100+ Family Feud questions and answers for your game night

Family Feud is a popular television game that has entertained viewers since the late 1970s. The show involves two teams of five family members competing against each other to answer survey questions. The purpose of these questions is to encourage empathy, critical thinking, and team building at work. Discover some excellent Family Feud questions and answers for your game night.

Family Feud was created by Mark Leo Goodson. Photo: Eric McCandless (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In Family Feud, participants are presented with a series of survey-style questions, typically centred around common knowledge or everyday experiences. The game is characterised by its humorous and often unexpected responses, creating an engaging and entertaining experience for players and audiences alike. Points are awarded for every correct answer, and the family with the most points wins the game.

Family Feud questions and answers

Family Feud is a popular game show format where two families compete against each other by providing answers to survey questions to earn points. The aim of the game is to guess all of the answers listed on the board.

Best Family Feud questions and answers

Family Feud is a timeless and engaging game that has been a source of entertainment, bringing families and friends together for years. Whether you are a seasoned Family Feud enthusiast or a first-time player, below are some of the best Family Feud questions and answers for you.

1. What is the best way to wake up in the morning?

Coffee

Alarm

Kiss

Sunlight

Cold shower

2. What is a common excuse for being late?:

Traffic

Overslept

Car trouble

Forgot

Sick

3. Name something people secretly do when they think no one is watching:

Pick their nose

Fart

Scratch

Dance

Eat

4. What is the most embarrassing thing that can happen on a first date?:

Spill food

Bad breath

Fart

Forget the other person’s name

Get dumped

5. Name a popular dog breed:

Labrador Retriever

French Bulldog

Golden Retriever

German Shepherd

6. What would you find in a haunted house?

The Family Feud show has been a staple of entertainment, bringing families and friends together for years. Photo: pexexls.com, @athena

Source: UGC

Ghosts

Cobwebs

Spiders

Mice

Dust

7. What would you find at the North Pole?

Santa Claus

Elves

Snow

Reindeer

Santa’s sleigh

8. What do you do before going to bed?

Brush your teeth

Put on your PJs

Read a story

Take a bath

Turn off the lights

9. What are things that come in pairs?

Shoes

Socks

Feet

Hands

Eyes

10. Name something people usually do at 11:30 pm.

Go to bed

Watch the news

Read a book

Eat/drink

11. What is a common fear that many people have?

Heights

Spiders

Public speaking

Flying

12. Name something that shakes, rattles, and rolls.

An old car

A rattle/toy

A rattlesnake

Music/singers

Dancing bod/booty

Dice

13. Other than feet, name something that runs.

Water/toilet

Engine/car

Refrigerator

Nose

Pantyhose

Clock

Family Feud questions and answers for kids

Family Feud questions for kids should be fun and educational. Photo: pexels.com, @norma-mortenson

Source: UGC

Family Feud questions for kids bring a fun and educational twist to the classic game, encouraging children to think critically and creatively.

1. What does a dog do?

Bark

Scratch

Lick

Roll over

Play fetch

2. What can you find in outer space?

Sun

Moon

Stars

Planets

Spaceships

3. What are things that are at the beach?

The ocean

Sand

Seagulls

Seashells

Seaweed

4. Name someone who works in a hospital.

Nurse

Doctor

Nutritionist

X-ray technician

Paediatrician

Pathologist

Lab technician

5. Name something kids are taught about Abraham Lincoln.

16th president

Honest

Tall

Abolitionist

Beard

6. What do you miss about school?

Friends

Teacher

Recess

Lunchtime

Learning

7. What can you find in the kitchen?

Refrigerator

Stove

Sink

Food

Plates

8. What do you do on a summer day?

Swim

Play outside

Go to camp

Picnic

Have friends over

9. Name a superhero with special powers.

Spider-Man

Superman

Wonder Woman

Batman

Elsa (from Frozen)

