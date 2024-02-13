75 insecurity quotes to boost someone’s self-confidence

Insecurities are natural human emotions and parts and parcels of one's life. Most of the time, comparing yourself with other people's success and achievements may make you view yourself as a failure. Letting go of these insecurities is difficult, but that does not mean you cannot break through them. It requires a lot of courage and acceptance to regain your confidence. And insecurity quotes may help you have self-esteem and boost your confidence.

Insecurity quotes may help boost your self-esteem and confidence. Photo: pexels.com, @samandgos (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Insecurity is a common human experience. Reading jealousy and insecurity quotes will provide validation and comfort. It can help you to realise that you are not alone and that your insecurities are normal. Below are quotes about insecurities that will make you have a positive mind whenever you feel down or disappointed in yourself or someone else.

Insecurity quotes for relationships

Insecurities usually ruin great relationships. They bring misunderstanding and can make you lose trust in a person. These amazing quotes can help you deal with insecurities, manage emotions, and cultivate a healthy relationship.

Arrogance is the camouflage insecurity. – Tim Fargo

Tim Fargo I love playing with ego and insecurity combined. – Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Don't let jealousy fool you. It's just another name for insecurity.

There is no external solution to the problem of insecurity. – Stefan Molyneux

Stefan Molyneux We live in a culture where we're bombarded with so much noise and so much insecurity. – Lisa Ling

Lisa Ling The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ralph Waldo Emerson The difference between confidence and insecurity is believing in yourself or doubting everything. – Christine Mason Miller

Christine Mason Miller Once you embrace your values, talents, and strengths, it neutralizes when others think less of you. – Rob Liano

Rob Liano You have been criticizing yourself for years, and it hasn't worked. Try approving yourself and see what happens. – Louise L. Hay

Louise L. Hay A relationship can only thrive in the sunlight of trust and confidence. Insecurity is the cloud that casts a shadow, blocking the warmth that love needs to grow.

If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me?

Comparing your partner to others is like watering your grass by looking at your neighbour's greener lawn. Focus on nurturing your own garden instead.

When insecurity takes root in a relationship, it becomes the silent architect of its downfall, constructing walls where there should be bridges.

Inspiring insecure woman quotes

Societal pressure and expectations may lead to insecurities and a lack of confidence. Photo: pexels.com, @erxmart (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Due to societal pressure and expectations, women experience more pronounced insecurities and lack of confidence. Here is a list of quotes about insecurity for women battling insecurities to help them gain self-esteem and confidence.

The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible. – Charles Kingsleigh

Charles Kingsleigh Trust yourself. You know more than you think you do. – Dr. Benjamin Spock

Dr. Benjamin Spock Beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself. – Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel Your time is limited; don't waste it living someone else's life. – Steve Jobs

Steve Jobs Embrace the glorious mess that you are. – Elizabeth Gilbert

Elizabeth Gilbert Believe you can, and you're halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt Embrace the beauty of your imperfections, for it is in vulnerability that strength finds its truest form.

I can't tell my conscience from my insecurities. – Cathy Guisewite

Cathy Guisewite In order to be irreplaceable, one must always be different. – Coco Chanel

Coco Chanel You were born an original. Don't die a copy. – John Mason

John Mason We can do no great things, only small things with great love. – Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Your greatest competitor isn't the person across the desk. It's the doubt in your own mind. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Ralph Waldo Emerson Your worth is not determined by the opinions of others. Embrace your uniqueness and let it be the source of your strength.

Quotes for an insecure girl

Girls can overcome insecurities in their relationships. Photo: pexels.com, @matthardy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Insecurity quotes can inspire individuals to overcome their insecurities and work towards personal development. Here are short quotes about insecurities for girls to help them regain lost hope, love, and trust.

Comparison is the thief of joy. – Theodore Roosevelt

Theodore Roosevelt With the right kind of coaching and determination, you can accomplish anything. – Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Don't be afraid to speak up for yourself. Keep fighting for your dreams! – Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. – Helen Keller

Helen Keller Don't be afraid to give up the good to go for the great. – John D. Rockefeller

John D. Rockefeller Beneath every strong, independent woman lies a broken little girl who has to learn how to get back up and never depend on anyone.

I can't think of any better representation of beauty than someone who is unafraid to be herself. – Emma Stone

Emma Stone I had body insecurities when I was younger. I still do. – Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter Behind closed doors, we're all fat, uncool kids. – Su-Mari Diedericks

Su-Mari Diedericks The journey to self-discovery is a sacred path, and in embracing your insecurities, you find the keys to unlocking your true, radiant self.

My need to show what I can do is keeping me from finding out what other people can do and what we can do together. – Kate Murphy

Kate Murphy The greatest glory in living lies not in never falling but in rising every time we fall. – Nelson Mandela

Nelson Mandela You wouldn't worry so much about what others think of you if you realized how seldom they do. – Eleanor Roosevelt

Emotional insecurity quotes

Insecurity quotes can help control your emotions and enhance your personality. Photo: pexels.com, @sebastian (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Insecurity quotes may prompt individuals to reflect on their own insecurities and personal growth. Below are some emotional quotes that one can use as an inspiration for a greater future.

