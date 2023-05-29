50+ cool live in the moment quotes to help you seize the day

Life is a journey that has different phases and events. It has good and bad times, and every day is never the same. Most people focus on the bad times and forget to enjoy the now. These live in the moment quotes will help you seize every moment and enjoy every second.

Most people do not realise how short life is until something bad happens. They keep hoping for a brighter future and forget to enjoy today. Instead of looking at a distant future, people should focus on living in the now. Here are the best enjoy every moment of your life quotes to help you appreciate every second.

Live in the moment quotes

Human life is limited, and no one knows their last day. Therefore, it is vital to realise tomorrow is not guaranteed so that you can enjoy today. Below is a list of quotes encouraging you to live in the present.

Forever is composed of now. — Emily Dickinson

Value your present moments. — Wayne W. Dyer

Don't let the past steal your present. — Cherríe L. Moraga

Life is a succession of moments. To live each one is to succeed. — Corita Kent

Be present in all things and thankful for all things. — Maya Angelou

Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for your life to begin and start making the most of the moment you are in. — Germany Kent

Today is the first day of the rest of your life. — Charles Dederich

The only way to survive eternity is to be able to appreciate each moment. — Lauren Kate.

Write in your heart that every day is the best day of the year. — Ralph Waldo Emerson

To be in the moment is a miracle. — Thich Nhat Hanh

Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment. — Buddha

Live the actual moment. Only this moment is life. — Thich Nhat Hahn

Enjoying the moment quotes

Every second in life is important and should be enjoyed to the fullest. These inspirational quotes about enjoying the moment will help you stop worrying and seize the day.

The ability to be in the present moment is a major component of mental wellness. — Abraham Maslow

Yesterday is history. Tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That is why it is called the present. — Alice Morse Earle

Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want if you stay in the present moment. — Deepak Chopra

The first recipe for happiness is: Avoid too lengthy meditation on the past. — André Maurois

Do not ruin today with mourning tomorrow. ― Catherynne M. Valente

Always hold fast to the present. Every situation and moment is of infinite value, representing a whole eternity. — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Sometimes you need to sit lonely on the floor in a quiet room to hear your voice and not let it drown in the noise of others. — Charlotte Eriksson

Realize deeply that the present moment is all you have. Make the NOW the primary focus of your life. — Eckhart Tolle

Living in the moment brings you a sense of reverence for all of life's blessings. — Oprah Winfrey

Happiness, not in another place but this place, not for another hour, but this hour. —Walt Whitman.

If you want to conquer the anxiety of life, live in the moment, live in the breath. —Amit Ray

Nothing is more precious than being in the present moment. Fully alive, fully aware. — Thich Nhat Hanh

Short quotes about living in the moment

Life can be overwhelming sometimes, and taking each day as it comes is important. Here are short motivational quotes about living life in the moment.

Nothing is worth more than this day. — Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

You create the moments of this masterpiece called life.

You are only here now; you're only alive at this moment. — Jon Kabat-Zinn

The future depends on what you do today. — Mahatma Gandhi

Seize every second of your life and savour it. — Wayne W. Dyer.

Don't let life's journey pass you by. Live it.

Write a beautiful story of your life by living in the moment.

The great science of living happily is to live in the present. — Pythagoras

Happiness lives inside the smallest moments. — Christy Ann Martine

Lost time is never found again. — Benjamin Franklin

In an uncertain world, right now is all you get.

The best way to pay for a lovely moment is to enjoy it. — Richard Bach

Quotes about living in the present

Yesterday is gone, and tomorrow is not guaranteed; your only time is now. Below are incredible quotes about living in the present.

Life is not an endless circle. It has a beginning and an end. Enjoy each moment until you reach the end.

Regrets are born of a life not lived.

Each moment is a chance to make a beautiful new memory in your life.

If a moment isn't worth being present for, is it worth living?

Living in the moment isn't easy, but it's worth it.

When you live in the moment, you won't miss a thing.

Be present in the moment. Good or bad, these are the moments that make up your life.

Life becomes more meaningful when you treasure the moments.

You can't regret the things you didn't do when you live each moment in the present.

Keep your eyes forward by living in the now.

You don't get the exact moment twice in life.

You own this moment.

Inspirational living in the moment quotes

Although life can be hard sometimes, worrying about the future can rob you of happiness. The only time you have control of is the present. Here is a collection of quotes encouraging you to focus on that.

If you must look back, do so forgivingly. If you must look forward, do love prayerfully. However, the wisest thing you can do is be present in the present gratefully. — Maya Angelou

Look at everything always as though you were seeing it either for the first or last time: Thus is your time on earth filled with glory. — Betty Smith

You can't go back to how things were. How you thought they were. All you really have is now. — Jay Asher, Thirteen Reasons Why

Like the sands of time, life slides through your fingers one moment at a time. Live them all.

Nothing ever happened in the past that can prevent you from being present now. — Eckhart Tolle

Remember to do everything with abundant love so that one day you will remember the beauty of every moment lived. — Mimi Novic

The purpose of life is to live it, taste experience to the utmost, and reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experiences. — Eleanor Roosevelt

The path to your dreams starts by being present in the moment.

Don't wait for a crisis to realise what matters most. Put yourself first right now. Because right now is all we have. — Brittany Burgunder

The past is behind you; learn from it. The future is ahead; prepare for it. The present is here; live it. — Thomas S. Monson

Surround yourself with joy so each moment is filled with a bit of sweetness.

You don't worry about what tomorrow brings when you enjoy the now.

Life is mysterious, and no one really knows what the future holds. Living in the present is not always easy, as most people are worried about the future. Enjoy each second if you want to live a wholesome, fulfilling life. The above live in the moment quotes are a reminder that every moment counts.