10. What makes you healthy and strong?

Eating vegetables

Drinking your milk

Drinking water

Playing outside

A good night’s sleep

11. Name a vehicle that would also be a kid’s toy.

Dump truck

Fire truck

Tractor

Police car

Bulldozer

12. Name something cold.

Ice cream

Ice

Snow

Refrigerator

Popsicles

13. What is the most fun thing to do at a birthday party?

Play games

Eat cake

Open presents

Sing Happy Birthday

Have a balloon fight

14. Name a type of candy

M&M's

Gummy bears

Skittles

Reese's

Jellybeans

15. What might a kid get in trouble for writing on?

Wall

School desk

Clothes

Skin

Car

16. Which household chores do kids hate doing?

Cleaning their room

Walking the dog

Vacuuming

Loading the dishwasher

Raking leaves

17. What is the most exciting holiday for kids?

Christmas

Halloween

Easter

Birthday

Fourth of July

18. What is a common bedtime storybook?

Goodnight Moon

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Where the Wild Things Are

Dr. Seuss books

Cinderella

19. Name something kids promise their parents they will do if they are allowed to borrow the car.

Chores

Drive carefully

Fill it up

Make curfew

Wash it

20. Name popular Halloween costumes that are also professions.

Doctor or nurse‎

Police officer‎

Firefighter‎

Construction worker‎

Astronaut‎

21. Name an animal that families might keep as a pet.

Dog

Cat

Fish

Lizard

Turtle

22. Name something that might get you in trouble at school.

Hitting

Yelling

Not attending school

Cursing

Not doing your homework

23. Name something you would do when you get home from school.

Watch TV

Read a book

Do your homework

Do your chores

Play with friends

24. Name a popular video game for kids:

Minecraft

Fortnite

Super Mario Bros

Among Us

Roblox

25. Name something kids use for fun but adults use for exercise.

Bike

Ball

Jump rope

Trampoline

Swimming pool

26. Which is a kid’s favourite snack at the movie theatre?

Popcorn

Nachos

French fries

Chips

Tacos

Family Feud questions and answers for adults

Family Feud questions for adults can cover simple to complex topics. Photo: @thatguycraig000, pixels.com

Source: UGC

Family Feud questions for adults revolve around various topics, challenging contestants to guess the most popular responses to win points. Below are sample questions and answers for adults.

