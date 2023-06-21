100+ fun Disney trivia questions and answers for children

Many people worldwide have enjoyed Disney cartoons in childhood or adulthood in one way or another. But how conversant is your child with the films? Disney trivia questions and answers are fun to test your child's skills and improve their knowledge of Disney films and TV shows. You can be sure that these fun Disney trivia questions will leave your kids scratching their heads as they figure out the correct answers.

Disney animated films are well-known for being kids-friendly. They are great for helping children process their emotions, learn new things and explore their imaginations. Below is a compilation of Disney trivia questions you can consider from various shows and movies.

Fun Disney trial questions and answers

Many kids are fascinated by Disney shows. They teach them the value of family, friendship, family, among many others. To improve their knowledge of Disney, you should consider asking them the following questions.

Easy Disney trivia questions and answers

Are you planning to host a Disney-themed party for your kids, and you are wondering how to make it exciting? The following Disney trivial questions for kids will definitely keep the children engaged and entertained.

What is the name of Wendy's dog in Peter Pan ? Nana

? Nana Who trained Hercules to be a hero? Philoctetes (Phil)

How many sisters does Ariel have? Six.

What is the name of the toy store in Toy Story 2 ? Al's Toy Barn

? Al's Toy Barn How many years was Genie stuck in the lamp before Aladdin found him? 10,000 years

What is the name of the elephant that can fly in Dumbo ? Dumbo

? Dumbo What is the name of the teacup from Beauty And The Beast ? Chip Potts.

? Chip Potts. How many brothers does Prince Hans of the Southern Isles have in Frozen ? 12

? 12 Name the first Mickey Mouse cartoon to be produced in colour. The Band Concert

Who is the toy cowboy in Toy Story ? Woody

? Woody What is the name of Elsa's sister in Frozen ? Anna

? Anna Which Full House character voices Aladdin? Steve

What is the kingdom's name in Disney's 2010 animated feature Tangled ? Corona

? Corona Name the only Disney princess to have biological brothers. Merida

What is the mouse's name in Cinderella who helps her prepare for the ball? Jaq

who helps her prepare for the ball? Jaq Which two Disney princesses are not authorized Disney princesses? Elsa and Anna.

What is the name of Andy's neighbour in Toy Story ? Sid

? Sid What is the actress's name who brought Disney's villain Maleficent to life? Angelina Jolie

Which princess has a live-action remake released in 2020? Mulan.

In The Hunchback of Notre Dame , what is the name of the villain's henchman? Clopin

, what is the name of the villain's henchman? Clopin What land is Big Thunder Mountain Railroad located in? Frontierland

The sorcerer's name in Fantasia spells what backwards? Disney

spells what backwards? Disney In The Jungle Book , what is the name of the python who tries to eat Mowgli? Kaa

, what is the name of the python who tries to eat Mowgli? Kaa Which animal was Tarzan brought up by? Gorilla.

What are the names of Cinderella's stepsisters? Anastasia and Drizella

What is the name of the caterpillar character in the movie A Bug's Life ? Heimlich

? Heimlich What was Nemo's mother's name? Coral

Interesting kid's Disney trivia with answers

Do you need a little magic for your event? Check out the following Disney quiz questions to ask the kids to test their knowledge of Disney films.

What is the name of Ariel and Prince Eric's daughter? Princess Melody

Which Disney princess has the least number of lines throughout the entire film? Aurora

What is the name of the young girl who falls down a rabbit hole in Alice in Wonderland ? Alice

? Alice Which planet do guests visit in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ? Batuu.

? Batuu. What are the names of Hade's minions in Hercules ? Pain and Panic

? Pain and Panic Who is the fairy in Peter Pan who helps the children fly to Neverland? Tinker Bell

who helps the children fly to Neverland? Tinker Bell Which song do Cinderella and Prince Charming dance to at the ball? So This Is Love .

. What was the name of Walt Disney's first cartoon character? Oswald the Lucky Rabbit

Which American actor received the first Golden Globe nomination for voicing a character in a Disney animated film? Robin Williams

Who is the villain in The Little Mermaid ? Ursula

? Ursula Dory suffers from what? Anterograde Amnesia

Which Disney character sings How Far I'll Go ? Moana

? Moana In the movie Mulan , what was the name of this horse the young female warrior brings along during training? Khan

, what was the name of this horse the young female warrior brings along during training? Khan What is the name of the horse who helps Flynn Rider and Rapunzel in Tangled ? Maximus

? Maximus In the movie Up , which South American destination do Carl and Ellie dream of visiting? Paradise Falls

, which South American destination do Carl and Ellie dream of visiting? Paradise Falls What's the name of the daycare that Andy's toys end up at in Toy Story 3 ? Sunnyside Daycare

? Sunnyside Daycare Which character tells Buzz that he's his father? Zurg

Which actress plays the twins in Disney's remake of A Parent Trap ? Lindsay Lohan

? Lindsay Lohan What is the name of Jasmine's tiger in Aladdin ? Rajah

? Rajah By the end of the movie Toy Story 3 , what is the little girl's name to whom Andy gave all his toys? Bonnie Anderson

, what is the little girl's name to whom Andy gave all his toys? Bonnie Anderson What is the name of Disney's private island? Castaway Cay

What's the name of Snow White ' s prince? Prince Ferdinand

' prince? Prince Ferdinand What is Mulan's pet dragon called? Mushu

pet dragon called? Mushu What is the name of the prince in Sleeping Beauty ? Prince Phillip

? Prince Phillip Walt Disney had how many kids? Two (Diane Marie Disney and Sharon Mae Disney)

What is the name of the Italian restaurant where Lady and the Tramp share spaghetti? Tony's Restaurant

In Frozen, what is the name of the snowman who loves warm hugs? Olaf

Fun Disney questions for kids

Disney trivia covers a wide range of favourite characters and stories. Below are Disney movie trivia questions you can ask to lighten your kids' mood.

