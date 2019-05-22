Top 75+ retirement quotes, wishes and messages to celebrate

There is a recognized opinion in society that retirement is a sad event. This is not the case as retirement ushers in a new stage of your life. If your colleague or friend is retiring, sending them a card or a message with several heart-touching retirement quotes is a nice way to congratulate them.

It is not always easy to decide what to write on a retirement card; sometimes, the right words do not come to mind. If you face this issue right now, you can use these quotes to draw inspiration or create your own unique touching words.

Top retirement quotes, wishes and messages

A retirement is an event that awaits many people, and you should not underestimate its importance. Everyone should celebrate this moment as you celebrate other important life events like birthdays.

What are some good quotes for retirement? Use these inspirational retirement quotes for a message, a greeting card or as part of an oration at such a celebration.

Heartwarming retirement quotes

Retirement is an important life milestone. It represents the end of a long and rewarding career and the start of a new chapter of relaxation and enjoyment. Below are heartwarming quotes you can share with a colleague or friend who is retiring.

Dear friend! Now you may not realize how happy you are. It is understandable because we used to work with each other, but now it is time to forget about this daily grind and dedicate yourself to an orderly happy life with your family. You deserve a rest. Happy retirement!

You got a whole new life ahead of you, and the entire collection is secretly jealous of you. The company will miss you and your bright mind. I wish you a long, happy and carefree life!

You achieved the highest results while working at our company; only a few people have ever done this. Don't think it is the end — now you should achieve a better life in retirement. Good luck!

How it happened that you are retiring? I have a feeling that you joined our team only yesterday. The time is so fleeting. We wish your retirement would pass slowly and last forever!

Do you remember how we loved our rare weekends among the plenty of work, we had to do? Now your weekends are unlimited! Nobody will call you from work; you can sleep till lunch and stay in bed all day without any bad conscience! I wish I could be retired with you.

The whole world is open for you; some sad things kinds of work and duties can keep you. You can travel where you want; you can read what you want and relax as long as you want. Best wishes.

You are retired. I do not know how we would work without your genius ideas and thoughts. You were the engine of our company and an example for all workers. We thank you for being our leader and motivator. I promise that you will never be forgotten!

Our team every day wonders about your love and dedication to the work process, so we wish you to save this attitude and transfer it to your retirement time! We hope this life stage will be as good as the previous one.

Retirement quotes for woman

Retirement is a major milestone that should be celebrated, and what better way to do so than with heartfelt retirement quotes?

Congratulations on your retirement! May your future be filled with more of what you appreciate and less of what you don't!

Retirement is wonderful if you have two essentials: much to live on and much to live for.

Half our life is spent trying to find something to do with the time we have rushed through life trying to save.

All of your sacrifices in life have successfully paid off! Enjoy the benefits of having the time to do anything and everything you've always desired to do.

You have been an amazing leader to us all, and we wish you all the best in this next chapter in your life as you celebrate your retirement.

A leader will always be a leader, even in retirement. I wish you the best as you begin this new chapter of your life.

You have left a legacy of a commendable work ethic and excellent service. We hope that you continue to impact society with great enthusiasm.

As you begin this new life, I want you to remember that you are still young to make new goals. Go for the things you want because you deserve them.

I can't think of anyone more deserving of love, happiness and good health. Wishing all of this and more for you in your retirement!

Sincere congratulations! Your intelligence and energy have fuelled your success and earned our greatest respect. Best wishes in your retirement.

Thank you for always supporting our team with your constant positivity and encouragement. We will miss you!

Whatever comes next for you may bring you the same joy and fulfilment as you brought us!

Thanks for sharing your expertise, wisdom and sense of humour with all of us. You will be greatly missed here.

We've been through the highs and lows of our careers together, and I'm glad to see you ending yours on a high note. Cheers to your retirement.

I love and admire you and am so proud of you and everything you've accomplished. Huge congratulations on a job well done.

My wish for you is that you'll be proud of the work you've done, the person you've become and the future you're creating.

I wish you a wonderful retirement. Enjoy this new chapter of your life, and we hope it's filled with good health, relaxation, and fun!

You've worked hard to climb this mountain, and now that you've reached the top, you finally enjoy the view! Congratulations on your retirement, and wishing you beautiful new vistas!

You've always been such an inspiration for our families and us. Congratulations! We hope you cherish this freedom and have a very happy retirement!

It's been such a pleasure working with you. Your hard work and dedication have set an example for us all. We wish you a wonderful retirement!

Retirement quotes for friend

Is your friend retiring? Sending them heartfelt quotes can inspire, motivate, and uplift them as they embark on their new adventure.

So grateful for you and everything you've done here. Now you're on to bigger and better things!

Preparation for old age should begin no later than one's teens. A life which is empty of purpose until 65 will not suddenly become filled on retirement.

I wish you good health, delight and success as you move forward in life. Thank you for being an amazing coworker and an even better friend!

You have made a tremendous difference in the years you've been with the business. Congratulations on your retirement! It won't be the same here without you!

I can't believe you're retiring! Congratulations, and enjoy every minute because you deserve it! Thank you for everything you've accomplished for this firm!

I can't imagine walking into the office and not seeing your face. Thank you for every single second you've spent with our team. It is truly appreciated!

I will miss working alongside you in the office, but I miss your bright smile even more. Thank you for being there for me all those years. Enjoy the retired life!

Retirement is about spending less time with colleagues and more time relaxing with friends and family. I am glad our friendship allows us to be together even after you retire. To more happy times!

I hate saying goodbyes because they make me cry. Yet, I would rather your last memory of me be a happy face. Therefore, I am writing this message to present this retirement card with a smile. If you see my tears, know it is because of the sweet memories together. Chao!