1. Name something people do to unwind after a long work day.

Watch TV

Have a glass of wine

Read a book

Take a hot bath

Listen to music

2. Name something that makes you feel like a kid again.

Disneyland

Playing with kids

Riding a bicycle

Eating candy

Jumping

3. Name a public place where you would wear less clothing than usual.

Beach

Pool

Nightclub

Spa

Gym

4. At what age might a man have a midlife crisis?

Forty

Forty-five

Fifty

Thirty-five

Thirty

5. Name a state that has a lot of sports teams

New York

California

Florida

Texas

Pennsylvania

Illinois

6. Name something you might lose as you get older.

Memory

Hair

Teeth

Sight

Hearing

7. What is the best excuse for avoiding a social event?

Feeling under the weather

Having prior commitments

Needing alone time

Family emergency

Oversleeping

8. Name something that makes a huge mess and creates chaos when it spills into the kitchen.

Oil

Eggs

Wheat

Milk

Water

9. Name a common candy bar component.

Chocolate

Peanuts

Caramel

Almonds

Nougat

Coconut

10. Name a word people use to avoid swearing.

Darn

Shoot

Dang

Fudge

Gosh

11. Name a common New Year's resolution:

Lose weight/exercise more

Save money

Quit smoking

Eat healthier

Learn a new skill

12. Name something a child does that would be considered flirting if an adult did.

Blow kisses

Smile

Bat eyelashes

Giggle

Coo

13. Name something that is easier to catch than a new man.

Cold/flu

Fish

Bus

Frisbee

14. What is the most embarrassing thing that can happen during a job interview?

Forget the interviewer's name

Trip and fall

Have a wardrobe malfunction

Accidentally swear

Forget to turn off the phone

15. Name something people do when they think no one is watching.

Pick their nose

Dance like nobody's watching

Talk to themselves

Check themselves out in the mirror

Eat directly from the container

16. Name something you do in the mirror.

Brush teeth

Brush hair

Pop a pimple/zit

Check your outfit

Practice dance moves

17. Name a gift adults give to each other that would be weird to give a kid.

Flowers

Alcohol

Money

Jewellery

Perfume

18. Name something you would buy after getting engaged.

Dress

Ring

Champagne/Drinks

Dinner

19. What is a common item found in a woman's purse?

Lipstick

Wallet

Cellphone

Tissues

Keys

20. Name a reason people might switch jobs.

Higher salary

Better benefits

More opportunities for advancement

Better work-life balance

Dislike current coworkers

21. Name a reason a couple might not want to have kids.

Expensive

Too old

Career-focused

Not married

Too young

22. Name a first-date faux pas.

Talking about an ex‎

Being late‎

Coming on too strongly/saying "I love you‎"

Talking nonstop‎

Forgetting your wallet‎

23. What is the most common thing people lie about in their online dating profiles?

Age

Height

Hobbies/interests

Job/title

Relationship status

24. Name a reason adults might pull an all-nighter:

Work deadline

Studying for an exam

Binge-watching a TV series

Travelling

Attending a party/event

Family Feud questions and answers for work

Family Feud game questions for work can enhance communication and collaboration among colleagues. Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl

Source: UGC

Family Feud game questions for work encourage communication and collaboration among colleagues. These questions cover topics such as office etiquette, common challenges, and industry-specific knowledge.

1. Name things someone might exaggerate on their resume to look better in an interview.

Education‎

Job title

‎Length of time worked at a job

‎Skills/experience

‎Achievements‎

2. Name a place where people watch the clock.

Work

School

Place of worship

Doctor’s office

Airport

3. What is a popular communication app for team collaboration?

Slack

Microsoft Teams

Zoom

Google Meet

4. Name something people wear that has a company logo on it.

Shirt

Hat

Jacket

Uniform

Badge

5. Name a common item that employees often steal from the office.

Post-it notes

Notepads

Highlighters

Toilet paper

6. If your company wanted people to hang around the office more, what should they bring in?

Free food

A TV set

Alcohol

Music

Childcare

7. Name something in an office that makes lots of noise.

Phone

Copier

Fax machine

Printer

Shredder

8. What is the most common office supply that always seems to go missing?

Writing implements

Notepads

Printer paper

Stapler

9. What is the maximum number of times it’s ok for your partner to call you at work?

Two

Three

One

Four

Zero

Five

10. What do you consider to be the qualities of a bad boss?

Micromanages

Incompetent

Doesn’t listen to employees

Irresponsible

Constantly late

11. Name a job you wouldn’t want to have if you worked at the circus.

Janitor

Clown

Lion tamer

Human cannonball

Tight rope walker

Elephant trainer

12. What do you talk to your coworkers about besides work?

Family

Relationships

Sports

Weather

TV/Movies

Weekend

13. Name a common reason why employees arrive late to work.

Traffic

Overslept

Bad weather

Too tired to get up

14. Name a job a clumsy person might be fired from.

Food server

Surgeon

Construction worker

Dancer

Acrobat

Bartender

15. Name something your neighbours are more likely to know than your coworkers.

Address

Size of family

How noisy

Pets

Evening activities

Car you drive

16. What's the most common excuse employees give for not completing their work on time?

Technical difficulties

Unexpected emergencies

Illness

Miscommunication

17. Name a profession that works long hours.

Doctor

Police

Firefighter

Lawyer

Teacher

Nurse

18. Name a classic vending machine snack.

Pretzels

Candy bars

Popcorn

Trail mix

19. Name a reason you might want to hide from someone at work.

Don’t like them

Late

Owe them money

It’s your ex

In trouble

20. Name a reason you would need to leave work earlier than usual.

Sick‎

Emergency‎

Holiday‎

Quit‎

List of funny Family Feud questions and answers

Most of the Family Feud questions are hilarious. Photo: pexels.com, @rethaferguson

