33 famous Wizard of Oz quotes from your favourite characters

The Wizard of Oz (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz) is a classic fantasy musical film that has been adapted into several genres over the years. The novel was first written and produced by L. Frank Baum in August 1939. The book describes the story of a girl from Kansas who’s swept up in a twister as she finds herself navigating a magical new world. As a result, there are many Wizard of Oz quotes that fans of the fantasy musical film can relate to.

The Wizard of Oz is among the most popular children's stories of all time. It has delightful characters that can win anyone's heart. It is a significant source of wisdom and inspiration for adults and kids. Here is a list of The Wizard of Oz quotes to share with your family and friends.

Famous Wizard of Oz quotes

Quotes from The Wizard of Oz have played a significant role in the lives of many children and adults. The book and film address life itself and the challenges it presents. The list below consists of some of the positive Wizard of Oz quotes that will inspire you.

How can you talk if you haven't got a brain? – Dorothy

A heart is not judged by how much you love but by how much you are loved by others. – The Wizard Of Oz

Only bad witches are ugly. – Glinda

What would you do with a brain if you had one? – Dorothy

Somewhere over the rainbow, Bluebirds fly. Birds fly over the rainbow. Why then, oh why can’t I? If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, why oh why can’t I? – Dorothy

Now I know I’ve got a heart ’cause it’s breaking. – Tin Man

Toto, I’ve got a feeling we’re not in Kansas anymore. – Dorothy

If anyone treads on my toes or sticks a pin into me, it doesn’t matter, for I can’t feel it. But I do not want people to call me a fool. – Scarecrow

I shall take the heart. For brains do not make one happy, and happiness is the best thing in the world. – Tin Man

As for you, my galvanized friend, you want a heart. You don’t know how lucky you are not to have one. Hearts will never be practical until they can be made unbreakable. - The Wizard Of Oz

You people with hearts have something to guide you and need never do wrong, but I have no heart, and so I must be very careful. – Tin Man

You’ve always had the power, my dear, you just had to learn it for yourself. – Glinda the Good Witch

Well, how would you like to have someone come along and pick something off of you? — Angry Apple Tree

Some people without brains do an awful lot of talking, don’t they? – The Scarecrow

For 23 years, I’ve been dying to tell you what I thought of you! And now, well, being a Christian woman, I can’t say it! – Auntie Em

Courage! What makes a king out of a slave? Courage! What makes the flag on the mast to wave? Courage! – Cowardly Lion

It's lions and tigers and bears! Oh, my! – Dorothy

Famous quotes from Wizard of Oz

The Wizard of Oz is more than just a children’s story. It also talks about the power of friendship, love, and home. Here is a list of Wizard of Oz sayings and quotes you can share with your loved ones and friends to know their thoughts about life.

You, my friend, are a victim of disorganized thinking. You are under the unfortunate impression that just because you run away from danger, you have no courage, you’re confusing courage with wisdom.

If your heads were stuffed with straw, like mine, you would probably all live in the beautiful places, and then Kansas would have no people at all. It is fortunate for Kansas that you have brains.

Frightened? Child, you're talking to a man who's laughed in the face of death, sneered at doom, and chuckled at catastrophe. I was petrified.

You have plenty of courage, I am sure. All you need is confidence in yourself. There is no living thing that is not afraid when it faces danger. True courage is facing danger when you are afraid, and that kind of courage you have in plenty.

You billowing bale of bovine fodder!

A baby has brains, but it doesn't know much. Experience is the only thing that brings knowledge; the longer you are on earth, the more experience you will get.

Wizard of Oz quotes from Dorothy

What are some of the most memorable Dorothy's quotes from The Wizard of Oz? Check out the ones below to get motivated.

She is protected by the Power of Good, and that is greater than the Power of Evil. All we can do is carry her to the castle of the Wicked Witch and leave her there.

If I ever go looking for my heart’s desire again, I won’t look any further than my own backyard. Because if it isn’t there, I never really lost it, to begin with! Is that right?

My goodness, what a fuss you're making! Well naturally, when you go around picking on things weaker than you are, why, you're nothing but a great big coward!

There's no place like home.

No matter how dreary and gray our homes are, we people of flesh and blood would rather live there than in any other country, be it ever so beautiful. There is no place like home.

A place where there isn’t any trouble. Do you suppose there is such a place, Toto?

If you were really great and powerful, you’d keep your promises!

It’s funny, but I feel as if I’ve known you all the time.

Because if it isn't there....then I never really lost it, to begin with!

The Wizard of Oz is a classical fantasy musical children’s story that never grows old. Its quotes will always pop into our heads when someone mentions the film. Hopefully, you have learned a few things from the Wizard of Oz quotes above.

