100+ absolute worst pick-up lines you should never try on anyone
Messages - Wishes - Quotes

by  Peris Wamangu

The worst pick-up lines might ruin your relationship with your friend or crush. They are terrible punchlines that will make someone perceive you as a weirdo and an unromantic person. Try them on your crush, and you will have yourself to blame. So what are those worst pick-up lines you should never use on anyone?

bad pick up lines
Photo: pixabay.com, @pexels (modified by author)
Source: UGC

If you want to catch your crush's attention, avoid punchlines that make them think of you as a bad boy or impolite. You should never try the following list of the worst pick-up lines on anyone.

Worst pick-up lines

Nobody wants to hear something that makes them feel awful or strange. As a result, you should always avoid using these terrible pick-up lines.

  • You are so selfish. You'll have that body for the rest of your life, and I just want it for one night.
  • Is that a mirror in your pocket? Cause I can see myself in your pants.
  • There is a party in my pants, and you are invited.
  • Is your phone in your back pocket? Because your *ss is calling me.
  • I would like to extend to you an invitation to the pants party.
  • Are you from Iraq? Because d*mn, I'd love to see you Baghdad a*s up.
  • Are you a haunted house? Because I'm going to scream when I'm in you.
  • Hey girl, are you a communist? Cause I feel an uprising in my lower class.
  • You are so hot; even my pants are falling for you.
  • Is your dad a thief or something? Because someone stole the stars and put them into your eyes!
  • You remind me of my sister, but that's inc*st.
  • I'll give you five seconds to give me your number, or you can forget about going out with me forever.
  • Was your father an alien? Because there’s nothing else like you on Earth!
  • Are those space pants? Because your *ss is outta control!
  • NASA called. They said you're out of this world.
  • Excuse me. I think you dropped something. Never mind, it’s just my jaw.
  • Can you help me find my Facebook friend? She’s definitely here somewhere; let’s look together.
  • When I text you good night later, what phone number should I use?
  • Let's go to the Concertina bar, and I'll push your buttons.
  • I know it’s shocking, but I’m awful at flirting. What do you say to try to pick me up instead?
  • Are your pants from Discovery World? Cause your bu*t is out of this world.
  • Have you dropped something? I think it's your standards.
  • My mom told me it would be good for my self-esteem if I asked out people who aren't conventionally attractive.

Cringe pick-up lines

cringe pick up lines
Photo: pixabay.com, @stux (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Cringe pick-up lines may appear interesting to share! These are excellent conversation starters in most dating apps. The problematic issue about these pick-up lines is that they can irritate individuals and get you blocked instantly.

  • If I had a nickel for every time I saw someone as beautiful as you; I'd have five cents.
  • I'd like to take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring in your own snacks.
  • You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.
  • It's handy that I have my library card because I'm totally checking you out.
  • Do you know what you would look really beautiful in? My arms.
  • I've got forks, and I've got knives. All I need is a little spoon.
  • If you were a burger at McDonald's, you'd be McGorgeous.
  • Can you take me to the hospital? I just broke my leg, falling for you.
  • Hey girl, feel my sweater. Know what it's made of? Boyfriend material.
  • Good thing I just bought life insurance because when I saw you, my heart stopped!
  • Are you a bank loan? Because you have my interest!
  • Are you certified in CPR? Because you just took my breath away.
  • Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!
  • Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?
  • Are you my appendix? I don't know what you do or how you work, but I feel like I should take you out.
  • I would ask you if you're tired from running through my mind all day, but from the looks of it, you don't do any running.
  • Was your dad a robber? Because he stole the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.
  • Are you a horse? Because you really know how to pick a gallop.

Stupid pick-up lines

worst pick up lines
Photo: pixabay.com, @pexels (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Have you ever thought of a ridiculous line that will make you get the attention you need? These ones will absolutely make you look stupid before your love interest.

