100+ Family Feud questions and answers for your game night
Family Feud is a popular television game that has entertained viewers since the late 1970s. The show involves two teams of five family members competing against each other to answer survey questions. The purpose of these questions is to encourage empathy, critical thinking, and team building at work. Discover some excellent Family Feud questions and answers for your game night.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
In Family Feud, participants are presented with a series of survey-style questions, typically centred around common knowledge or everyday experiences. The game is characterised by its humorous and often unexpected responses, creating an engaging and entertaining experience for players and audiences alike. Points are awarded for every correct answer, and the family with the most points wins the game.
Family Feud questions and answers
Family Feud is a popular game show format where two families compete against each other by providing answers to survey questions to earn points. The aim of the game is to guess all of the answers listed on the board.
Best Family Feud questions and answers
Family Feud is a timeless and engaging game that has been a source of entertainment, bringing families and friends together for years. Whether you are a seasoned Family Feud enthusiast or a first-time player, below are some of the best Family Feud questions and answers for you.
1. What is the best way to wake up in the morning?
- Coffee
- Alarm
- Kiss
- Sunlight
- Cold shower
2. What is a common excuse for being late?:
- Traffic
- Overslept
- Car trouble
- Forgot
- Sick
3. Name something people secretly do when they think no one is watching:
- Pick their nose
- Fart
- Scratch
- Dance
- Eat
4. What is the most embarrassing thing that can happen on a first date?:
- Spill food
- Bad breath
- Fart
- Forget the other person’s name
- Get dumped
5. Name a popular dog breed:
- Labrador Retriever
- French Bulldog
- Golden Retriever
- German Shepherd
6. What would you find in a haunted house?
- Ghosts
- Cobwebs
- Spiders
- Mice
- Dust
7. What would you find at the North Pole?
- Santa Claus
- Elves
- Snow
- Reindeer
- Santa’s sleigh
8. What do you do before going to bed?
- Brush your teeth
- Put on your PJs
- Read a story
- Take a bath
- Turn off the lights
9. What are things that come in pairs?
- Shoes
- Socks
- Feet
- Hands
- Eyes
10. Name something people usually do at 11:30 pm.
- Go to bed
- Watch the news
- Read a book
- Eat/drink
11. What is a common fear that many people have?
- Heights
- Spiders
- Public speaking
- Flying
12. Name something that shakes, rattles, and rolls.
- An old car
- A rattle/toy
- A rattlesnake
- Music/singers
- Dancing bod/booty
- Dice
13. Other than feet, name something that runs.
- Water/toilet
- Engine/car
- Refrigerator
- Nose
- Pantyhose
- Clock
Family Feud questions and answers for kids
Family Feud questions for kids bring a fun and educational twist to the classic game, encouraging children to think critically and creatively.
1. What does a dog do?
- Bark
- Scratch
- Lick
- Roll over
- Play fetch
2. What can you find in outer space?
- Sun
- Moon
- Stars
- Planets
- Spaceships
3. What are things that are at the beach?
- The ocean
- Sand
- Seagulls
- Seashells
- Seaweed
4. Name someone who works in a hospital.
- Nurse
- Doctor
- Nutritionist
- X-ray technician
- Paediatrician
- Pathologist
- Lab technician
5. Name something kids are taught about Abraham Lincoln.
- 16th president
- Honest
- Tall
- Abolitionist
- Beard
6. What do you miss about school?
- Friends
- Teacher
- Recess
- Lunchtime
- Learning
7. What can you find in the kitchen?
- Refrigerator
- Stove
- Sink
- Food
- Plates
8. What do you do on a summer day?
- Swim
- Play outside
- Go to camp
- Picnic
- Have friends over
9. Name a superhero with special powers.
- Spider-Man
- Superman
- Wonder Woman
- Batman
- Elsa (from Frozen)
