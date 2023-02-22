100+ funny trivia questions to break out at a party (with answers)

Trivia questions are fun to test your skills and general knowledge on different topics. These questions may help you to improve your mental health, reduce stress, and increase happiness. You can be sure that these funny trivia questions will put a smile on your face as you figure out the answers, especially at a party.

Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you been having a bad day and wondering what to do to uplift your spirit? Consider playing trivia games with your friends or family members. You will feel entertained and, at the same time, expand your knowledge base on various topics.

Funny trivia questions and answers

Are you in the mood to learn new things in a fun way? Check out the following funny trivia questions for adults to test your knowledge.

According to Russian law, a homeless person must be where after 10 pm? At home

What sea creatures have been used in wars? Dolphins

A kangaroo can't hop if what? If something lifts its tail off the ground

How much money did someone once pay to buy invisible artwork? $10,000

Who is known as Gambrinus? Someone full of beer

What were the first ice hockey pucks made out of? Cow dung

In Swedish, what are entrance and driveway, respectively? Infart and Uppfart

Do goldfish really have a memory of 3 seconds? No

How many teeth does an aardvark have? None

What is the most potent force on the earth? Love

In Minnesota, it is illegal to tease what type of animal? Skunks

How long was the 100-year war last? 116 years

In California, you can't legally buy mousetrap without having what? A hunting license

What is the kind of animal which is known as a prairie dog? Rodent

What is the fertilized egg of a duck called? Balut

According to the physiologist, what is insecure that man can do during s*x? Keep their socks on

What is the fear of long words known as? Hippopotomostrosesquippedaliophobia

In St. Louis, Missouri, it's illegal for a firefighter to rescue who? Undressed women

How do you tell the age of a horse? Its teeth

What is the oddest name of a town located in Norway? Hell

What is the only number spelt out in English with the same letters as its value? Four

What shoes were originally created for men but worn often by women? High heels

In Alaska, it's legal to shoot bears but illegal to do what? Wake one up

What bird can tell the difference between a Monet and Picasso painting? A pigeon

What does the word Matrix mean in the Bible? Womb

The computer mouse speed is measured in what? Mickeys

Silly trivia questions

Photo: pexels.com, @divinetechygirl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The true beauty of trivia questions is that the answers are usually straightforward. Here are some hilarious trivia questions with answers that will leave you laughing out of your mind.

What European country has 158 verses to its anthem? Greece

From what the Walt Disney feel afraid? Mice

What did the Australian government ban for a single day? The word mate

In Maryland, what kind of creations is it illegal to maltreat? Oysters

How many times per day does the average person urinate? About eight times per day

What is fitted by the Spanish scientist that helps to increase the milk yield? False teeth

Iceland diverted their roads to avoid disturbing communities of what? Elves

What is it illegal to do on the right-hand side of the footpath? To walk

What is the average size of a gorilla's b*tt? 19 wide

The month in which Russian celebrates the October revolution? In November

How many years old is the oldest piece of chewing gum? 9,000 years

What is the colour of blueberry jam? Purple colour

The planet Uranus was first named what? George

A group of frogs is known as? An Army

What American town has a population of only one person? Monowi, Nebraska

What is the size of kangaroo babies when they are born? Only 1 inch

What is the only animal that can't puke? A rabbit

What is the name of the fear of being buried alive? The technophobia

What was the longest wedding veil ever created? 63.5 football fields long

What is the crows' group known as? A murderer

What odd job did the father of William Shakespeare often perform? Drinking beer

The group of a raven is known as? Unkindness

In what state is it legal to hunt unicorns? Michigan

What is the colour of aircraft black boxes? Bright orange colour

How do lobsters communicate with each other? With their bladders

Random funny trivia questions

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnae-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A great hangout with friends can only be fun by roasting each other with trivia questions. The following trivia questions and answers will challenge your thinking capacity and help you acquire new knowledge and skills.

