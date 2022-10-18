73 new perspective quotes to help you see things differently

Your attitude towards life matters a lot. It helps you to see a problem or challenge from different angles to develop better solutions. People who look at things from different viewpoints often manage challenges better. You can also get inspired by these new perspective quotes to help you see things differently.

If you want to change your life, you must change how you view it. You need to find a new perspective. Start by changing your attitude and your mindset.

New perspective quotes

A new perspective on something can broaden your mindset and give you new ways of seeing the bigger picture. This uplifting list of new perspective quotes will help you open your mind to new ideas and things in life.

Being young is a great advantage since we see the world from a new perspective and are not afraid to make radical changes. – Greta Thunburg If you nurture your mind, body, and spirit, your time will expand. You will gain a new perspective that will allow you to accomplish much more. – Brian Koslow It's amazing how one ending can lead to a beautiful new beginning. – Germany Kent Each day, as you get older, there is a new perspective on life. It's a progression of some sort. –John Hurt In thinking about His many blessings, you view God’s work from a new perspective. – Charles Stanley Every time I start a new work, I try to be different and to start with a new perspective, so I search for a new idea, something which gives me a new way to access my creativity. – Ludovico Einaudi My college experience was like everyone else's. I learned a lot. I gained a new perspective on the world and on people that I'm so thankful and appreciative for. – Kyle Carpenter You don't have to compose a masterpiece every time, but I think the challenge of art is always searching for something different, searching for a new sensitivity, a new perspective, a new vision. – Ludovico Einaudi If you have faith, then your whole life is put in a new perspective. You get to work but enjoy the work at the same time. If you grow spiritually, you do what's in front of you and let the results speak for themselves. – Roy Orbison You know, the more you can meet people from different walks of life, the better it is for you. I think the more you can create situations and experiences that give you new perspective, the better. – Michelle Pfeiffer

Famous perspective quotes

Here is a list of famous perspective quotes that will help you see situations from another viewpoint and live your life to the fullest.

Perspective is the way we see things when we look at them from a certain distance, and it allows us to appreciate their value. – Rafael E. Piño

Winners have the ability to step back from the canvas of their lives like an artist gaining perspective. – Denis Waitley

Sanity is the one unbelievable bore. One must be mad, slightly twisted – then one sees life from a new and entrancing angle. – Agatha Christie, Murder Is Easy

Life is about perspective and how you look at something... ultimately, you have to zoom out. – Whitney Wolfe Herd

Everything we hear is an opinion, not a fact. Everything we see is perspective, not the truth. – Marcus Aurelis

Surround yourself with people who will push you into your purpose. Understand that everybody can't go where you are going and that the wrong people will limit your potential. – Germany Kent

Never write about a place until you’re away from it, because that gives you perspective. – Ernest Hemingway

If you believe it will work out, you’ll see opportunities. If you believe it won’t, you will see obstacles. – Wayne Dyer

Οne must not prostrate oneself before the minor impossibilities, otherwise, the major impossibilities would never come into view. – Franz Kafka

Unfortunately, in this world of ours, each person views things through a certain medium, which prevents his seeing them in the same light as others. – Alexandre Dumas

Everything that irritates us about others can lead us to an understanding of ourselves. – C.G. Jung

A shift in perspective opens a completely new set of unlimited possibilities. – Satsuki Shibuya

The only thing you sometimes have control over is your perspective. You don't have control over your situation. But you have a choice about how you view it. – Chris Pine

Quotes on different perspectives

People have different perspectives, interpretations and feelings when it comes to analyzing a situation. Here are some of the amazing quotes that will make you believe a good thing can be made or seen better from a different perspective.

I just want people to take a step back, take a deep breath, and actually look at something with a different perspective. But most people will never do that. – Brian McKnight

It's important to have people who are absolutely willing to say you're wrong or who have a totally different perspective than you do on everything. Fresh ideas are hard to come by, and good ones are even harder. – Shonda Rhimes

I like to turn things upside down, to watch pictures and situations from another perspective. –Ursus Wehrli

People generally see what they look for, and hear what they listen for. Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird.

So much of our human resourcefulness comes from having multiple ways to describe the same situations—so that each one of those different perspectives may help us to get around the deficiencies of the other ones. – Marvin Minsky

The joy of tasting different cultures is it gives you a broad perspective. - Henry Golding

When a man wants to murder a tiger, he calls it sport; when a tiger wants to murder him, he calls it ferocity. – George Bernard Shaw

Turn things around sometimes and look a life from a different perspective. – Jean Wilson

The fascination of shooting as a sport depends almost wholly on whether you are at the right or wrong end of the gun. – P.G. Wodehouse

I think science fiction helps us think about possibilities, to speculate - it helps us look at our society from a different perspective. It lets us look at our mores, using science as the backdrop as the game changer. – Mae Jemison

Change in perspective quotes

A change in perspective allows for a better-rounded viewpoint in almost any situation and will possibly give you a completely different way of seeing things.