10. What makes you healthy and strong?
- Eating vegetables
- Drinking your milk
- Drinking water
- Playing outside
- A good night’s sleep
11. Name a vehicle that would also be a kid’s toy.
- Dump truck
- Fire truck
- Tractor
- Police car
- Bulldozer
12. Name something cold.
- Ice cream
- Ice
- Snow
- Refrigerator
- Popsicles
13. What is the most fun thing to do at a birthday party?
- Play games
- Eat cake
- Open presents
- Sing Happy Birthday
- Have a balloon fight
14. Name a type of candy
- M&M's
- Gummy bears
- Skittles
- Reese's
- Jellybeans
15. What might a kid get in trouble for writing on?
- Wall
- School desk
- Clothes
- Skin
- Car
16. Which household chores do kids hate doing?
- Cleaning their room
- Walking the dog
- Vacuuming
- Loading the dishwasher
- Raking leaves
17. What is the most exciting holiday for kids?
- Christmas
- Halloween
- Easter
- Birthday
- Fourth of July
18. What is a common bedtime storybook?
- Goodnight Moon
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar
- Where the Wild Things Are
- Dr. Seuss books
- Cinderella
19. Name something kids promise their parents they will do if they are allowed to borrow the car.
- Chores
- Drive carefully
- Fill it up
- Make curfew
- Wash it
20. Name popular Halloween costumes that are also professions.
- Doctor or nurse
- Police officer
- Firefighter
- Construction worker
- Astronaut
21. Name an animal that families might keep as a pet.
- Dog
- Cat
- Fish
- Lizard
- Turtle
22. Name something that might get you in trouble at school.
- Hitting
- Yelling
- Not attending school
- Cursing
- Not doing your homework
23. Name something you would do when you get home from school.
- Watch TV
- Read a book
- Do your homework
- Do your chores
- Play with friends
24. Name a popular video game for kids:
- Minecraft
- Fortnite
- Super Mario Bros
- Among Us
- Roblox
25. Name something kids use for fun but adults use for exercise.
- Bike
- Ball
- Jump rope
- Trampoline
- Swimming pool
26. Which is a kid’s favourite snack at the movie theatre?
- Popcorn
- Nachos
- French fries
- Chips
- Tacos
Family Feud questions and answers for adults
Family Feud questions for adults revolve around various topics, challenging contestants to guess the most popular responses to win points. Below are sample questions and answers for adults.
1. Name something people do to unwind after a long work day.
- Watch TV
- Have a glass of wine
- Read a book
- Take a hot bath
- Listen to music
2. Name something that makes you feel like a kid again.
- Disneyland
- Playing with kids
- Riding a bicycle
- Eating candy
- Jumping
3. Name a public place where you would wear less clothing than usual.
- Beach
- Pool
- Nightclub
- Spa
- Gym
4. At what age might a man have a midlife crisis?
- Forty
- Forty-five
- Fifty
- Thirty-five
- Thirty
5. Name a state that has a lot of sports teams
- New York
- California
- Florida
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Illinois
6. Name something you might lose as you get older.
- Memory
- Hair
- Teeth
- Sight
- Hearing
7. What is the best excuse for avoiding a social event?
- Feeling under the weather
- Having prior commitments
- Needing alone time
- Family emergency
- Oversleeping
8. Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen.