What does an average person do 30 times a day? Laughs

When people are frightened, their ears produce more of what? Earwax

In New York City, what is illegal to shoot from a moving trolley? The Rabbits

What is the longest English word with only one vowel? Strengths

What is the main ingredient of Bombay duck? Fish

For which purpose the ice cream cone was invented? To hold the flowers

The space between your nostrils is called a what? A columella

In Florida public places, if you will wear a swimsuit, then what will be illegal for you to do? Sing

What language has the most words? English

A crossbreed between a donkey and a zebra is known as a? A zonkey.

What kind of animal is a bustard? A bird

In Texas, what is illegal to put on your neighbour's cow? Graffiti

Biscuit is roughly translated to mean what? Twice cooked

What is the thing that Americans do 22 times a day? Open their fridge

What is a baby goat called? A kid

What is illegal to do in the French vineyard? Landing a flying saucer

What are people who love eating ice called? Pagophagias

What is the smallest bone in the human body? The stapes

What kind of animal is known as a horned toad? A lizard

What animal cannot stick out its tongue? Crocodile

What is born more often now than ever before? Twins

What is the world record for the number of hot dogs eaten in one sitting? 74

The Night Watch was the nickname of which famous painter's work? Rembrandt

What was the fire hydrant patent lost in? A fire

What is it called when a bottle of champagne is open with a sword? Sabering

Funniest trivia questions

Photo: pexels.com, @pnw-prod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A great set of trivia questions allows you to think harder and, at the same time, laugh at the simple and funny answers you may fail to think about. Below are some amusing trivia questions that will keep you knowledgeable and have a nice laugh as you think of solutions.

In Georgia, it's illegal to eat what with a fork? Fried chicken

What country has more than half of its people believing in elves, dwarves and ghosts? Iceland

It is illegal to do what in the French vineyards? Land a flying saucer

Why do dogs like squeaky toys? It mimics a dying animal

It was illegal for women to wear what in 19th-century Florence? Buttons

What odd hygiene habit sparks creativity in humans? Showering

Who claimed he could drive away the devil with a fart? Martin Luther

What is the actual name of the Cookie Monster? Sid

In Florida, only on Sundays, it is illegal for a single woman to do what? Skydive

What is banned in public places in Florida after 6 pm on a Thursday? Farting

Who sang about being an Eggman and a walrus? The Beatles

Do cows moo with regional accents? Yes or no? Yes

In Texas, it's illegal to swear in front of what? A corpse

Cockroaches do what every fifteen minutes? Fart

Do the heads on Easter Island have bodies beneath them? Yes or no? Yes

What do you call a group of unicorns? A blessing

In Minnesota, it is illegal to be what in bed? Naked

What sport has been played on the moon? Golf

Which Tasmanian marsupial is known for its temper? Tasmanian Devil

Police officers get a half-hour class in training on how to do what? Sit down

What was banned in Indonesia for stimulating passion? Hula hoops

How many noses does a slug have? Four

What kind of animal is a firefly? Beetle

What is strange about the reproductive system of male snakes? They have two penises.

What can you do that's faster than a cheetah? Sneeze

What ailment kills the most fruit flies? Constipation

How long can the wood frog hold its urine for? Eight months

What was the first fruit that was eaten on the moon? Peach

Funny trivia questions are exciting and can help you to escape boredom easily. These questions are both intriguing and informative. They greatly help you gain general knowledge and skills entertainingly.

READ ALSO: 77 crazy funny family quotes that are just too relatable

Legit.ng recently published an article about 77 funny family quotes. Families are fun, and you feel happy, safe, comfortable and peaceful whenever you spend time with loved ones. Being part of a family is the sweetest feeling which should not be taken for granted.

Sharing funny family quotes with your loved ones will make your family gatherings enjoyable and strengthen the bond among the family members. In addition, your family members will smile all day as these quotes create crazy memories.

Source: Legit.ng