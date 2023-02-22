100+ funny trivia questions to break out at a party (with answers)
Trivia questions are fun to test your skills and general knowledge on different topics. These questions may help you to improve your mental health, reduce stress, and increase happiness. You can be sure that these funny trivia questions will put a smile on your face as you figure out the answers, especially at a party.
Have you been having a bad day and wondering what to do to uplift your spirit? Consider playing trivia games with your friends or family members. You will feel entertained and, at the same time, expand your knowledge base on various topics.
Funny trivia questions and answers
Are you in the mood to learn new things in a fun way? Check out the following funny trivia questions for adults to test your knowledge.
- According to Russian law, a homeless person must be where after 10 pm? At home
- What sea creatures have been used in wars? Dolphins
- A kangaroo can't hop if what? If something lifts its tail off the ground
- How much money did someone once pay to buy invisible artwork? $10,000
- Who is known as Gambrinus? Someone full of beer
- What were the first ice hockey pucks made out of? Cow dung
- In Swedish, what are entrance and driveway, respectively? Infart and Uppfart
- Do goldfish really have a memory of 3 seconds? No
- How many teeth does an aardvark have? None
- What is the most potent force on the earth? Love
- In Minnesota, it is illegal to tease what type of animal? Skunks
- How long was the 100-year war last? 116 years
- In California, you can't legally buy mousetrap without having what? A hunting license
- What is the kind of animal which is known as a prairie dog? Rodent
- What is the fertilized egg of a duck called? Balut
- According to the physiologist, what is insecure that man can do during s*x? Keep their socks on
- What is the fear of long words known as? Hippopotomostrosesquippedaliophobia
- In St. Louis, Missouri, it's illegal for a firefighter to rescue who? Undressed women
- How do you tell the age of a horse? Its teeth
- What is the oddest name of a town located in Norway? Hell
- What is the only number spelt out in English with the same letters as its value? Four
- What shoes were originally created for men but worn often by women? High heels
- In Alaska, it's legal to shoot bears but illegal to do what? Wake one up
- What bird can tell the difference between a Monet and Picasso painting? A pigeon
- What does the word Matrix mean in the Bible? Womb
- The computer mouse speed is measured in what? Mickeys
Silly trivia questions
The true beauty of trivia questions is that the answers are usually straightforward. Here are some hilarious trivia questions with answers that will leave you laughing out of your mind.
- What European country has 158 verses to its anthem? Greece
- From what the Walt Disney feel afraid? Mice
- What did the Australian government ban for a single day? The word mate
- In Maryland, what kind of creations is it illegal to maltreat? Oysters
- How many times per day does the average person urinate? About eight times per day
- What is fitted by the Spanish scientist that helps to increase the milk yield? False teeth
- Iceland diverted their roads to avoid disturbing communities of what? Elves
- What is it illegal to do on the right-hand side of the footpath? To walk
- What is the average size of a gorilla's b*tt? 19 wide
- The month in which Russian celebrates the October revolution? In November
- How many years old is the oldest piece of chewing gum? 9,000 years
- What is the colour of blueberry jam? Purple colour
- The planet Uranus was first named what? George
- A group of frogs is known as? An Army
- What American town has a population of only one person? Monowi, Nebraska
- What is the size of kangaroo babies when they are born? Only 1 inch
- What is the only animal that can't puke? A rabbit
- What is the name of the fear of being buried alive? The technophobia
- What was the longest wedding veil ever created? 63.5 football fields long
- What is the crows' group known as? A murderer
- What odd job did the father of William Shakespeare often perform? Drinking beer
- The group of a raven is known as? Unkindness
- In what state is it legal to hunt unicorns? Michigan
- What is the colour of aircraft black boxes? Bright orange colour
- How do lobsters communicate with each other? With their bladders
Random funny trivia questions
A great hangout with friends can only be fun by roasting each other with trivia questions. The following trivia questions and answers will challenge your thinking capacity and help you acquire new knowledge and skills.
- What does an average person do 30 times a day? Laughs
- When people are frightened, their ears produce more of what? Earwax
- In New York City, what is illegal to shoot from a moving trolley? The Rabbits
- What is the longest English word with only one vowel? Strengths
- What is the main ingredient of Bombay duck? Fish
- For which purpose the ice cream cone was invented? To hold the flowers
- The space between your nostrils is called a what? A columella
- In Florida public places, if you will wear a swimsuit, then what will be illegal for you to do? Sing
- What language has the most words? English
- A crossbreed between a donkey and a zebra is known as a? A zonkey.
- What kind of animal is a bustard? A bird
- In Texas, what is illegal to put on your neighbour's cow? Graffiti
- Biscuit is roughly translated to mean what? Twice cooked
- What is the thing that Americans do 22 times a day? Open their fridge
- What is a baby goat called? A kid
- What is illegal to do in the French vineyard? Landing a flying saucer
- What are people who love eating ice called? Pagophagias
- What is the smallest bone in the human body? The stapes
- What kind of animal is known as a horned toad? A lizard
- What animal cannot stick out its tongue? Crocodile
- What is born more often now than ever before? Twins
- What is the world record for the number of hot dogs eaten in one sitting? 74
- The Night Watch was the nickname of which famous painter's work? Rembrandt
- What was the fire hydrant patent lost in? A fire
- What is it called when a bottle of champagne is open with a sword? Sabering
Funniest trivia questions
A great set of trivia questions allows you to think harder and, at the same time, laugh at the simple and funny answers you may fail to think about. Below are some amusing trivia questions that will keep you knowledgeable and have a nice laugh as you think of solutions.
- In Georgia, it's illegal to eat what with a fork? Fried chicken
- What country has more than half of its people believing in elves, dwarves and ghosts? Iceland
- It is illegal to do what in the French vineyards? Land a flying saucer
- Why do dogs like squeaky toys? It mimics a dying animal
- It was illegal for women to wear what in 19th-century Florence? Buttons
- What odd hygiene habit sparks creativity in humans? Showering
- Who claimed he could drive away the devil with a fart? Martin Luther
- What is the actual name of the Cookie Monster? Sid
- In Florida, only on Sundays, it is illegal for a single woman to do what? Skydive
- What is banned in public places in Florida after 6 pm on a Thursday? Farting
- Who sang about being an Eggman and a walrus? The Beatles
- Do cows moo with regional accents? Yes or no? Yes
- In Texas, it's illegal to swear in front of what? A corpse
- Cockroaches do what every fifteen minutes? Fart
- Do the heads on Easter Island have bodies beneath them? Yes or no? Yes
- What do you call a group of unicorns? A blessing
- In Minnesota, it is illegal to be what in bed? Naked
- What sport has been played on the moon? Golf
- Which Tasmanian marsupial is known for its temper? Tasmanian Devil
- Police officers get a half-hour class in training on how to do what? Sit down
- What was banned in Indonesia for stimulating passion? Hula hoops
- How many noses does a slug have? Four
- What kind of animal is a firefly? Beetle
- What is strange about the reproductive system of male snakes? They have two penises.
- What can you do that's faster than a cheetah? Sneeze
- What ailment kills the most fruit flies? Constipation
- How long can the wood frog hold its urine for? Eight months
- What was the first fruit that was eaten on the moon? Peach
Funny trivia questions are exciting and can help you to escape boredom easily. These questions are both intriguing and informative. They greatly help you gain general knowledge and skills entertainingly.