I can't believe this day has finally come! While I'm sad to see you go, I know this is the next big step, and I'm excited for you.

Retirement parties are the best parties we've had yet because everyone's old enough to drink but not too old to enjoy a good party.

Say goodbye to long hours and hello to living like every day's a vacation! Enjoy your well-deserved change of pace!

Make sure you work just as hard at enjoying your retirement as you have in your career! Congratulations, and we hope you have a very happy retirement!

Your skills, hard work, and compassion have strongly impacted me. I hope your retirement brings you joy and fulfilment!

Congratulations on your retirement! Your encouragement and inspiration have given us direction, and we truly appreciate your effort and dedication. Wishing you all the best in your retirement.

Your dedication and motivation have been unparalleled. Here's to many happy years and new experiences in retirement!

Funny retirement quotes

Use these funny retirement quotes to raise the spirits of someone who isn't taking retiring too well. They can also serve as good retirement messages or statuses on social media sites.

Do you remember that we told you to give up your bad habits? Well, you did not understand us; we meant your work.

You can retire from this work, but you cannot retire from being the best friend and coworker in the world!

Retirement is an amazing time when you can do stupid things or even do nothing without being reprimanded by the boss.

Congratulations on your retirement. Now you will be forced to work on a never-ending project that will take up all your time, and it's called doing nothing.

Are you sure that you will leave your work? Retirement seems to be the new work but without weekends and vacations.

There is only one group of persons in the world who are happy on Monday mornings — retired people.

Have you ever experienced the feeling of going to bed late at night and realizing that you will not have to hear this annoying alarm bell in the morning? Of course, you know, but you will enjoy that feeling every day soon.

Have you ever heard the best and the shortest description of retirement? It is time when you stop living at the office and begin to live in life.

Over time, the dream of eternal youth becomes an idea of eternal retirement.

When we become older, we envy students because they have breaks, and we do not even know that retirement is an eternal break for adults.

Adorable retirement sayings

Many companies have a tradition of signing retirement cards for workers who are leaving. You can share the memories connected with this person to let them know you will miss them. Below are messages you can share with them.

We congratulate you. You have earned this rest over our company's years of dedicated hard work. We will never forget our funny talks during breaks. We hope your retirement will be endless and our breaks become full-fledged walks and sit-downs.

Now you may forget about work and enjoy your free life in retirement. Do not forget about us as we do not forget about such a model coworker like you. You have done so much for us. Happy retirement!

You are one of my closest friends, and you can not imagine how am I happy to see you retire. You deserve it as no one else does. To replace you will be the most challenging task for us. Congratulations!

Thank you for all the years we spent working together. We know you still have some fuel in your tank, but your time has come. You are the happiest worker in our team now, and we envy you. The only thing you should do now is to relax and enjoy life!

All team and our boss appreciated your efforts to do your work well. Putting the same effort into the upcoming retirement will be a fantastic and happy pastime.

Up to this moment, you mainly focused on your life and did everything to make yourself happy and successful. As we see, you achieved it, and now you are retiring. It means that your aim now is to improve the grandkids' lives and dedicate yourself to them. Don't forget about us; we will miss you a lot. Happy rest!

I want to congratulate you on your retirement. It is hard for me to imagine our office/workplace without you: there will be no jokes, talks and fun during the coffee breaks. Anyway, you should stay positive; you are free to do whatever you want — appreciate it!

We have talked a lot about this, and it finally happened. You are a retiree. Only at times like this do we realize the fleetness of human life. Do not forget it. Spend your time usefully. Happy retirement! P.S. I am looking forward to joining you!

Retirement is one of the many doors in your life, and you should walk in it with your head held high. There are no reasons for sadness because many happy moments await you ahead. Happy retirement!

Congratulations on your retirement! You can enjoy your life without thinking about work, deadlines and reports. It is a valuable sentiment. You worked hard, and now you party hard. I wish you the longest and most stressless life ever!

Short retirement quotes

Do you know someone who is retiring, but you are trying to figure out what to say on a retirement card? Send them one of these short retirement wishes to toast their accomplishment.

The best part about retirement is spending time with the grandkids.

Retire from your job, but never retire your mind.

Huge props for accomplishing such a big milestone.

Happy Retirement! You'll never have to ask for a day off ever again!

My best days in retirement are when I give back to the community.

Retirement isn't the end of the road but just a turn in the road.

Retirement is a time to enjoy the things you never could before.

You have to put off being young until you can retire.

Enjoy a long-overdue retirement. Now you can enjoy all the finer things in life.

Enjoy your retirement. And enjoy all of the exciting adventures ahead of you!

We love everything you did for us. Now go do what you love for yourself!

Today, it's all about celebrating you and your incredible career.

You've got a new job: relaxing! Enjoy your retirement!

The legacy you are leaving here will never be forgotten.

Wishing you a retirement full of health, happiness and friendship.

The end of this phase is just the beginning of a better, more exciting one.

What is a good toast for retirement?

A good retirement toast is a quick message delivered to honour and congratulate the retiree's achievements and to wish them luck in their future aspirations. It should be heartfelt and personal, highlighting the retiree's distinguishing characteristics and contributions to their career and community.

How do you write a short retirement speech?

When writing a short retirement speech, it's important to keep it brief and to the point. Aim for around 2-3 minutes in length.

What should to say in your retirement speech?

A good retirement speech should reflect your personality. You can discuss how your career in the organization began and developed over time, share people-working experiences, discuss possibilities, problems, and lessons you learned, and then express gratitude to coworkers, friends, and the company.

Be it a coworker, mentor, boss, or friend who is retiring, sharing meaningful retirement quotes might serve as a reminder that retirement is not the end. It is a new beginning full of opportunities and experiences just waiting to be found.

