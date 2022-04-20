80+ best chicken jokes, puns and one-liners for kids and adults

Chickens are amusing! Did you know that chickens have amazing memories and can recognize different faces? So, it is no surprise that there are so many chicken jokes to share with kids and adults. They do many strange things that make you laugh just by looking at their daily routine.

If you want to break the ice at home or at a party, these funny chicken jokes are a fantastic way to get the party started! They are the most hilarious chicken jokes ever!

Best chicken jokes for adults

Chicken jokes are a fun way to kill time. These amusing jokes are ideal for a family gathering or among friends at home and will put a smile on their faces.

What food do chickens eat? Eggplants.

Why does the chicken amuse everyone? She was an actual comedy hen.

How would a chicken communicate with her friends? In the hen-velope.

What subjects do chickens learn in college? Egg-onomics.

Have you heard about a hen that could lay eggs all winter? She wasn't a spring hen.

Where can I find the most details about eggs? The hen-cyclopaedia.

What do you call a chicken that managed to cross with a cow? A rooster beef.

What prompted the chicken to attend the seance? It is getting to the other edge!

Why was it necessary for the farmer to detach the chicken and the turkey? He detected fowl play!

On sunny afternoons, what do chicken family members do? Have some peck-nice!

What made the chicken cross the road? Because he farted, he had to flee the stench!

In an aeroplane, where would the chickens sit? The cockpit, of course

Best chicken one-liners for all

Chicken one-liners are the perfect way to help you break the ice and tell jokes, whether at a family gathering or a simple night gathering at home.

What is the favourite part of a chicken racing driver's car? Eggs-celerator

How do you tell if a chicken considers your joke amusing? They both laugh.

Why don't chickens like using the phone? Because talking is inexpensive.

What causes hens to lay eggs? Because they'd break if dropped.

At a chicken's birthday party, what do they eat? Coop-cakes.

How did the chicken let his mother down at school? He wasn't everything he seemed to be.

What dance does a chicken dislike? The foxtrot dance.

When the chicken saw scrambled eggs, what did it say? Crazy mismatched kids!

What does a Dalek say to a chicken? It's written eggs-terminate.

Why do chickens despise winter? They are confined.

What are the names of a chicken's parents? Guardian.

Why then do roosters crow at dawn? They follow Professihennalism.

Funny jokes about chickens

Here are some examples of the best jokes about chicken that are hilarious to share with others at home or work. They include:

How is it did the Easter egg go missing? It was a tiny chicken!

Where else do tough chickens originate? Eggs hard-boiled!

What caused the chicken to cross the playground? To proceed to the next slide!

Any chicken who studies egg-onomics will undoubtedly ace all of his egg-aminations.

On what day do chickens despise the most? Fry-day.

Can you figure out what a chicken's favourite breakfast food is? Marma-laid.

How much time do chickens work? The cluck goes around.

Why is it easy for chicks to talk? Because talk is cheap.

What do you call it when a hen takes a rooster's place in the morning? Alarm clucks.

What caused the chicken to cross the internet? To get to the other location!

Funny chicken dad jokes

Are you looking for some chicken dad jokes? Funny chicken jokes are a great way to get a good laugh and fun entertainment. Suitable for all ages, here is a collection of fatherly humour that will put a smile on his face!

You are the breeze under my chicken wings. I have high expectations from you.

In a Chinese restaurant, what do chickens order? It's an eggroll.

How then do you keep chickens? Just try to wing it.

Did you ever hear about the rooster who won the award for the best bird prize? He became arrogant.

When they crossed the road, what did the chicken tell her friend? I had high expectations.

Why was the chicken intoxicated? There were far too many cocktails.

What is the name of an article written by a chicken? Simply put, it's a hendnote

Why don't chickens make good salespeople? They have foul mouths.

What's the name of a chicken who is overconfident? Cocky.

What is the name of a flock of chickens that cluck in unison? An ensemble

Did you hear about the chicken farmer who died under mysterious circumstances? The police suspect foul play.

Best chicken jokes for everyone

It's always worth having a few chicken jokes ready. So, why not enjoy with your family or friends, forget the old jokes, and enjoy these best chicken jokes?

What prompted the chicken to visit KFC? He was looking for a chicken strip

What caused the rooster to cross the street? Do something, Cockadoodle!

Can a hen communicate in English? She certainly can (chicken).

What happens when a hand grenade is dropped? It's an egg plosion!

What else do you call a chicken with a lettuce splinter in its eye? Chicken caesar salad

What caused the chicken to run across the basketball court? He overheard the referee yelling, "fowls!"

When the chicken saw a basket of fried chicken, what did he do? She's passed away!

What happens when you pass a chicken with a four-leaf clover? Happy St. Patrick's Day!

What is the distinction between meat and chicken? If you smack your chicken, it will die.

What happens when you cross a chicken and a guitar? When you pluck a chicken, it makes music.

What caused the cactus to cross the road? He was trapped in the back of the chicken.

Funny chicken jokes for kids

Funny chicken jokes for kids are a fun way to teach your child while they laugh. So gather your friends, family, and children and enjoy these hilarious chicken jokes.

What caused the chicken to pass the road? He was sick of living next to KFC!

What made the chicken climb the stairs? She'd already crossed the street.

How do chickens flee quickly? They scurry away!

When it rainfalls chickens and ducks, what do you call it? Bad weather!

When the chicken laid a square egg, what did it say? Ouch!

How did the chicken call her naughty egg? A useful yolker!

What did snow white refer to her as a chicken? White of an egg

What do you call a hot tub chicken? Soup

Which bird lays battery-powered eggs? What a battery hen!

What tree produces chicken-flavoured fruit? Poultry

What do monsters think of eggs? Terri-fried.

What caused the dinosaur to cross the road? The chickens had not yet been invented.

Which bird lays electric-powered eggs? The answer is a battery hen!

Best why did the chicken jokes

Here are more funny jokes you can use or tell kids while they are playing.

Why did the chicken decide to join a band? Because it came with drumsticks.

Why did the piece of gum cross the road? It was entangled in the chicken's foot.

Why did the girl let his mother down? He wasn't everything he seemed to be!

Why did the chicken cross the road? Nobody knows, but the road will get its revenge.

Why did the chicken cross the road? To bock traffic.

Why did the chicken cross the playground? To get to the other slide.

Why did the baby chick cross the road? Because it was “take your child to work day.”

There are so many chickens puns for you to share with your family during your free time. Chicken jokes are a fun way for children to learn about chickens. You can use the shared jokes and even add some more and make everybody laugh.