  • Remember me? Oh, that's right. I've only met you in my dreams.
  • Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you look like a snack.
  • If beauty was a grain of sand, you'd be a thousand beaches.
  • Is your name Ariel? Because we are mermaids for each other.
  • You must be a perfect test because I want to take you home and show you to my momma.
  • Did we take a class together? I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.
  • Are you a carbon sample? Because I want to date you.
  • Take good care of your mother because one day she'll be my mother-in-law.
  • Do you work at d*ck's? Because you're sporting the goods!
  • You owe me a drink. Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine!
  • Was your dad a boxer? Because you're a knockout!
  • Your body is 70 per cent water, and I'm thirsty.
  • Are you from Starbucks? Because I like you a latte.
  • Are you a neuron? Because you've got some action potential.
  • I've been waiting for you to be legal since you were a little girl.
  • Do you work at Subway? Because you're giving me a foot-long.
  • You remind me of someone. That is right. My next boyfriend.
  • Are you a drill sergeant? Because you have my privates standing at attention.
  • Are you a girl who cares about everything? I can allow you to take care of me.

Dumb pick-up lines

worst pickup lines
Photo: pixabay.com, @minan139 (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Dumb pick-up lines can help you score a date or more. The game-changer is how you convey them in a funny, playful manner without appearing scary. Look at the examples below.

  • I am so good at algebra that I could replace your X, and you would not even know Y.
  • Are you religious? Cause you're the answer to all my prayers!
  • I wish I were a tear so I could start in your eyes, live on your face, and die on your lips.
  • You must be the reason for global warming because you're hot.
  • If I could rearrange the alphabet, I would put U and I together.
  • Don't know what's gotten into me lately, but I wish it were you.
  • Did you sit in a pile of sugar? Cause you have a pretty sweet *ss.
  • Do I know you? Because you look a lot like my next lover.
  • I'm a thief, and I'm here to steal your heart.
  • Are you sure you're not tired? You've been running through my mind all day.
  • Are you a parking ticket? Because you have fine written all over you.
  • I don't wanna blink cause I'm afraid to miss even a second of your cuteness.
  • You spend so much time in my mind; I should charge rent.
  • Does someone have a net? Because you just gave me butterflies.
  • If you were a library book, I would check you out.
  • Are you lost? Heaven is a long way from here.
  • I would say God bless you, but it looks like he already did.
  • Do you go by the name Winter? Because you'll be here shortly.
  • Are you an orphanage? Because I want to give you kids.
  • Hey, babe, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place?
  • Are you a musician vampire? Because my organ is filling up with blood.

Horrible pick-up lines

stupid pick up lines
Photo: pixabay.com, @llmicro (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Some bad pick-up lines are offensive, while others elicit laughter. These pick-up lines are terrible but amusing.

  • Your mom is hot! I bet you will look just like her when you are older.
  • My love for you is like diarrhoea. I just can't hold it in.
  • Is that a keg of Miller in your pants, cause I would like to tap that a*s.
  • Can I explore your deep tunnel?
  • Wanna skinny dip in the Milwaukee River?
  • So did it hurt when you fell from heaven?
  • I have a snake, and he wants to enter your garden.
  • Hey, I lost my underwear, can I see yours?
  • If I was a fly, I’d land on you first. Because you’re the sh*t.
  • Is your mom a chicken? Because you're eggcellent.
  • Hey there, can you spare a few minutes for me to hit on you?
  • I see the recession didn't affect you at cause you look like a million bucks.
  • When God made you, he was just showing off.
  • I wonder what our children would look like together.
  • You must be the cause of global warming cause you are so hot.
  • Did you just fart, cause you blew me away.
  • If I was a garden I would put tulips and tulips together.
  • I don't have any STDs. That should be good enough, right?
  • Do you have the time, the time to write down my number?
  • Other than being s*xy , what else do you do for a living?
  • I put the STD in stud. All I need is U.

Pick-up lines are an excellent method to initiate a discussion. However, the worst pickup lines might turn someone off. Some can irritate someone, no matter how humorous or wonderful they sound. The examples above are just a few pick-up lines you should never use on anyone.

