100+ Thursday quotes to give you a motivation boost

Thursday is when one is busy trying to complete the week's work and preparing for the weekend. Therefore, having a good quote to motivate you is essential so that you will remain focused and keep moving forward. Discover the most inspiring Thursday quotes to boost your motivation and energy levels.

Motivation is essential in everything you do because it fuels competition and gives you the energy to pursue your goals. Sometimes, you may feel bored and only want to sit down and do nothing. You need a funny, thankful or inspirational Thursday quote to motivate you at such moments.

Thursday quotes to give you a motivation boost

Thursday quotes will motivate and encourage you to do your work well as you prepare for the weekend. Below are funny, positive, and thankful quotes to help you enjoy your day. Some are from famous people like Oprah Winfrey and Maya Angelou.

Thankful Thursday quotes

Gratitude helps you appreciate the value of something. Consider the following quotes if you are looking for the right words to express gratitude to God and those who have always been there for you.

Thursday is the future that I've been waiting to experience. – Anthony T. Hincks

The more you are in a state of gratitude, the more you will attract things to be grateful for. – Walt Disney

When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.– Willie Nelson

On this Thursday, take nothing for granted. Look around and show gratitude for your work, family, and friends. – Theodore W. Higginsworth

Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you'll never have enough. – Oprah Winfrey

Walk on Thursdays as if you are kissing the Earth with your feet.— Thich Nhat Hanh

On Thursday, Effort is required to finish everything that needs to be done. – Kate Summers

It's Thursday. The excitement and anticipation build for the upcoming weekend. – Byron Pulsifier

Thankful Thursday: Let gratitude be the attitude that guides you through each day.– Brenda Nathan

We should certainly count our blessings, but we should also make our blessings count. – Neal Maxwell

Funny Thursday quotes

Sometimes, you only need a funny joke to make you smile and keep going. Laughter lessens stress, depression and anxiety. The following quotes will make you smile all day and help boost your motivation because they are hilarious.

Wednesday's child is full of woe, but Thursday's child has far to go.

Use Thursday to take the time to eliminate time wasters.

Thursday is perhaps the worst day of the week. It’s nothing in itself; it just reminds you that the week has been going on too long.

Even if you are on the right track, you will get run over if you just sit there.

On Thursdays, we wear pajamas to work. It’s an unofficial company policy.

Thursday is the day I add ‘staring into space’ to my list of job skills.

Nothing messes up your Friday like realizing it's only Thursday.

If you think you are too small to make a difference, try sleeping with a mosquito.

Build your dreams, or someone else will hire you to build theirs.

This must be Thursday. I never could get the hang of Thursdays.

Thursday is the new Friday… wait, no, it’s not; I still have to go to work tomorrow.

There should be a rule against people trying to be funny before sunrise.

People often say that motivation doesn't last. Well, neither does bathing, so we recommend it daily.

On Thursdays, I try to channel my inner superhero to survive the rest of the week.

Thursday is like a trailer for the weekend. I can’t wait for the main event!

Sometimes I pretend to be normal. But it gets boring. So, I go back to being me.

Thursday is the day I start considering changing my name to ‘Nope’ to avoid commitments.

Thursday is like a mirage of productivity. I think I’m getting stuff done, but it’s just a desert of distraction.

I'm from Canada, so Thanksgiving is just Thursday, with more food. And I'm thankful for that.

Thursday, I forecast as mostly sunny. It's a much-needed break.

I wake up every morning at nine and grab the morning paper. Then, I look at the obituary page. If my name is not on it, I get up.

I wish you a tolerable Thursday. That's all any of us can hope for.

Everyone wants me to be a morning person. I could be one if only morning began after noon.

Never follow anyone else's path. Unless you're lost in the woods and see a path, then, by all means, follow that path.

Thursday is the only day you can wear the same outfit as yesterday and blame it on laundry.

I didn't fail the test. I just found 100 ways to do it wrong.

Thursday, I accidentally spent some of my own money.

Thursday: The day I wonder if aliens would abduct me just to get me out of work.

The most pathetic person in the world is someone who has sight but has no vision.

Thankfully, perseverance is a great substitute for talent.

Happy Thursday! Greet your problems and decisions with peace and calm.

On Thursdays, my coffee talks to me, saying, ‘Just a few more days until freedom.

Positive Good Morning Thursday quotes

Staying positive lowers stress and improves your overall well-being. Moreover, a positive mindset makes you feel happy and hopeful no matter what difficulties you are going through. Check out the following Thursday quotes to help you stay positive all day.

