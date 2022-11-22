99 inspiring greatness quotes that will reveal your true destiny
Everyone has the potential to achieve greatness. To develop and express your greatness, you must be fully committed, remain consistent and cultivate the right relationships. Greatness quotes are a significant source of inspiration and motivation to live life on a new level.
Greatness comes from the strong desire to do extraordinary things. Believing in yourself and your abilities is essential to making great things happen in your life. Below are some inspiring greatness quotes you may find interesting.
Best greatness quotes
Greatness can be attributed to individuals who possess a natural ability to be better than all others. Have a look at some famous inspirational greatness quotes below to help you overcome failure and achieve personal greatness.
- Great men are not born great, they grow great. – Mario Puzo
- I was never afraid of failure; for I would sooner fail than not be among the greatest. – John Keats
- You can only become great at that thing you’re willing to sacrifice for. – Maya Angelou
- It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca
- Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them. – William Shakespeare
- You will become as small as your controlling desire; as great as your dominant aspiration. –James Allen
- Discover the traits that makes you great and develop those to become all you can be. – Demond Jackson
- Big dreams create the magic that stirs men’s souls to greatness. – Bill McCartney
- We become what we expect to become. Greatness can be achieved only if we expect it from ourselves and from others! – James Ericson
- Nothing can hold you back from your great desires, dreams, and aspirations as fear of failure. – Donald Allen
- Greatness comes from fear. Fear can either shut us down, and we go home, or we fight through it. – Lionel Richie
- We have, I fear, confused power with greatness. – Stewart Udall
- The seeds of greatness are ideas you learn from people who've been great in their service to others. – Denis Waitley
- Stick to your true north – build greatness for the long term. – Ruth Porat
- Greatness" in leadership involves the ability to inspire and motivate large numbers of people. –Jason Navallo
- Great people are those who make others feel that they, too, can become great. – Mark Twain
- Seek not greatness, but seek truth, and you will find both. – Horace Mann
- Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. –Oprah Winfrey
- If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way. – Martin Luther King Jr.
- If we cannot see the possibility of greatness, how can we dream it? – Lee Strasberg
Motivational greatness quotes
If you want to achieve greatness, you must be willing to do what average people are unwilling to do, including sacrifice, sweat, hard work, and crazy determination. Here are the best quotes about greatness to motivate you.
- Greatness does not approach him, who is forever looking down. – Hitopadesa
- Greatness lies not in being strong but in the right use of strength. – Henry Ward Beecher
- Everyone can be great at something; everyone is on a path to becoming great, and leaders facilitate, encourage and empower that greatness. – Jim Holm
- The final proof of greatness lies in being able to endure criticism without resentment. –Elbert Hubbard
- Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. – Mother Teresa
- To vilify a great man is the readiest way in which a little man can himself attain greatness. – Edgar Allan Poe
- No man is truly great who is great only in his lifetime. The test of greatness is the page of history. – William Hazlitt
- Nothing is more simple than greatness; indeed, to be simple is to be great. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
- By constant self-discipline and self-control, you can develop greatness of character. – Grenville Kleiser
- Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people. –Eleanor Roosevelt
- Great thoughts speak only to the thoughtful mind, but great actions speak to all mankind. –Theodore Roosevelt
- Creativity means believing you have greatness. – Dr Wayne W. Dyer
- Nothing liberates our greatness like the desire to help, the desire to serve. – Marianne Williamson
- The price of greatness is responsibility. – Winston Churchill
- Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us. – Wilma Rudolph
- You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them. – Michael Jordan
- Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come. – Dwayne Johnson
Destined for greatness quotes
Finding your greatness will help you make a huge impact on yourself and the people around you. Here are some destined for greatness quotes that will encourage you to stay strong.
- Some people are destined for greatness; others fall up a hill to get there. – Nick Bilton
- I always knew I was destined for greatness. – Oprah Winfrey
- The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.
