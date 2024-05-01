Wizkid's album More Love Less Ego which was released in 2022 has made a new record amid the fight he has with his colleague, Davido

The album has been streamed over 200 times on Spotify as the beef he had with Davido made more fans rush to view his song

Many took to the comment section to slam him for using the fight as a strategy to rise while others praised the album

The X war between Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, and his colleague David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, seemed to favour the Made in Lagos crooner.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had taken a swipe at his colleague, Davido, by using his crying video to reply his fans who requested for a new song.

Wizkid breaks Spotify's record.

Source: Instagram

The Grammy Award winner has recorded a new feat on the popular streaming platform, Spotify as seen on social media. His album, More Love Less Ego, also known as MLLE has been streamed over 200 times on the platform.

The album is the fifth work of the superstar released in 2022. It featured Ayra Starr, Naira Marley, Skepta, and other music artists. It includes song such as Money and Love, Balance, Sugar, and Balance to Me.

Recall that Wizkid had announced the release date for his MLLE album as he shared a teaser of the new work in 2022.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made about Wizkid's album. Here are some of the comments below:

@stin7679:

"Lets be honest mlle is a fantastic album forget the stream or numbers is a good album not for the street."

@____metro:

"A better time still dey 94m."

@fav__ei:

"Big wiz fr a reason."

@kehinde_4172426:

"Before all 30bg call the album flop Made in Lagos has more streams than all Davido albums combined and remember Davido has 4 albums."

@vickybills.7:

"Timeless is over 460m streams on Spotify."

@officiall_vickyy:

"Make una still check on independent artist we make good music."

@omo___tolanii's:

"This is not TikTok album o."

@holuwabanji_:

"And they say flopped album."

@juicehopefk9:

"Agbavido talk say dem no Dey hear ur gbedu again. Person weh no fit release without using money push am and dancing challenge."

@oluwa_ni_shola007:

"Floppy artist with a flop album."

@mistahood1:

"Man needed to beef OBO to cross the 200million mark."

Wizkid completes 5th album

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had announced the completion of his fifth album, More Love Less Ego in 2022.

The singer made the announcement on his Instagram story and fans showed excitement about the project.

He assured them of the best and he appreciated those who contributed to the success of the recording.

Wizkid also shared different reactions from his fans all over the world to prove that they were expecting the album.