Dory suffers from what? Short-term memory loss

What is the title of the fake musical Mike makes up to cover up the fact that he and Sully own Boo? Put That Thing Back Where It Came From or So Help Me

What is the princess's name in Sleeping Beauty ? Aurora

? Aurora Joy, fear, anger, disgust, and sadness guide whose emotions in Inside Out ? Riley

? Riley What is the name of the actress that played Belle's mother in Beauty and the Beast ? Zoe Rainey

? Zoe Rainey Who is the young deer in Bambi ? Bambi

? Bambi Which character tells Buzz that he's his father? Zurg

What are the names of the little fox and the hound from 1981's The Fox and the Hound ? Tod (fox) and Copper (hound dog)

? Tod (fox) and Copper (hound dog) What is the mermaid's name in The Little Mermaid ? Ariel

? Ariel Who is the captain of the Black Pearl in Pirates of the Caribbean ? Captain Jack Sparrow

? Captain Jack Sparrow What was the name of Jessie's original owner in Toy Story 2 ? Emily

? Emily Who was Experiment 626? Stitch

Who is the villain in 101 Dalmatians ? Cruella de Vil

? Cruella de Vil The Princess and the Frog is set in which city? New Orleans

is set in which city? New Orleans What is the cutest little town in Carburetor County? Radiator Springs

Who is the chef in The Little Mermaid who tries to cook Sebastian the crab? Chef Louis

who tries to cook Sebastian the crab? Chef Louis Mowgli was raised by what animals in The Jungle Book ? Wolves

? Wolves What colour roses does the Queen of Hearts want in Alice in Wonderland ? Red

? Red Quasimodo was the bell ringer of which famous cathedral? Notre Dame

Which Disney film has the tagline, Fish are friends, not food? Finding Nemo .

. Who is the villain in The Hunchback of Notre Dame ? Judge Claude Frollo

? Judge Claude Frollo Who is Miguel's idol in Coco ? Ernesto de la Cruz

? Ernesto de la Cruz Which Pixar character said: Our fate lives within us. You only have to be brave enough to see it. Merida

What is the name of the young boy who befriends a bear named Baloo in The Jungle Book? Mowgli

Mowgli All you need is a little faith, trust and what else? Pixie dust

Who is the princess who falls in love with a beast in Beauty and the Beast? Belle

Best Disney trivia with answers

A great hangout with children can only be fun by roasting them with Disney trivia questions for kids. The following trivia questions will challenge their thinking capacity and help them acquire new knowledge and skills.

What fireworks show replaced Wish in 2017? Happily Ever After

in 2017? Which siblings were behind some Disney movie scores and It's a Small World (After All)? The Sherman Brothers

(After All)? The Sherman Brothers How many fingers does Mickey Mouse have? Four (three fingers and a thumb)

What are the names of the Three Good Fairies in Sleeping Beaut y? Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather

y? Flora, Fauna, and Merryweather In Toy Story , what is the name of the toy dinosaur who is afraid of everything? Rex

, what is the name of the toy dinosaur who is afraid of everything? Rex Which character turns into a llama in The Emperor's New Groove ? Emperor Kuzco

? Emperor Kuzco Disney introduced its first animated openly gay character in which movie? Onward

In Monster's, Inc. , there's nothing more toxic or deadly than what? A human child

, there's nothing more toxic or deadly than what? A human child Which Disney Princess attended Elsa's coronation day in Arendelle ? Rapunzel

? Rapunzel Which Disney princess has her mother and father as her biological living parents? Mulan

Who is the villain in The Great Mouse Detective ? Professor Ratigan

? Professor Ratigan In Robin Hood , what is the name of the rooster who is always singing? Alan-a-Dale

, what is the name of the rooster who is always singing? Alan-a-Dale What is the name of Sleeping Beauty's Prince? Prince Phillip

Prince? Prince Phillip According to Steve May, what were the two most prominent challenges animators faced in creating the movie Brave ? Merida's long, curly red locks and the bear furs

? Merida's long, curly red locks and the bear furs In Beauty and the Beast , what is the name of Belle's father? Maurice

, what is the name of Belle's father? Maurice Julie Andrews debuted her feature film in which Disney movie? Mary Poppins

What name does Mulan pick for herself while pretending to be a man? Ping

Who is the evil queen in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ? The Wicked Queen

? The Wicked Queen Which classic movie is Wall-E a fan of? Hello, Dolly!

What is the name of the castle in Shanghai Disneyland Park ? The Enchanted Storybook Castle

? The Enchanted Storybook Castle Who provided the voice of Woody in Toy Story ? Tom Hanks

? Tom Hanks Mike and Sulley joined which fraternity at Monsters University? The Oozma Kappa Fraternity

Pongo and Perdita originally had how many puppies in 101 Dalmatians ? 15

? 15 In Zootopia , what is the name of the sly fox who becomes friends with the rabbit police officer? Nick Wilde

, what is the name of the sly fox who becomes friends with the rabbit police officer? Nick Wilde There's a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow is the theme song of which iconic Disney ride in Magic Kingdom ? Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress

is the theme song of which iconic Disney ride in ? Walt Disney's Carousel of Progress Who is Remy's culinary hero in Ratatouille ? Chef Auguste Gusteau

? Chef Auguste Gusteau In Cinderella, what is the name of the song that Cinderella sings while dreaming of a better life? A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes

Disney trivia questions are exciting and can help children escape boredom easily. They are a great way to test their knowledge of various characters found in various shows and movies of Disney. They are both intriguing and informative.

