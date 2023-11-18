Looking for a way to jog your mind while having fun with people around you? Try answering "Are you smarter than a 5th grader" questions on various topics to see how smart you are. Have a blast with your loved ones and learn something new as you revisit various educational topics and refresh your memory.

5th grader trivia questions are not only meant for school-going children. You can explore them to gauge how conversant you are with the topics. Moreover, the question-answer section can be a good way of killing boredom. "Are you smarter than a 5th grader?" questions come from a wide range of topics, and thus, much is covered.

"Are you smarter than a 5th grader" questions and answers

This trivia game brings together people regardless of their age differences. The objective is to have fun while refreshing your mind on different topics. Below are 5th-grader questions and answers on various subjects.

Science questions and answers for a 5th grader

Science is an interesting subject, especially if you would like to know more about the universe and different natural phenomena. The following "Are you smarter than a 5th grader" questions and answers can help test your knowledge on the subject.

What does NASA stand for? National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

What are animals without a backbone called? Invertebrates.

What is the name for the scientific study of traits passed down from parents to their children? Genetics.

Which tool is used to estimate the likelihood of certain genetic outcomes? Punnett Square.

What force pulls objects toward Earth’s core and keeps humans from floating in the sky? Gravity.

What species can live on both water and land? Amphibians.

What was the name of the first satellite pulled into orbit by the United States? Explorer.

Who invented the Internet or the World Wide Web? Tim Berners-Lee.

How many years has Earth been in existence? Four billion years.

What are the poles of a magnet called? North and South.

Colour, density, volume, and mass are properties of? Matter.

What are the three states of matter? Solid, liquid, and gas.

Why do you often see lightning before you hear the thunder? Light travels faster than sound.

What is the food pipe in our body called? Oesophagus.

What is the boiling point of water? 100 degrees Celcius.

What creates sound? Vibrations.

An electrical current is made up of what kind of particles? Electrons.

The atmosphere, hydrosphere, and lithosphere are ecosystems part of? Biosphere.

What stores short-term memory programs and data in the computer system? Random Access Memory (RAM).

What is the most abundant element in the universe? Hydrogen.

Math questions and answers for a 5th grader

Are you arithmetically smart? For some, math is enjoyable, while others find it quite challenging. However, 5th grader's math questions and answers are simple and basic for almost everyone. Try the following "Are you smarter than a 5th grader" trivia questions.

When writing out a fraction, the numbers above and below the vinculum are called? Numerator and denominator.

A hexagon has how many sides? Six.

Ron saves $32 every day. How much will he save in a year of 365 days? $11,680.

Which fraction is more significant, 6/15 or 6/17? 6/15.

Round 8,932 to the nearest ten. 8,930.

If a football field is 100 yards long, how many feet long is the football field? 300 feet.

The interior angles of a triangle always sum to? 180 degrees.

How do you represent 13 ¾ with decimals? 13.75.

If a square is five inches on each side, what is the perimeter of the square? 20 inches.

If I had eight dozen eggs, how many eggs would I have in total? 96.

How many hours and minutes are in 555 minutes? 9 hours and 15 minutes.

What makes a square a square? Four equal sides.

How many days are there in a leap year? 366.

If a car travels at 40 mph, how long will it take to go 190 miles? 4 hours 45 minutes.

If a shopping cart contains one apple, two bananas, three oranges, and four hot dogs, what percentage of the cart’s total contents is fruit? 60%.

How many degrees is the angle where perpendicular lines intersect? 90° degrees.

Geography trivia questions for 5th graders

How well do you know different places on earth? The following questions about places in the world and how humans relate to the environment will test if you are smarter than a 5th grader.

In which country are the most languages spoken? Papua New Guinea.

How many states are in the United States of America? 50.

Which country is both an island and a continent? Australia.

The mountain range that includes Mount Everest is? The Himalayas.

What is the name of the sea bordered by Europe to the north and North Africa to the south? The Mediterranean Sea.

In which country are the famous Pyramids of Giza? Egypt.

What continent is located in the southernmost part of the Southern Hemisphere? Antarctica.

What geographical system helps you find a position on the map using longitude and latitude lines? Coordinate system.

What is the largest U.S. state by landmass? Alaska.

What is the largest country by size? Russia.

How many countries are located in Africa? 54.

What’s the name of the longest river in the world? Nile.

Which sea is the city of Venice located in? Adriatic Sea.

What is the largest desert in the world? Northern Africa.

Which are the two major inland seas in the world? Hudson Bay and Baltic Sea.

Which country shares its coastline with the Red Sea and Gulf of Persia? Saudi Arabia.

What two countries does the Gulf of Mexico border? U.S. and Mexico.

What is the Hwang Ho River also called? Yellow River.

Which month does the autumnal equinox fall in the Northern Hemisphere? September.

What divides the earth into the Western and Eastern hemispheres? The Prime Meridian.

Social studies and history questions and answers for a 5th grader

You cannot run away from past events as some of them explain today’s happenings. History and social studies are wide subjects with lots of amazing things. Try out the following questions to gauge how well you know past events and social matters.

What do you call the collective customs, arts, behaviours, and social activities in a group? Culture.

What is the name of the writing system used by Ancient Egyptians? Hieroglyphics.

The stripes on the U.S. flag represent what? The 13 original British colonies in early America.

From which country did Mexico gain its independence in the 19th century? Spain.

Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first two men in the entire world to do what? Walk on the moon.

The Great Sphinx in Egypt has the head of a man and the body of which species of animal? Lion.

The modern-day city of Istanbul was known by what name in the 13th century? Constantinople.

In which decade did Hong Kong revert from British rule? The 1990s (1997).

What was the name of the last Queen of France? Marie Antoinette.

Name the American president on the half-dollar coin who was assassinated in 1963. John F. Kennedy.

Who was the president of the Confederate states during the United States Civil War? Abraham Lincoln.

During World War I, the countries that sided against Germany were? Allied Powers.

Who wrote the national anthem of the United States of America? Francis Scott Key.

Known as The Conqueror, what was the first name of the king who won the throne of England in 1066? William.

The Battle of Gettysburg was fought in which war? The Civil War.

The production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services refer to what? Economy.

Who is known as the Father of the Constitution? James Madison.

English questions and answers for a 5th grader

English might seem an easy language until you encounter a question you cannot answer. Below are fun English trivia questions to test your knowledge of the language at the level of a 5th grader.

What is the antonym for beautiful? Ugly.

What is the collective noun for a group of fish? Shoal or school.

What are similar-sounding words called? Homonyms.

What is it called when a character goes through a transformation journey in a story? Character arc.

What do you call the part of the story with all the action or the big twist? The climax.

Which is the second book in the Harry Potter series? Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets .

series? and the . What is a hyperbole? An exaggeration to show emphasis.

Who wrote the book, Romeo and Juliet? William Shakespeare.

What is the name of the book about a friendship between a spider and a pig named Wilbur? Charlotte’s Web.

A group of sentences centred around a single theme is called what? A paragraph.

What type of word is truthfully? Adverb.

What would you call the central character of a story or plot? Protagonist.

Which is a type of poem: Graph, Sonnet, or Essay? Sonnet.

Name the first Chinese author to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. Mo Yan.

The main series of events in a story is called a what? A plot.

Name the figurative language used in this phrase: Brave as a lion. Simile.

What do you call a group of crows? A murder.

What is the past tense of the word cut? Cut.

"Are you smarter than a 5th grader" questions test your knowledge of different topics. You do not have to be a rocket scientist to answer the questions, as anyone, young or adult, can answer them. You can make it a game and enjoy a question-answer session with your friends.