People confuse ego, lust, and insecurity with true love. – Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell A competent and self-confident person is incapable of jealousy in anything. Jealousy is invariably a symptom of neurotic insecurity. – Robert A. Heinlein

Robert A. Heinlein It is when we all play safe that we create a world of utmost insecurity. – Dag Hammarskjold

Dag Hammarskjold You are a masterpiece in progress; each perceived flaw is a stroke in the canvas of your life, contributing to the masterpiece that is uniquely you.

I don't let anyone's insecurities, emotions, or opinions bother me. I know that if I am happy, that's all that matters to me. – Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Insecurity is your intuition telling you that something's not right, either with them or with you. – Charles J. Orlando

Charles J. Orlando The task we must set for ourselves is not to feel secure but to be able to tolerate insecurity. – Erich Fromm

Erich Fromm Fear and insecurity are signs of a strong heart. – Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington Dear insecure girls everywhere, you're not ugly; society is.

Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring. – Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe I had to confront my fears and master my every demonic thought about inferiority, insecurity, or the fear of being black, young, and gifted in this Western culture. – Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill Don't let fear or insecurity stop you from trying new things. Believe in yourself. Do what you love. And most importantly, be kind to others, even if you don't like them. – Stacy London

Stacy London It's okay if you fall down and lose your way. The important thing is to get back up and keep trying. – Mary Pickford

Insecure quotes about feeling unattractive

Insecurity quotes help you acknowledge your goodness and embrace yourself. Photo: pexels.com, @fabiotsu (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you been telling yourself that you are unattractive and unlikeable? These insecurity quotes for myself will help you appreciate yourself for who you are, no matter what people say.

The problem with human attraction is not knowing if it will be returned. – Becca Fitzpatrick

Becca Fitzpatrick Often, those who criticise others reveal what they lack. – Shannon L. Alder

Shannon L. Alder The greater the artist, the greater the doubt. Perfect confidence is granted to the less talented as a consolation prize. – Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes Being different is a revolving door in your life where secure people enter and insecure exit. – Shannon L. Alder

Shannon L. Alder Insecure people only eclipse your sun because they're jealous of your daylight and tired of their dark, starless nights. – Shannon L. Alder

Shannon L. Alder Our envy always lasts longer than the happiness of those we envy. – François Duc de La Rochefoucauld

François Duc de La Rochefoucauld Feeling unattractive is like carrying a weight that constantly reminds you of your flaws.

Insecurity is a cancer that eats away at your perception of yourself, making even the smallest flaw seem like a glaring imperfection.

Sometimes, we are our own worst critic, magnifying our imperfections and feeling unattractive because of it.

Insecurity makes you believe that you are the only one who feels unattractive when, in reality, everyone has their insecurities.

Feeling unattractive often stems from comparing ourselves to unrealistic beauty standards society sets.

Insecurity is the silent whisper constantly telling you you're not good or attractive enough.

Good quotes for insecurity

Insecurity quotes can give you inner peace and self-contentment. Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is a good quote for insecurity? Sometimes, you may need some words that will make insecurities not destroy and ruin your inner peace. Here are some adorable messages for insecure people to help them get through episodes of anxiety and insecurity.

Life is a dangerous thing. Insecurity is the price of living. – Alija Izetbegovic

Alija Izetbegovic I have insecurities, of course, but I don't hang out with anyone who points them out to me. – Adele

Adele Life is very short. Insecurity is a waste of time. – Diane Von Furstenberg

Diane Von Furstenberg If you're waiting until you feel talented enough to make it, you'll never make it. – Criss Jami

Criss Jami People outwardly project their innermost insecurities. – Kilroy J Oldster

Kilroy J Oldster There can be no security where there is fear. – Felix Frankfurter

Felix Frankfurter When insecurity starts to rub off on you, you begin to lose a sense of belonging. – Chinonye J. Chidolue

Chinonye J. Chidolue Go with the one who trusts your insecurities and not your strength. That way, they would stick along a little longer. – Abhin

Abhin Insecure people have a special sensitivity for anything that finally confirms their own low opinion of themselves. – Sue Grafton

Sue Grafton A woman will always be insecure if she attaches her identity and sense of worth to the amount of male attention she gets. – Anupama Garg

Anupama Garg We all need to meet someone who makes us feel like our insecurities don't exist. – Michael Bliss

What to say to someone who's insecure?

Whenever you encounter an insecure person, try as much as possible to give them positive feedback. Try to bring out the best in them by telling them about their strengths and achievements, whether they are your friends or relatives. This will make them feel important and much appreciated for who they are. Always be kind and show concern.

Everyone sometimes feels insecure at one point in their lives. However, do not let your insecurities hinder you from doing what you love and stand in the way of your achievements. The above insecurity quotes will unburden you from your insecurities and help you gain confidence and self-esteem on your journey to success.

Legit.ng recently published a list of beautiful Valentine's messages for her to send on this special day. When you express your feelings to your significant other, Valentine's Day feels special. If you have always forgotten to say how cute she is or how much you love her, this day is your chance to fix it most romantically.

Writing perfect Valentine's messages for her is a special kind of art. She will feel appreciated and loved even more. Check out this post for adorable Valentine's Day quotes you can use to express your love to your woman.

Source: Legit.ng