elizabeth Lesser

Celebrate the little things, for one day, you may look back and realise they were the big things. – Robert Brault

A well-spent day brings happy sleep, so a well-used life brings a happy death. – Leonardo Da Vinci

Perhaps they are not the stars but openings in heaven where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines down upon us to let us know they are happy.

Say not in grief that she is no more, but say in thankfulness that she was. Death is not extinguishing a light but the putting out of the lamp because the dawn has come. – Rabindranath Tagore

I can't think of a more wonderful thanksgiving for the life I have had than that everyone should be jolly at my funeral. – Admiral Lord Mountbatten

A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou

A well-lived life extends a helping hand to those in need, and today, we are celebrating one of the most helpful people we have ever known.

The sands of time will never wash away the love that I have for you. Your sweet memory will remain forever in my heart. – Louise Hay

I cannot tell you how thankful I am for our little infinity. I wouldn’t trade it for the world. You gave me a forever within the numbered days, and I’m grateful. – John Green

I'll remember you when I've forgotten all the rest. You, to me, were true. You, to me, were the best. – Bob Dylan

If the people we love are stolen from us, the way to have them live on is to never stop loving them. – James O’Barr

We think there is endless time to live, but we never know which moment will last. So share, care, love, and celebrate every moment of life.

If we celebrate life with all its contradictions, embrace, experience, and ultimately live with it, a chance exists for a spiritual life filled not only with pain and untidiness but also with joy, community, and creativity. – Derrick Jensen

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well-preserved body, but rather to skid broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming 'Wow! What a Ride! – Hunter S. Thompson

Life is so beautiful that death has fallen in love with it, a jealous, possessive love that grabs at what it can. But life leaps over oblivion lightly, losing only a thing or two of no importance, and gloom is just a passing shadow of a cloud. – Yann Martel

Achievements are precious and timeless, just like the precious metal platinum. And what better way to celebrate milestones in your life than with precious platinum? – Vijender Singh

Life is meant to be a celebration! It shouldn't be necessary to set aside special times to remind us of this fact. Wise is the person who finds a reason to make every day a special one. – Leo F. Buscaglia

Every time someone in your life dies, you realise you're not invincible, and you have to wonder if we're celebrating life or if we're mourning a death. – Emily Bett Rickards

Quotes about life and death

If one lives their life well, then their death should be celebrated with beautiful words for death, even though it is a sad moment. These celebrate life quotes will make you ponder the purpose of life and death and are ideal for giving the bereaved hope.

There are only three events in a man's life: birth, life, and death; he is not conscious of being born, he dies in pain, and he forgets to live. – Jean de la Bruyere

Serenity is the balance between good and bad, life and death, horrors and pleasures. Life is, as it were, defined by death. If there weren't a death of things, there wouldn't be any life to celebrate. – Norman Davies

Life and death matters, yes. And the question of how to behave in this world and go in the face of everything. Time is short, and the water is rising. – Raymond Carver

Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside us while we live. – Norman Cousins

We are here to laugh at the odds and live our lives so well that Death will tremble to take us. – Charles Bukowski

If death meant just leaving the stage long enough to change costume and come back as a new character. Would you slow down? Or speed up? – Chuck Palahniuk

If you live each day as it was your last, someday you’ll most certainly be right. – Steve Jobs

The life you have left is a gift. Cherish it. Enjoy it now, to the fullest. Do what matters now. – Leo Babauta

Death is nothing, but to live defeated and inglorious is to die daily. – Napoleon Bonaparte

Be ashamed to die until you have won some victory for humanity. – Horace Mann

Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once. – William Shakespeare

What we have done for ourselves alone dies with us; what we have done for others and the world remains and is immortal. – Albert Pike

While I thought that I was learning how to live, I have been learning how to die. – Leonardo da Vinci

Some people come into our lives and quickly go; some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts, and they are never the same.

To the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure. – J.K. Rowling

When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

Life asked death, why do people love me but hate you? Death responded, because you are a beautiful lie, and I’m a painful truth.

Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, missed, and very dear.

Death is a challenge. It tells us not to waste time. It tells us to tell each other right now that we love each other. – Leo Buscaglia

It matters not how a man dies but how he lives. The act of dying is not of importance; it lasts so short a time. – Samuel Johnson

When you are born, you cry, and the world rejoices. When you die, you rejoice, and the world cries.

Memorial service quotes

What can you say when remembering a deceased person? Even though you might have a lot to say, putting it together can be challenging, but these quotes for memorial service can come in handy.