Success is not final; failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.– Winston Churchill

Happy Thursday! Greet your problems and decisions with peace and calm.– Tracey Edmonds

It’s Thursday, and it really feels like a Thursday. Sometimes, things just work out.– Demetri Martin

Start your Thursday with an attitude of optimism. It’s going to be a good day! – Kate Summers

Never give up on a dream because of the time it will take. The time will pass anyway. – Earl Nightingale

Good morning, and happy Thursday! The day is what you make it, so why not make it great?

And now that you don't have to be perfect, you can be good. – John Steinbeck

Thursday is one day closer to my expectation that everything I have done through the week culminates in progress. – Bryon Pulsifer

What we fear of doing is usually what we most need to do. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Keep your face toward the sunshine, and shadows will fall behind you .– Walt Whitman

Be happy. It annoys negative people. – Ricky Gervais

The best dreams happen when you're awake. – Cherie Gilderbloom

Thursday is a day to admit your mistakes and try to improve. – Bryon Pulsifer

Nobody can go back and start a new beginning, but anyone can start today and make a new ending. - Maria Robinson

If it is important to you, you will find a way. If not, you'll find an excuse. – Ryan Blair

We must develop a positive vision here to carry out positive action. – Dalai Lama

By Thursday morning, we’d gotten over the worst of it. – William Scranton

Thursday is one of the days of the week I strive to maintain a positive outlook. – Byron Pulsifer

The plan is to fan this sparkle into a flame. – Lin-Manuel Miranda

All our dreams can come true if we dare to pursue them. – Walt Disney

Thursday is party day for the week that surrounds it. – Anthony T. Hinks

I drink a cup of sunlight every morning to brighten myself. – Debasish Mridha

Thursday motivational quotes for work

Motivational quotes for work will inspire you to work hard, love what you do and increase your workplace productivity. The following Thursday's motivational quotes will encourage you during working hours by reminding you of the importance of work.

The only way to do great work is to love what you do. If you haven't found it yet, keep looking. Don't settle. As with all matters of the heart, you'll know when you find it. — Steve Jobs

A person is what they think about all day long. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

One of the best things you can do on Thursday is to keep yourself held accountable for your goals - Byron Pulsifier

Life is made out of Thursday afternoons. You just keep having them one after the other and let everything else take care of itself. — Tim Tharp

On Thursday, Effort is required to finish all that needs to be done. – Kate Summers

Don't count the days; make the days count. Use this Thursday to make an impact. – Muhammad Ali

Let this Thursday be filled with possibilities – be aware of the opportunities around you, and don’t just go through the day; live the day with your eyes and your mind open. – Catherine Pulsifer

Believe in your infinite potential. Your only limitations are those you set upon yourself. – Roy T, Bennett

Successful people keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don't quit. – Conrad Hilton

Every day brings you a chance to draw in a breath, kick off your shoes and dance. – Oprah Winfrey.

Don't be pushed around by the fears in your mind. Be led by the dreams in your heart. – Roy T. Bennett

Thursday is full of timeless thoughts and marshmallow dreams. – Anthony T. Hincks

Everything you ever wanted is on the other side of fear. – George Addair

Beautiful Thursday quotes

Some quotes are sweet to read because they make you feel happy and forget your problems. Here are examples of beautiful quotes you can use and send to your loved ones to help give them a motivation boost.

You're off to great places; today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way.

A new beginning awaits you this Thursday. Embrace it with open arms and make it remarkable.

Every day is a new opportunity. Take Thursday by the horns and make it your own.

It does not matter how slowly you go as long as you do not stop.

Thursday is an opportunity to create great memories, achieve new goals, and make dreams come true.

Some days, it's okay if all you do is breathe.

One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be rather than being yourself.

This is a beautiful day; I have never seen this one before.

Thursday morning reminds us we are halfway through the week, so let's make it count.

Always believe that something extraordinary is about to happen.

On this Thursday, let’s focus on the good things that await us and make them a reality.

Do something today that your future self will thank you for.

Thursday is a reminder that even the smallest things can make a big difference. Appreciate them all.

Every morning is a reminder to let go of the past and embrace the present.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should.

Keep your eyes on the stars and your feet on the ground.

Every day is great, but there’s something special about Thursday. Enjoy it to the fullest!

Thursday comes, and the week’s gone.

Some people call it Thursday. I like to call it Friday Eve.

Good things come to those who work hard, so let’s make this Thursday count.

The day is what you make it! So why not make it a great one?

Thursday is full of tenderness and kindness. So, have a good day, and share it with those around you.

Today, you are you; that is truer than true. There is no one alive who is youer than you.

Work until your bank account looks like a phone number.

Happy Thursday. It's a brand new day, a clean slate. The possibilities are endless.

Whatever life throws at me, I'll take it and be grateful for it.

Thursday quotes motivate, encourage and empower you to overcome challenges you encounter throughout the week. Others are humorous to make you keep smiling despite what you are going through.

