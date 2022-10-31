Funniest Nigerian pick-up lines to get a chuckle out of your crush

All it takes to jumpstart a new conversation is a creative approach. It is easy to feel nervous or uninspired when it comes to delivering the perfect flirty pick-up line. Nigerians are known for their hilarious pick-up lines that will definitely crack a rib.

Have you ever thought of a funny pick-up line? Creative and funny pick-up lines in your conversation can go a long way. Whether you are trying to land a date or just let them know they are on your mind, you will not go wrong when you throw a funny or chuckling pick-up line.

Funniest Nigerian pick-up lines

A hilarious pick-up line will help you and your partner break the ice at a party, bar, or anywhere else you happen to meet. Here is a collection of funny pick-up lines.

Your eyes are like Ikea's. I’m totally lost in them.

I’m good at algebra; I can replace your X, and you wouldn’t need to figure out Y.

You must be jelly cause jam doesn’t shake like that.

If you were a vegetable, you would be a cute-cumber!

Are you my appendix? Because I have a funny feeling in my stomach that makes me feel like I should take you out.

I wasn’t always religious. But I am now because you’re the answer to all my prayers.

Give me your number if I’m wrong. The sun goes around the Earth, right?

Hello, I am an armed robber, I am here to steal your heart.

I saw a vision from God, and he told me you are my life partner.

You need to check the fabric of my shirt out, it is simply boyfriend material!

Do you live in a maize farm because I am stalking you already?

You are really cute, you look like my mom!

I am not staring at your b*obs, my eyes are finding their way into your heart!

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you, I smile.

The way you catwalk alone has tumbled my brain offside. Don’t blame me as I follow you up to this place. Can I know you better, angel?

Hello lady, how are you doing now? Don’t you think this load is too heavy for a treasure like you to carry? Come on, I can help you.

Hello Queen Elizabeth, yeah, I’m talking to you. Aren’t you more gorgeous than the queen I just called you?

Have you heard of precious ladies before? Yeah, they look exactly as you are. I am sure you are one of them. Do you mind me giving you a lift?

Girl, what’s up na? Where to? Can I give you this one-time lift as an honour for a gorgeous lady?

Best pick-up lines

Delivering a corny pick-up line with the right amount of humour shows that you are funny and confident. Here are the best pick-up lines to make any girl or guy remember you.

You're so sweet; you're giving me a toothache.

You know what's beautiful? Read the first word.

Are you a professional boxer? Because you're a knockout.

Do you mind if I talk to you? My mother always told me to follow my dreams.

You just dropped something... my jaw.

I've been staring at your profile picture for ages. I still can't stop.

Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears!

I'm not a photographer, but I can picture you and me together.

Do you know what my shirt is made of? It's made of boyfriend material.

I hope you know CPR because you are taking my breath away.

Your name must be Daisy because I want to plant you right here.

Feel my shirt. Do you know what it's made of? Boyfriend material.

On a scale of one to ten, you're a nine, and I'm the one you need.

Famous Nigerian pick-up lines

Nigerians are well known for their comical way of expression. Here is a list of the best Nigerian pick-up lines.

My phone has a problem; your number is missing from it.

I never experienced any dream come true until I met you.

I know somebody who likes you, but I would tell you if I were not so shy.

Are you a drummer? Because you play the music of my heart.

Let me tie your shoes so that you don't fall for anyone else.

Are you religious? Because you're the answer to all my prayers.

I seem to have lost my phone number. Can I have yours?

I just realized that you look like my next girlfriend.

You must be a broom because you just swept me off my feet.

Do you have a map? I'm getting lost in your eyes.

Aside from being s*xy, what do you do for a living?

Pick-up lines for girls

Smooth pick-up lines are excellent for flirting. No girl will be able to resist your allure. They create a relaxed environment that makes the conversation comfortable for both of you. You can use the examples below.

Does your mother need a son-in-law?

Now, you need to see my home because your smile blinded me.

Do you like Mexican food? Because I want to wrap you in my arms and make you my BAEritto.

Did you invent the aeroplane? Because you seem "Wright" to me.

I'm not an organ donor, but I would gladly give you my heart.

I can't see you now, but I bet you look great.

Can I save you in my phone as "future loml"?

Can you send me a selfie? I just want to show my mom what my future partner looks like.

Do you have a name you want me to save you as in my phone, or should I just put "mine"?

When God made you, he was showing off.

Do you have the time? I want to remember the exact minute I fell for you.

If you were words on a page, you'd be fine print.

Not to be dramatic, but you're the answer to my prayers.

I think there's something wrong with my phone. Your number's not in it.

You're so beautiful you made me forget my pick-up line.

When I text you good morning tomorrow, what number should I text?

Cute pick-up lines for flirting

If you have a Nigerian crush, here are some of the best pick-up lines to use when flirting with them.

I'm new in town; could you direct me to your place?

I must be in a museum; because you are a fine work of art.

You look like my first wife, and I have never been married.

Do you have a nickname? If you don't, I'll call you later.

Even if gravity didn't exist, I would still fall for you.

Excuse me, will I get to your heart if I go straight this way?

Is it just the WiFi? Or am I totally feeling a connection?

Do you believe in love at first text, or should I text you again?

Are you Siri? Because you autocomplete me.

I tried to send you something flirty, but I couldn't fit it in the text box.

I had to remove my space bar to get closer to you.

Baby, if you were words on a page, you'd be fine print.

Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

Life without you is like a broken pencil… pointless.

Hey, my name's Microsoft. Can I crash at your place tonight?

Cheesy pick-up lines

Starting with a cheesy pick-up line will show you have a good sense of humour and are a fun person to be around. The conversation should not be boring.

If you and I were socks, we'd make a great pair.

Do you know what the Little Mermaid and I have in common? We both want to be part of your world.

Are your parent's bakers? Because you're a cutie pie.

Are you a campfire? Because you're hot, and I want s'more.

We're not socks, but we'd make a great pair.

I'm sorry, were you talking to me? No? Would you like to?

Roses are red, violets are blue, how would you like it if I came home with you?

Aren't you tired? From running through my mind all day?

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I'd put U and I together.

Well, here I am! What are your other two wishes?

If you were a chicken, you'd be "im-peck-able".

Worst Nigerian pick-up lines

Pick-up lines are used to start a conversation with someone you are interested in dating or want to get to know better. Not everyone will vibe with your humour, and that's okay. Here is a list of the worst Nigerian pick-up lines you can avoid using.

I don't want to come between you, or do I?

I want to be friends with your insides.

You must be a magician. Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

Your hand looks heavy. Can I hold it for you?

Your lips look lonely. Would they like to meet mine?

I'm not currently an organ donor, but I'd love to give you my heart.

I'd take you to the movies, but they don't let you bring in your own snacks.

Your beauty blinded me; I'm going to need your name and phone number for insurance purposes.

Go ahead, feel my shirt. It's made of boyfriend material!

It's a good thing I have my library card because I am checking you out.

Pick-up lines really do wonders when it comes to making a girl/guy simile and gaining his/her attention. A pick-up line is a conversation opener to engage a person for romance or dating.

