The worst pick-up lines might ruin your relationship with your friend or crush. They are terrible punchlines that will make someone perceive you as a weirdo and an unromantic person. Try them on your crush, and you will have yourself to blame. So what are those worst pick-up lines you should never use on anyone?

Photo: pixabay.com, @pexels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to catch your crush's attention, avoid punchlines that make them think of you as a bad boy or impolite. You should never try the following list of the worst pick-up lines on anyone.

Worst pick-up lines

Nobody wants to hear something that makes them feel awful or strange. As a result, you should always avoid using these terrible pick-up lines.

You are so selfish. You'll have that body for the rest of your life, and I just want it for one night.

Is that a mirror in your pocket? Cause I can see myself in your pants.

There is a party in my pants, and you are invited.

Is your phone in your back pocket? Because your *ss is calling me.

I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party.

Are you from Iraq? Because d*mn, I'd love to see you Baghdad a*s up.

Are you a haunted house? Because I'm going to scream when I'm in you.

Hey girl, are you a communist? Cause I feel an uprising in my lower class.

You are so hot; even my pants are falling for you.

Is your dad a thief or something? Because someone stole the stars and put them into your eyes!

You remind me of my sister, but that's inc*st.

I'll give you five seconds to give me your number, or you can forget about going out with me forever.

Was your father an alien? Because there’s nothing else like you on Earth!

Are those space pants? Because your *ss is outta control!

NASA called. They said you're out of this world.

Excuse me. I think you dropped something. Never mind, it’s just my jaw.

Can you help me find my Facebook friend? She’s definitely here somewhere; let’s look together.

When I text you good night later, what phone number should I use?

Let's go to the Concertina bar, and I'll push your buttons.

I know it’s shocking, but I’m awful at flirting. What do you say to try to pick me up instead?

Are your pants from Discovery World? Cause your bu*t is out of this world.

Have you dropped something? I think it's your standards.

My mom told me it would be good for my self-esteem if I asked out people who aren't conventionally attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cringe pick-up lines

Photo: pixabay.com, @stux (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Cringe pick-up lines may appear interesting to share! These are excellent conversation starters in most dating apps. The problematic issue about these pick-up lines is that they can irritate individuals and get you blocked instantly.

If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you; I'd have five cents.

I'd like to take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring in your own snacks.

You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

It's handy that I have my library card because I'm totally checking you out.

Do you know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.

I've got forks, and I've got knives. All I need is a little spoon.

If you were a burger at McDonald's, you'd be McGorgeous.

Can you take me to the hospital? I just broke my leg, falling for you.

Hey girl, feel my sweater. Know what it's made of? Boyfriend material.

Good thing I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped!

Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest!

Are you certified in CPR? Because you just took my breath away.

Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!

Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

Are you my appendix? I don't know what you do or how you work, but I feel like I should take you out.

I would ask you if you're tired from running through my mind all day, but from the looks of it, you don't do any running.

Was your dad a robber? Because he stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.

Are you a horse? Because you really know how to pick a gallop.

Stupid pick-up lines

Photo: pixabay.com, @pexels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Have you ever thought of a ridiculous line that will make you get the attention you need? These ones will absolutely make you look stupid before your love interest.

Remember me? Oh, that's right. I've only met you in my dreams.

Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you look like a snack.

If beauty was a grain of sand, you'd be a thousand beaches.

Is your name Ariel? Because we are mermaids for each other.

You must be a perfect test because I want to take you home and show you to my momma.

Did we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

Are you a carbon sample? Because I want to date you.

Take good care of your mother because one day she'll be my mother-in-law.

Do you work at d*ck's? Because you're sporting the goods!

You owe me a drink. Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine!

Was your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!

Your body is 70 per cent water, and I'm thirsty.

Are you from Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.

Are you a neuron? Because you've got some action potential.

I've been waiting for you to be legal since you were a little girl.

Do you work at Subway? Because you're giving me a foot-long.

You remind me of someone. That is right. My next boyfriend.

Are you a drill sergeant? Because you have my privates standing at attention.

Are you a girl who cares about everything? I can allow you to take care of me.

Dumb pick-up lines

Photo: pixabay.com, @minan139 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dumb pick-up lines can help you score a date or more. The game-changer is how you convey them in a funny, playful manner without appearing scary. Look at the examples below.

I am so good at algebra that I could replace your X, and you would not even know Y.

Are you religious? Cause you're the answer to all my prayers!

I wish I were a tear so I could start in your eyes, live on your face, and die on your lips.

You must be the reason for global warming because you're hot.

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.

Don't know what's gotten into me lately, but I wish it were you.

Did you sit in a pile of sugar? Cause you have a pretty sweet *ss.

Do I know you? Because you look a lot like my next lover.

I'm a thief, and I'm here to steal your heart.

Are you sure you're not tired? You've been running through my mind all day.

Are you a parking ticket? Because you have fine written all over you.

I don't wanna blink cause I'm afraid to miss even a second of your cuteness.

You spend so much time in my mind; I should charge rent.

Does someone have a net? Because you just gave me butterflies.

If you were a library book, I would check you out.

Are you lost? Heaven is a long way from here.

I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already did.

Do you go by the name Winter? Because you'll be here shortly.

Are you an orphanage? Because I want to give you kids.

Hey, babe, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place?

Are you a musician vampire? Because my organ is filling up with blood.

Horrible pick-up lines

Photo: pixabay.com, @llmicro (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Some bad pick-up lines are offensive, while others elicit laughter. These pick-up lines are terrible but amusing.

Your mom is hot! I bet you will look just like her when you are older.

My love for you is like diarrhoea. I just can't hold it in.

Is that a keg of Miller in your pants, cause I would like to tap that a*s.

Can I explore your deep tunnel?

Wanna skinny dip in the Milwaukee River?

So did it hurt when you fell from heaven?

I have a snake, and he wants to enter your garden.

Hey, I lost my underwear, can I see yours?

If I was a fly, I’d land on you first. Because you’re the sh*t.

Is your mom a chicken? Because you're eggcellent.

Hey there, can you spare a few minutes for me to hit on you?

I see the recession didn't affect you at cause you look like a million bucks.

When God made you, he was just showing off.

I wonder what our children would look like together.

You must be the cause of global warming cause you are so hot.

Did you just fart, cause you blew me away.

If I was a garden I would put tulips and tulips together.

I don't have any STDs. That should be good enough, right?

Do you have the time, the time to write down my number?

Other than being s*xy , what else do you do for a living?

I put the STD in stud. All I need is U.

Pick-up lines are an excellent method to initiate a discussion. However, the worst pickup lines might turn someone off. Some can irritate someone, no matter how humorous or wonderful they sound. The examples above are just a few pick-up lines you should never use on anyone.

READ ALSO: 70+ cute math pick-up lines that get exponentially cheesier

Legit.ng recently published an article about adorable math pick-up lines that get exponentially cheesier. Math-themed pick-up lines can attract someone's attention, particularly if they love the subject.

The person you approach will be in stitches after hearing your hilarious math pick-up phrases, and you will eventually capture their attention.

Source: Legit.ng