99 inspiring greatness quotes that will reveal your true destiny

Everyone has the potential to achieve greatness. To develop and express your greatness, you must be fully committed, remain consistent and cultivate the right relationships. Greatness quotes are a significant source of inspiration and motivation to live life on a new level.

Greatness comes from the strong desire to do extraordinary things. Believing in yourself and your abilities is essential to making great things happen in your life. Below are some inspiring greatness quotes you may find interesting.

Best greatness quotes

Greatness can be attributed to individuals who possess a natural ability to be better than all others. Have a look at some famous inspirational greatness quotes below to help you overcome failure and achieve personal greatness.

Great men are not born great, they grow great. – Mario Puzo

I was never afraid of failure; for I would sooner fail than not be among the greatest. – John Keats

You can only become great at that thing you’re willing to sacrifice for. – Maya Angelou

It is a rough road that leads to the heights of greatness. – Lucius Annaeus Seneca

Be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and others have greatness thrust upon them. – William Shakespeare

You will become as small as your controlling desire; as great as your dominant aspiration. –James Allen

Discover the traits that makes you great and develop those to become all you can be. – Demond Jackson

Big dreams create the magic that stirs men’s souls to greatness. – Bill McCartney

We become what we expect to become. Greatness can be achieved only if we expect it from ourselves and from others! – James Ericson

Nothing can hold you back from your great desires, dreams, and aspirations as fear of failure. – Donald Allen

Greatness comes from fear. Fear can either shut us down, and we go home, or we fight through it. – Lionel Richie

We have, I fear, confused power with greatness. – Stewart Udall

The seeds of greatness are ideas you learn from people who've been great in their service to others. – Denis Waitley

Stick to your true north – build greatness for the long term. – Ruth Porat

Greatness" in leadership involves the ability to inspire and motivate large numbers of people. –Jason Navallo

Great people are those who make others feel that they, too, can become great. – Mark Twain

Seek not greatness, but seek truth, and you will find both. – Horace Mann

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another stepping stone to greatness. –Oprah Winfrey

If I cannot do great things, I can do small things in a great way. – Martin Luther King Jr.

If we cannot see the possibility of greatness, how can we dream it? – Lee Strasberg

Motivational greatness quotes

If you want to achieve greatness, you must be willing to do what average people are unwilling to do, including sacrifice, sweat, hard work, and crazy determination. Here are the best quotes about greatness to motivate you.

Greatness does not approach him, who is forever looking down. – Hitopadesa

Greatness lies not in being strong but in the right use of strength. – Henry Ward Beecher

Everyone can be great at something; everyone is on a path to becoming great, and leaders facilitate, encourage and empower that greatness. – Jim Holm

The final proof of greatness lies in being able to endure criticism without resentment. –Elbert Hubbard

Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love. – Mother Teresa

To vilify a great man is the readiest way in which a little man can himself attain greatness. – Edgar Allan Poe

No man is truly great who is great only in his lifetime. The test of greatness is the page of history. – William Hazlitt

Nothing is more simple than greatness; indeed, to be simple is to be great. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

By constant self-discipline and self-control, you can develop greatness of character. – Grenville Kleiser

Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people. –Eleanor Roosevelt

Great thoughts speak only to the thoughtful mind, but great actions speak to all mankind. –Theodore Roosevelt

Creativity means believing you have greatness. – Dr Wayne W. Dyer

Nothing liberates our greatness like the desire to help, the desire to serve. – Marianne Williamson

The price of greatness is responsibility. – Winston Churchill

Never underestimate the power of dreams and the influence of the human spirit. We are all the same in this notion: The potential for greatness lives within each of us. – Wilma Rudolph

You must expect great things of yourself before you can do them. – Michael Jordan

Success isn't always about greatness. It's about consistency. Consistent hard work leads to success. Greatness will come. – Dwayne Johnson

Destined for greatness quotes

Finding your greatness will help you make a huge impact on yourself and the people around you. Here are some destined for greatness quotes that will encourage you to stay strong.

Some people are destined for greatness; others fall up a hill to get there. – Nick Bilton

I always knew I was destined for greatness. – Oprah Winfrey

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.

