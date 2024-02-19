The law of attraction is a philosophy that states that an individual attracts what they think about themselves—one's thoughts shape their reality. It is a simple and powerful concept that people can use to manifest their deepest desires. Unlock your potential by exploring these thought-provoking law of attraction quotes.

Law of attraction quotes have helped many people throughout the course of history to solve problems, overcome negative experiences, turn negative thinking into positive thinking, attain their goals, and build their lives. Here are some powerful quotes that capture the essence of this transformative concept.

Law of Attraction quotes

What does the law of attraction say? The law of attraction is a philosophy that suggests positive thoughts bring positive results into a person's life, while negative thoughts bring negative outcomes. Here is a compilation of the law of attraction quotes to instil belief and push you into living your dream life.

The best law of attraction quotes

The law of attraction has inspired countless individuals to embrace positivity, focus on their desires, and manifest their dreams. Check out these best law of attraction quotes and share them with your friends or family.

Choose your thoughts carefully. You are a masterpiece of your life. — Rhonda Byrne

Every thought has a frequency. Thoughts send out a magnetic energy. – Rhonda Byrne

Decide what you want. Believe you can have it. Believe you deserve it and believe it’s possible for you. — Jack Canfield

With law of attraction, your thoughts are like a boomerang: whatever boomerang you throw is the exact same boomerang that comes back to you. — Rhonda Byrne

What you think you become. What you feel you attract. What you imagine you create. – Buddha

I attract to my life whatever I give my attention, energy and focus to, whether positive or negative. — Michael Losier

The Law of Attraction attracts to you everything you need, according to the nature of your thought life. — Joseph Murphy

Look forward to where you want to be and spend no time complaining about where you are. — Esther Hicks

Once you replace negative thoughts with positive ones, you’ll start having positive results. — Willie Nelson

The law of attraction states that whatever you focus on, think about, read about, and talk about intensely, you’re going to attract more of into your life. — Jack Canfield

To be successful, you have to be willing to be successful. You have to believe in the law of attraction that you create your own life. — Ted Danson

You do not attract what you want. You attract what you are. — Wayne Dyer

The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. — Eleanor Roosevelt

It is unlimited what the universe can bring, when you understand the great secret, that thoughts become things – Fearless Soul

Your power is in your thoughts, so stay awake. In other words, remember to remember. — Rhonda Byrne

Motivational law of attraction quotes

Whether you seek motivation, encouragement, or a shift in perspective, motivational law of attraction quotes can guide you onto the correct course, enabling you to tap into the remarkable power of the law of attraction to shape the life you desire.

You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment. You can make your life what you want it to be. – Napoleon Hill

A man can only rise, conquer, and achieve by lifting up his thoughts. — James Allen

Today, no matter where I am going, no matter what I am doing, no matter who I’m doing it with, it is my dominant intent to look for things that feel good. – Abraham Hicks

Though we travel the world over to find the beautiful, we must carry it within us, or we find it not. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Whatever you hold in your mind on a consistent basis is exactly what you will experience in your life. – Tony Robbins

The more you say a thing, the more it becomes real to you. – Justin Perry

The only limits that exist are the ones you place on yourself.– Dr. Wayne Dyer

The more you are grateful for what you have, the more you will have to be grateful for. – Zig Ziglar

Your thoughts are the architects of your destiny. – David O. McKay

What you get by achieving your goals is not as important as what you become by achieving your goals. – Zig Ziglar

See yourself living in abundance and you will attract it. – Rhonda Byrne

The energy you give off is the energy you receive. I really think that, so I'm always myself –jumping, dancing, singing around, trying to cheer everybody up. – Kate Hudson

Law of attraction manifestation quotes

The law of attraction is often associated with manifesting, which involves focusing one's thoughts and energies on a specific outcome or goal to bring it into reality. Check out this list of the law of attraction manifestation quotes.

If you don’t value yourself, you’re not going to draw valuable things into your life. – Robert Tew

Your whole life is a manifestation of the thoughts that go on in your head. – Lisa Nichols

Imagination is everything. It is the preview of life’s coming attractions. Albert Einstein

The universe is changing, our life is what our thoughts make it. -Marcus Aurelius

Find magic in the little things, and the big things you always expected will start to show up. – Isa Zapata

What the mind of man can conceive and believe, the mind of man can achieve. – Napoleon Hill

Follow your bliss, and the universe will open doors for you where there will only be walls. – Joseph Campbell.

The universe is changing, our life is what our thoughts make it. – Marcus Aurelius.

You are conscious within your body and mind. – Avis J. Williams

Let go of how you perceive others and how others perceive you. – Avis J. Williams

We are already abundant, we have everything we need within us, to live a purposeful and fulfilling life. – Avis J. Williams

To different minds, the same world is a hell and a heaven. – Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Law of attraction quotes about love

The law of attraction quotes about love encourages individuals to align their mindset with the energy they wish to attract, fostering a more loving and enriching connection with themselves and others.

Love is the great miracle cure. Loving ourselves works miracles in our lives. – Louise Hay

Show your love wherever you go, and enjoy love's blossoms whenever you return. – Anthony Douglas Williams

If you judge people, you have no time to love them. – Mother Teresa

Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it. – Rumi

If we look at the world with a love of life, the world will reveal its beauty to us. – Daisaku Ikeda.

You demonstrate love by giving it unconditionally to yourself. And as you do, you attract others into your life who are able to love you, without conditions. – Paul Ferrini

To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance. – Oscar Wilde

Your thoughts create your reality, so choose them wisely and let love guide your way. – Bob Proctor

Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation. – Osho

The greatest gift you can give someone is your own personal development. – Jim Rohn

Inspirational law of attraction quotes

The law of attraction is the ability to attract into your life whatever you focus on. Whether you are a seasoned practitioner of the law of attraction or just starting to learn about it, these quotes will inspire and motivate you to manifest your dreams.

Thoughts become things. If you see it in your mind, you will hold it in your hand. — Bob Proctor

Every single second is an opportunity to change your life, because in any moment you can change the way you feel. — Rhonda Byrne

Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. – Napoleon Hill

A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks he becomes. – Mahatma Gandhi

Positive belief in yourself will give you the energy needed to conquer the world and this belief is the power behind all creation. ― Stephen Richards

Folks are usually about as happy as they make their minds up to be. – Abraham Lincoln

Ask for what you want and be prepared to get it. — Maya Angelou

Life is not happening to you. Life is responding to you. — Rhonda Byrne

Like the air you breathe, abundance in all things is available to you. Your life will simply be as good as you allow it to be. – Abraham Hicks

Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Once you make a decision, the universe conspires to make it happen. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Those who look for the bad in people will surely find it. – Abraham Lincoln

The law of attraction is the belief that positive or negative thoughts can attract corresponding experiences or outcomes. The above law of attraction quotes highlights the importance of maintaining a positive mindset, visualising goals, having unwavering belief and faith, practising gratitude, aligning one’s energy, taking action, and trusting the process.