- Oil
- Eggs
- Wheat
- Milk
- Water
9. Name a common candy bar component.
- Chocolate
- Peanuts
- Caramel
- Almonds
- Nougat
- Coconut
10. Name a word people use to avoid swearing.
- Darn
- Shoot
- Dang
- Fudge
- Gosh
11. Name a common New Year's resolution:
- Lose weight/exercise more
- Save money
- Quit smoking
- Eat healthier
- Learn a new skill
12. Name something a child does that would be considered flirting if an adult did.
- Blow kisses
- Smile
- Bat eyelashes
- Giggle
- Coo
13. Name something that is easier to catch than a new man.
- Cold/flu
- Fish
- Bus
- Frisbee
14. What is the most embarrassing thing that can happen during a job interview?
- Forget the interviewer's name
- Trip and fall
- Have a wardrobe malfunction
- Accidentally swear
- Forget to turn off the phone
15. Name something people do when they think no one is watching.
- Pick their nose
- Dance like nobody's watching
- Talk to themselves
- Check themselves out in the mirror
- Eat directly from the container
16. Name something you do in the mirror.
- Brush teeth
- Brush hair
- Pop a pimple/zit
- Check your outfit
- Practice dance moves
17. Name a gift adults give to each other that would be weird to give a kid.
- Flowers
- Alcohol
- Money
- Jewellery
- Perfume
18. Name something you would buy after getting engaged.
- Dress
- Ring
- Champagne/Drinks
- Dinner
19. What is a common item found in a woman's purse?
- Lipstick
- Wallet
- Cellphone
- Tissues
- Keys
20. Name a reason people might switch jobs.
- Higher salary
- Better benefits
- More opportunities for advancement
- Better work-life balance
- Dislike current coworkers
21. Name a reason a couple might not want to have kids.
- Expensive
- Too old
- Career-focused
- Not married
- Too young
22. Name a first-date faux pas.
- Talking about an ex
- Being late
- Coming on too strongly/saying "I love you"
- Talking nonstop
- Forgetting your wallet
23. What is the most common thing people lie about in their online dating profiles?
- Age
- Height
- Hobbies/interests
- Job/title
- Relationship status
24. Name a reason adults might pull an all-nighter:
- Work deadline
- Studying for an exam
- Binge-watching a TV series
- Travelling
- Attending a party/event
Family Feud questions and answers for work
Family Feud game questions for work encourage communication and collaboration among colleagues. These questions cover topics such as office etiquette, common challenges, and industry-specific knowledge.