Man must be in space - that is what we are destined for. There is nothing else that we can do. – Majel Barrett

The only thing standing between me and greatness is me. – Woody Allen

When you are able to maintain your own highest standards of integrity - regardless of what others may do - you are destined for greatness. – Napoleon Hill

Through perseverance, many people win success out of what seemed destined to be certain failure. – Benjamin Disraeli

No one is destined for greatness. Everyone is just destined to express the greatness that already exists within. –Aunna Pourang

There comes a time in the lives of those destined for greatness when we must stand before the mirror of meaning and ask: Why, having been endowed with the courageous heart of a lion, do we live as mice? – Brendon Burchard

The South is a great driving destination for tourism - heritage, cultural, and many other types of tourism. – Sonny Perdue

When you are destined for greatness, it shows in everything you do. It becomes you. Greatness becomes you. – Lorii Myers

Believe deep down in your heart that you're destined to do great things. – Joe Paterno

I was always just an ambitious kid from early. I always knew that I had a purpose and I was destined for something big, great. – Little Simz

I believe that everyone is destined for greatness, but most people aren't willing to pay the price it takes to get there. – Clifton Anderson

Acknowledge all of your small victories. They will eventually add up to something great. – Kara Goucher

If one can only see things according to one's own belief system, one is destined to become virtually deaf, dumb, and blind. – Robert Anton Wilson

I always knew that I was destined for something big in this world. – Rhea Ripley

I'm paving the road for other women and men who know they're destined for greatness, but they don't believe it yet. – Chrissy Metz

Of crafting something you know is destined to be great for all time. – Alyson Noel

A great man may be the personification and type of the epoch for which God destines him, but he is never its creator. – Jean-Henri Merle d'Aubigne

It is a certain air which distinguishes us, and seems to destine us for great things; it is a price which we imperceptibly set upon ourselves. – Francois de la Rochefoucauld

I'm destined to become the greatest fighter the world has known. If I didn't truly believe that, I would go and teach or do something else. – Darren Till

Quotes about achieving greatness

Are you striving to achieve greatness? Of course, everyone wants success either in their professional or personal life. However, in order to achieve it, you need a mindset of greatness. The greatness quotes below will strengthen your mindset and shed light on your true potential.

Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve. – Mary Kay Ash

You treat people with greatness, and greatness will come back to you. – Afrika Bambaataa

It is so important for children to know that being a little bit wobbly or 'different' doesn't stop somebody from achieving greatness! – Rosie Jones

Whatever the mind of man can conceive and believe, it can achieve. – Napoleon Hill

Those who have the ability to be grateful are the ones who have the ability to achieve greatness. – Steve Maraboli

To achieve greatness one should live as if they will never die. – François de La Rochefoucauld

No one ever achieved greatness by playing it safe. – Harry Gray

Greatness is attainable. Greatness is multiple small achievements built over a period of time. – Lee David Daniels

No one has ever achieved greatness without dreams. – Roy Bennett

Work leads to greater success than nonwork. Hard work leads to greatness. – Greg Henry Quinn

Recognizing poor leadership is a vital skill to help you achieve greatness. – Lewis Howes

What you will say 'yes' and 'no to determines your outcomes with disciplined choices bringing about great outcomes. – David Khalil

Desire, burning desire, is basic to achieving anything beyond the ordinary. – Joseph B. Wirthlin

No one achieves greatness by becoming a generalist. You don't hone a skill by diluting your attention to its development. The only way to get to the next level is focus. – John C. Maxwell

You have the power to achieve greatness and create anything you want in life – but you must take action. – Jack Canfield

Overcome your fear of failure, so it doesn’t stop you from achieving greatness. – Matthew Turner

Short quotes about greatness

The path to greatness consists of having a strong and genuine desire and good company along the way. It is not a one-time battle but a lifelong habit. Here is a list of short quotes about greatness to inspire you to greatness.

Greatness begins beyond your comfort zone. – Robin S. Sharma

Go for greatness. Anything else is a waste of time. – Marianne Williamson

Man's greatness lies in his power of thought. – Blaise Pascal

Greatness is a road leading towards the unknown. – Charles de Gaulle

You must remain focused on your journey to greatness. – Les Brown

True greatness consists in being great in little things. – Charles Simmons

It is the nature of all greatness not to be exact. – Edmund Burke

Greatness for me is the ability to focus under pressure. – Anthony Martial

You are watching what greatness is all about. – Brent Musburger

You can't cost-cut your way to greatness. – Ruth Porat

The only greatness for man is immortality. – James Dean

I have to plot my path to greatness. – Israel Adesanya

Big thief is destined for greatness. – Domino Kirke

We expect nothing but greatness from ourselves. – Karl-Anthony Towns

Greatness and goodness are not means but ends. – Samuel Taylor Coleridge

Neither wealth nor greatness render us happy. – Jean de La Fontaine

Greatness is contagious. – Lou Williams

I feel I expect greatness from myself. – RJ Barrett

Silence is a source of great strength. – Lao Tzu

Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today. – Will Rogers

Greatness is a lot of small things done well. – Eric Thomas

Greatness comes from consistently chasing your aspirations to get you closer to your dreams. The above greatness quotes will inspire you, encourage you to stay strong, and achieve your life goals.