Source: UGC

Here is a delightful list of funny Family Feud questions and answers that will surely add some laughter to your game night:

1. Name something that might come out of your nose when you laugh.

Snot

Milk

Water

Soda

Breath

2. Name something a cowboy would hate to have happen.

Lose his hat

Get shot in a gunfight

Break a spur

Get stepped on by a bull or horse

Throw a lasso and miss

3. Name something people do in the shower:

Sing

Shave

Brush teeth

Dance

Pee

4. What is something that smells in an airport?

Feet

Farts

Socks

Diapers

Armpits

5. What is something that would embarrass you in public?

Mom yelling

Dad yelling

Falling

Ripping pants

Breaking a heel

6. What coffee flavours would be on the menu if there were a gourmet cafe for dogs?

Beef

Milkbone

Bacon

Chicken

Cat

7. Name a smell people hate.

Skunk

Rotten eggs

Ammonia

Onion

Garlic

8. Name things you never want your kid to bring home

Lice‎

Cat/Dog

Bad report card/failing grade

Germs

Cops

Boyfriend/girlfriend

9. Name a heavy animal a Chinese shop owner wouldn’t want in their store.

Bull

Elephant

Bear

Lion

Giraffe

10. Name questions you dread being asked at family reunions

Are you dating anyone?‎

How is the job search going?‎

When are you going to get married/have kids?‎

Can I borrow money?

Have you gained/lost weight?

11. Which Olympic sport would a cow look funny participating in?

Running

Swimming

Skiing

Long jump

Gymnastics

Figure skating

12. Name a reason someone’s voice might sound funny.

Illness

Helium

Puberty

Drunk

Accent

Just woke up

13. Name a type of cheese with a funny name.

Mozzarella

Limburger

Roquefort

Muenster

Provolone

Brie

Gorgonzola

14. Name wedding traditions people would not miss.

Tossing the garter‎

Smashing cake in the face

Spending money to be in the bridal party‎

Giving the bride away

15. Name a type of show you can’t imagine having an audience laugh track.

News

Soap Opera

Reality TV

Talk Show

Crime Drama

16. Name something that causes a person to laugh.

Jokes

Being tickled

TV/Movie

Clown

17. What do you do when someone tells a joke that’s not funny?

Smile

Fake laugh

Ignore it

Groan

18. Name something a romantic person would hate for their partner to do while he’s singing.

Laugh

Yawn/Sleep

Talk/Use the phone

Walk away

19. Name something you are embarrassed to do in front of people at the gym.

Change clothes

Shower

Pass gas

Run

Stretch/bend over

Dance

20. Name a place where you would be embarrassed if your cell phone went off.

Church

Funeral

Movies

Job interview

Wedding

21. Name an occasion that Dracula is always dressed for.

Halloween

Funeral

Formal dinner

Costume ball

Wedding

22. Name a cartoon pet that is smarter than its owner.

Garfield

Snoopy

Dino

Scooby Doo

Family Feud is a popular game show that has been around for several decades. It is a great game to play with your colleagues, family, kids and friends because the exercise encourages teamwork and challenges players to empathize and enter the audience’s mindset. The Family Feud questions and answers above are perfect for house parties or friendly gatherings among kids and adults.

Legit.ng recently published a list of 21 Questions game. If you love playing games with friends and enjoy the thrill of interactive conversations, try the 21 Questions game. This engaging and thought-provoking game is designed to spark lively discussions and deepen participant connections.

Interactive games like the 21 Questions game are crucial in fostering meaningful connections and enhancing social bonds among people. The questions used in the game are tailor-made for a specific group of people and occasions.

Source: Legit.ng