- Man must be in space - that is what we are destined for. There is nothing else that we can do. – Majel Barrett
- The only thing standing between me and greatness is me. – Woody Allen
- When you are able to maintain your own highest standards of integrity - regardless of what others may do - you are destined for greatness. – Napoleon Hill
- Through perseverance, many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure. – Benjamin Disraeli
- No one is destined for greatness. Everyone is just destined to express the greatness that already exists within. –Aunna Pourang
- There comes a time in the lives of those destined for greatness when we must stand before the mirror of meaning and ask: Why, having been endowed with the courageous heart of a lion, do we live as mice? – Brendon Burchard
- The South is a great driving destination for tourism - heritage, cultural, and many other types of tourism. – Sonny Perdue
- When you are destined for greatness, it shows in everything you do. It becomes you. Greatness becomes you. – Lorii Myers
- Believe deep down in your heart that you're destined to do great things. – Joe Paterno
- I was always just an ambitious kid from early. I always knew that I had a purpose and I was destined for something big, great. – Little Simz
- I believe that everyone is destined for greatness, but most people aren't willing to pay the price it takes to get there. – Clifton Anderson
- Acknowledge all of your small victories. They will eventually add up to something great. – Kara Goucher
- If one can only see things according to one's own belief system, one is destined to become virtually deaf, dumb, and blind. – Robert Anton Wilson
- I always knew that I was destined for something big in this world. – Rhea Ripley
- I'm paving the road for other women and men who know they're destined for greatness, but they don't believe it yet. – Chrissy Metz
- Of crafting something you know is destined to be great for all time. – Alyson Noel
- A great man may be the personification and type of the epoch for which God destines him, but he is never its creator. – Jean-Henri Merle d'Aubigne
- It is a certain air which distinguishes us, and seems to destine us for great things; it is a price which we imperceptibly set upon ourselves. – Francois de la Rochefoucauld
- I'm destined to become the greatest fighter the world has known. If I didn't truly believe that, I would go and teach or do something else. – Darren Till
Quotes about achieving greatness
Are you striving to achieve greatness? Of course, everyone wants success either in their professional or personal life. However, in order to achieve it, you need a mindset of greatness. The greatness quotes below will strengthen your mindset and shed light on your true potential.
- Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve. – Mary Kay Ash
- You treat people with greatness, and greatness will come back to you. – Afrika Bambaataa
- It is so important for children to know that being a little bit wobbly or 'different' doesn't stop somebody from achieving greatness! – Rosie Jones
- Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. – Napoleon Hill
- Those who have the ability to be grateful are the ones who have the ability to achieve greatness. – Steve Maraboli
- To achieve greatness one should live as if they will never die. – François de La Rochefoucauld
- No one ever achieved greatness by playing it safe. – Harry Gray
- Greatness is attainable. Greatness is multiple small achievements built over a period of time. – Lee David Daniels
- No one has ever achieved greatness without dreams. – Roy Bennett
- Work leads to greater success than nonwork. Hard work leads to greatness. – Greg Henry Quinn
- Recognizing poor leadership is a vital skill to help you achieve greatness. – Lewis Howes
- What you will say 'yes' and 'no to determines your outcomes with disciplined choices bringing about great outcomes. – David Khalil
- Desire, burning desire, is basic to achieving anything beyond the ordinary. – Joseph B. Wirthlin
- No one achieves greatness by becoming a generalist. You don't hone a skill by diluting your attention to its development. The only way to get to the next level is focus. – John C. Maxwell
- You have the power to achieve greatness and create anything you want in life – but you must take action. – Jack Canfield
- Overcome your fear of failure, so it doesn’t stop you from achieving greatness. – Matthew Turner
Short quotes about greatness
The path to greatness consists of having a strong and genuine desire and good company along the way. It is not a one-time battle but a lifelong habit. Here is a list of short quotes about greatness to inspire you to greatness.
- Greatness begins beyond your comfort zone. – Robin S. Sharma
- Go for greatness. Anything else is a waste of time. – Marianne Williamson
- Man's greatness lies in his power of thought. – Blaise Pascal
- Greatness is a road leading towards the unknown. – Charles de Gaulle
- You must remain focused on your journey to greatness. – Les Brown
- True greatness consists in being great in little things. – Charles Simmons
- It is the nature of all greatness not to be exact. – Edmund Burke
- Greatness for me is the ability to focus under pressure. – Anthony Martial
- You are watching what greatness is all about. – Brent Musburger
- You can't cost-cut your way to greatness. – Ruth Porat
- The only greatness for man is immortality. – James Dean
- I have to plot my path to greatness. – Israel Adesanya
- Big thief is destined for greatness. – Domino Kirke
- We expect nothing but greatness from ourselves. – Karl-Anthony Towns
- Greatness and goodness are not means but ends. – Samuel Taylor Coleridge
- Neither wealth nor greatness render us happy. – Jean de La Fontaine
- Greatness is contagious. – Lou Williams
- I feel I expect greatness from myself. – RJ Barrett
- Silence is a source of great strength. – Lao Tzu
- Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today. – Will Rogers
- Greatness is a lot of small things done well. – Eric Thomas
Greatness comes from consistently chasing your aspirations to get you closer to your dreams. The above greatness quotes will inspire you, encourage you to stay strong, and achieve your life goals.