If ever there is a tomorrow when we're not together, there is something you must always remember. You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we're apart, I'll always be with you. – Winnie The Pooh

The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched; they must be felt with the heart. – Helen Keller

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

The comfort of having a friend may be taken away but not that of having had one. – Seneca

There is no death. Only a change of worlds. – Chief Sealth

To the world, you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world. – Dr. Seuss

If there ever comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart. I’ll stay there forever. – A. A. Milne

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear. How much we love and miss you and wish that you were here.

Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure; you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

What we once enjoyed, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us. – Helen Keller

Death is the last chapter in time but the first chapter in eternity.

It’s hard to forget someone who gave us so much to remember.

In all the world, there is no heart for me like yours. In all the world, there is no love for you like mine. – Maya Angelou

It’s hard to turn the page when you know someone won’t be in the next chapter, but the story must go on. – Thomas Wilder

There are only two ways to live your life. One is as though nothing is a miracle. The other is as though everything is a miracle. – Albert Einstein

The living owes it to those who no longer can speak to tell their story for them. – Czesław Miłosz

No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away. – Terry Pratchett

Remembering is an act of resurrection, each repetition a vital layer of mourning in memory of those we are sure to meet again. – Nancy Cobb

You are gone, but thank you for all these soft, sweet things you left behind. In my home, in my head, in my heart. – Nikita Gill

Uplifting funeral quotes

The death of a loved one is a painful loss which usually takes time for a bereaved one to heal. However, quotes in a eulogy or obituary can go a long way in consoling them. Here are funeral quotes you can use.

Only people who are capable of loving strongly can also suffer great sorrow, but this same necessity of loving serves to counteract their grief and heal them. – Leo Tolstoy

The journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take. – J.R.R. Tolkien

I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. – Maya Angelou

Don’t cry because it’s over. Smile because it happened. – Theodore Geisel

As you danced in the light with joy, love lifted you. As you brushed against this world so gently, you lifted us. – T.C. Ring

He has achieved success who has lived well, laughed often, and loved much. – Bessie Anderson Stanley

When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight. – Kahlil Gibran

How lucky am I to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard. – Winnie the Pooh

Death is more universal than life; everyone dies, but not everyone lives. – Alan Sachs

Grief shared is halved. Joy shared is doubled.

Even if you are grieving, you can still enjoy your life.

However long or short it may be, it is precious too and shouldn't be wasted. – Elizabeth Postle

A light went out of my life. Darkness was everywhere. The morning eventually came. The brightness was never the same. – Elizabeth Postle

He that conceals his grief finds no remedy for it.

Time alone does not heal. It is the loyalty to life that heals. – Stephanie Ericsson

It is the world's secret that all things subsist and do not die but only retire a little from sight and afterwards return again.

We make a living by what we get; we make a life by what we give. – Winston Churchill

In three words, I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life: it goes on. – Robert Frost

They that love beyond the world cannot be separated by it. Death cannot kill what never dies. – William Penn

Short celebration of life quotes

Sending a short, heartfelt message of condolences is the best, especially when you are also emotional. Below are powerful celebrating the life of a deceased quotes you can use to comfort the bereaved.

To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die. – Thomas Campbell

The song is ended, but the melody lingers on. – Irving Berlin

The pain of parting is nothing to the joy of meeting again. – Charles Dickens

Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity. – Terri Guillemets

Wherever a beautiful soul has been, there is a trail of beautiful memories. – Ronald Reagan

The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate. – Oprah Winfrey

We do not remember days; we remember moments. – Cesare Pavese

Life is short, and it is up to you to make it sweet. – Sarah Louise Delany

Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch. – Jack Thorne

It’s so much darker when a light goes out than it would have been if it had never shone. – John Steinbeck

Evidence of a life well-lived is found in those who love you.

Death is nature’s way of saying, Your table is ready. – Robin Williams

Dying is easy; it's living that scares me to death. – Annie Lennox

The idea is not to live forever but to create something that will. – Andy Warhol

Because someone we love is in heaven, there’s a little bit of heaven in our home.

People living deeply have no fear of death. – Anais Nin

Lives are like rivers: eventually, they go where they must. Not where we want them to go. – Richard Russo

Sometimes, when one person is absent, the whole world seems depopulated. – Alphonse De Lamartine

Like a bird singing in the rain, let grateful memories survive in times of sorrow. – Robert Louis Stevenson

Every life is noted and cherished; nothing loved is lost or perished. – Madeleine L'Engle

The connections we make in the course of life; maybe that’s what heaven is. – Fred Rogers

Life is full of many memorable moments, and the death of a loved one comes as a shock, and you may not know what to say. Sending a condolence message is the first thing to do, but if you cannot find the right words, you can use the above celebration of life quotes. They show how valuable life is and comfort and give hope to the bereaved.