1. Name things someone might exaggerate on their resume to look better in an interview.
- Education
- Job title
- Length of time worked at a job
- Skills/experience
- Achievements
2. Name a place where people watch the clock.
- Work
- School
- Place of worship
- Doctor’s office
- Airport
3. What is a popular communication app for team collaboration?
- Slack
- Microsoft Teams
- Zoom
- Google Meet
4. Name something people wear that has a company logo on it.
- Shirt
- Hat
- Jacket
- Uniform
- Badge
5. Name a common item that employees often steal from the office.
- Post-it notes
- Notepads
- Highlighters
- Toilet paper
6. If your company wanted people to hang around the office more, what should they bring in?
- Free food
- A TV set
- Alcohol
- Music
- Childcare
7. Name something in an office that makes lots of noise.
- Phone
- Copier
- Fax machine
- Printer
- Shredder
8. What is the most common office supply that always seems to go missing?
- Writing implements
- Notepads
- Printer paper
- Stapler
9. What is the maximum number of times it’s ok for your partner to call you at work?
- Two
- Three
- One
- Four
- Zero
- Five
10. What do you consider to be the qualities of a bad boss?
- Micromanages
- Incompetent
- Doesn’t listen to employees
- Irresponsible
- Constantly late
11. Name a job you wouldn’t want to have if you worked at the circus.
- Janitor
- Clown
- Lion tamer
- Human cannonball
- Tight rope walker
- Elephant trainer
12. What do you talk to your coworkers about besides work?
- Family
- Relationships
- Sports
- Weather
- TV/Movies
- Weekend
13. Name a common reason why employees arrive late to work.
- Traffic
- Overslept
- Bad weather
- Too tired to get up
14. Name a job a clumsy person might be fired from.
- Food server
- Surgeon
- Construction worker
- Dancer
- Acrobat
- Bartender
15. Name something your neighbours are more likely to know than your coworkers.
- Address
- Size of family
- How noisy
- Pets
- Evening activities
- Car you drive
16. What's the most common excuse employees give for not completing their work on time?
- Technical difficulties
- Unexpected emergencies
- Illness
- Miscommunication
17. Name a profession that works long hours.
- Doctor
- Police
- Firefighter
- Lawyer
- Teacher
- Nurse
18. Name a classic vending machine snack.
- Pretzels
- Candy bars
- Popcorn
- Trail mix
19. Name a reason you might want to hide from someone at work.
- Don’t like them
- Late
- Owe them money
- It’s your ex
- In trouble
20. Name a reason you would need to leave work earlier than usual.
- Sick
- Emergency
- Holiday
- Quit
List of funny Family Feud questions and answers
Here is a delightful list of funny Family Feud questions and answers that will surely add some laughter to your game night:
1. Name something that might come out of your nose when you laugh.
- Snot
- Milk
- Water
- Soda
- Breath
2. Name something a cowboy would hate to have happen.
- Lose his hat
- Get shot in a gunfight
- Break a spur
- Get stepped on by a bull or horse
- Throw a lasso and miss
3. Name something people do in the shower:
- Sing
- Shave
- Brush teeth
- Dance
- Pee
4. What is something that smells in an airport?
- Feet
- Farts
- Socks
- Diapers
- Armpits
5. What is something that would embarrass you in public?
- Mom yelling
- Dad yelling
- Falling
- Ripping pants
- Breaking a heel
6. What coffee flavours would be on the menu if there were a gourmet cafe for dogs?
- Beef
- Milkbone
- Bacon
- Chicken
- Cat
7. Name a smell people hate.
- Skunk
- Rotten eggs
- Ammonia
- Onion
- Garlic
8. Name things you never want your kid to bring home
- Lice
- Cat/Dog
- Bad report card/failing grade
- Germs
- Cops
- Boyfriend/girlfriend
9. Name a heavy animal a Chinese shop owner wouldn’t want in their store.
- Bull
- Elephant
- Bear
- Lion
- Giraffe
10. Name questions you dread being asked at family reunions
- Are you dating anyone?
- How is the job search going?
- When are you going to get married/have kids?
- Can I borrow money?
- Have you gained/lost weight?
11. Which Olympic sport would a cow look funny participating in?
- Running
- Swimming
- Skiing
- Long jump
- Gymnastics
- Figure skating
12. Name a reason someone’s voice might sound funny.
- Illness
- Helium
- Puberty
- Drunk
- Accent
- Just woke up
13. Name a type of cheese with a funny name.
- Mozzarella
- Limburger
- Roquefort
- Muenster
- Provolone
- Brie
- Gorgonzola
14. Name wedding traditions people would not miss.
- Tossing the garter
- Smashing cake in the face
- Spending money to be in the bridal party
- Giving the bride away
15. Name a type of show you can’t imagine having an audience laugh track.
- News
- Soap Opera
- Reality TV
- Talk Show
- Crime Drama
16. Name something that causes a person to laugh.
- Jokes
- Being tickled
- TV/Movie
- Clown
17. What do you do when someone tells a joke that’s not funny?
- Smile
- Fake laugh
- Ignore it
- Groan
18. Name something a romantic person would hate for their partner to do while he’s singing.
- Laugh
- Yawn/Sleep
- Talk/Use the phone
- Walk away
19. Name something you are embarrassed to do in front of people at the gym.
- Change clothes
- Shower
- Pass gas
- Run
- Stretch/bend over
- Dance
20. Name a place where you would be embarrassed if your cell phone went off.
- Church
- Funeral
- Movies
- Job interview
- Wedding
21. Name an occasion that Dracula is always dressed for.
- Halloween
- Funeral
- Formal dinner
- Costume ball
- Wedding
22. Name a cartoon pet that is smarter than its owner.
- Garfield
- Snoopy
- Dino
- Scooby Doo
Family Feud is a popular game show that has been around for several decades. It is a great game to play with your colleagues, family, kids and friends because the exercise encourages teamwork and challenges players to empathize and enter the audience’s mindset. The Family Feud questions and answers above are perfect for house parties or friendly gatherings among kids and adults.
Legit.ng recently published a list of 21 Questions game. If you love playing games with friends and enjoy the thrill of interactive conversations, try the 21 Questions game. This engaging and thought-provoking game is designed to spark lively discussions and deepen participant connections.
Interactive games like the 21 Questions game are crucial in fostering meaningful connections and enhancing social bonds among people. The questions used in the game are tailor-made for a specific group of people and occasions.
Source: Legit.ng