If we climb high enough, we will reach a height from which tragedy ceases to look tragic. – Irvin D. Yalom

Sometimes a change of perspective is all it takes to see the light. – Dan Brown

Change can be scary, but you know what's scarier? Allowing fear to stop you from growing, evolving, and progressing. – Mandy Hale

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change the way you think about it. – Mary Engelbreit

Every problem has a solution; it may sometimes just need another perspective. – Katherine Russell

You immediately change your perspective when you shift your focus to what is good in the world. – Sharon Tawfilis M.A.

The moment you change your perception, is the moment you rewrite the chemistry of your body. – Bruce H. Lipton

It’s all about perspective. Change your view. Change your life.

If the stars should appear but one night every thousand years, how man would marvel and adore. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Your life does not get better by chance. It gets better by change. – Jim Rohn

I'd like to shapeshift into any person to understand a new perspective and hope that that changes my perspective. – Percelle Ascott

The moment you have a child, in an instant, your life is not for you, and your life is completely, 100 percent dedicated to another human being, and they will always come first. It changes you forever. It changes your perspective, and it gives you a nice purpose and focus. – Angelina Jolie

No problem can be solved from the same level of consciousness that created it. – Albert Einstein

Every problem has a solution; it may sometimes just need another perspective. – Katherine Russell

You cannot change the past, but you can always change your perspective. – Freequill

The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude. – Oprah Winfrey

If you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change. – Wayne Dyer

To change ourselves effectively, we first had to change our perceptions. – Stephen R. Covey

Quotes on perspective of life

Life perspective is the way you see life. Your perspective on life determines how you approach life, how you relate to people, how you handle relationships and troubles, and how you live day-to-day. Here is a list of quotes on perspective of life you can relate to.

Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboats. – Voltaire

The world is a tragedy to those who feel but a comedy to those who think. – Horace Walpole

Life is 10 percent what you make it and 90 percent how you take it. – Irving Berlin

Perspective is everything when you are experiencing the challenges of life. – Joni Eareckson Tada

I'm just thankful for everything, all the blessings in my life. I think that's the best way to start your day and finish your day. It keeps everything in perspective.

The idea of having new perspectives on our planet and actually being able to get that message out gets me out of bed every day with a spring in my step. – Karen Bass

The mind is everything. What you think you become. – Buddha

Remember: despite how open, peaceful, and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they've met themselves. – Matt Kahn

The comfort zone is the great enemy to creativity; moving beyond it necessitates intuition, which in turn configures new perspectives and conquers fears. – Dan Stevens

The world itself looks cleaner and so much more beautiful. Maybe we can make it that way – the way God intended it to be – by giving everyone, eventually, that new perspective from out in space. – Roger B. Chaffee

The greatest tragedy for any human being is going through their entire lives believing the only perspective that matters is their own. – Doug Baldwin

No mountain is of any appreciable height to break the curve of the sphere. – Ralph Waldo Emerson

To re-enchant nature is not merely to gain a new perspective for its integrity and well-being; it is to throw open the doors to a deeper level of existence. – Alister E. McGrath

If you look at what you have in life, you'll always have more. If you look at what you don't have in life, you'll never have enough. – Oprah Winfrey

Positive perspective quotes

A positive mindset is a mental and emotional attitude that allows you to approach life's challenges with a positive outlook. It allows you to see the best in other people and positively view yourself and your abilities. Below is a list of positive perspective quotes to keep you moving.

A positive attitude causes a chain reaction of positive thoughts, events, and outcomes. – Wade Boggs

In order to carry a positive action, we must develop here a positive vision. – Dalai Lama

I feel a sudden clear focus and perspective. There is no time for anything inessential. I must focus on myself, my work, and my friends. – Oliver Sacks

Gratitude is one of the strongest and most transformative states of being. It shifts your perspective from lack to abundance and allows you to focus on the good in your life, which in turn pulls more goodness into your reality. – Jen Sincero

If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is — infinite. – William Blake

The measure of your success is a matter of perception. Are you perceiving things as they are or as you wish them to be? – Tau Chuan Ling

Every day one should at least hear one little song, read one good poem, see one fine painting and — if at all possible — speak a few sensible words. – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Only in quiet waters do things mirror themselves undistorted. Only in a quiet mind is adequate perception of the world. – Hans Margolius

From my perspective, I absolutely believe in a greater spiritual power, far greater than I am, from which I have derived strength in moments of sadness or fear. – Jane Goodall

Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better but it also makes those around me better. – Harvey Mackay

Your perspective towards life matters a lot. When you have a positive approach towards life, things happen positively, and the reverse is true. The above new perspective quotes will motivate and inspire you.

