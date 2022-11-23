100+ quotes for a good man to send to your male role model

Finding a good man you can look up to is rare but not impossible. A good man is responsible, has integrity, and values other people. It could be a partner, family, or friend; you need to recognize and appreciate him. And these great quotes for a good man are ideal if you want to appreciate your male role model.

A great man in society deserves honour and admiration from those who look up to them. One way to honour him is by sending him quotes to tell him he is your role model. Sending these quotes through text or on a card will express how you feel towards him. Here are the best quotes you can send to a male role model in your life.

Quotes for a good man

Goodness should be at the core of every heart, but there are those people who are naturally good. Here are great quotes for a man you can send to a male role model to appreciate their goodness.

To a good guy, God gives wisdom and knowledge, and joy. ― Matthew Henry

The good man is the friend of all living things. ― Mahatma Gandhi

War never takes a wicked man by chance; the good man always. ― Sophocles

To be a good man requires that you accept everything life has to give you, beginning with your name. ― Burl Ives

The good man's reward is to be allowed to worship in truth. ― Søren Kierkegaard

It takes a mighty good man to be better than no man. ― Dixie Carter

A good guy would prefer to be defeated than to defeat injustice by evil means. ― Sallust

Life is strange. Every so often, a good guy wins. ― Frank Dane

A good person shares his knowledge selflessly with everyone. ― Eraldo Banovac

No evil can happen to a good guy in life or after death. ― Plato

Nice guys may appear to finish last, but usually, they are running a different race. ― Ken Blanchard

A good man's heart is God's sanctuary in this world. ― Suzanne Curchod

Powerful quotes for men you look up to

Men are generally not very good with spoken words, and commutating with them through quotes is better. Below is a list of powerful quotes you can share with the men you admire.

If you're a strong guy, you should not feel threatened by strong women. ― Barack Obama

Strong beliefs win strong men and then make them stronger. ― Richard Bach

The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong. ― Mahatma Gandhi

Male actors don't get asked about playing strong men; they're just men. ― Lesley Sharp

Shallow fellows believe in luck. Strong fellows believe in cause and effect. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

Strong guys have sound ideas and the force to make these ideas effective. ― Andrew Mellon

The guy deserving the name is the one whose thoughts and exertions are for others rather than for himself. ― Walter Scott

Difficulties are meant to rouse, not discourage. The human spirit is to grow strong by conflict. ― William Ellery Channing

Passion is what gets you through the most challenging times that might otherwise make strong men weak or make you give up. ― Neil deGrasse Tyson

Quotes about a great man

Having a great man who you can count on and who goes beyond what is expected of him is a great blessing. It would be best to let him know you are grateful to have him in your life. Here are the best quotes you can send him.

The great man is he who does not lose his child's heart. ― Mencius

It takes a great person to be a good listener. ― Calvin Coolidge

Even great fellows bow before the Sun; it melts hubris into humility. ― Dejan Stojanovic

A great person's mark knows when to set aside the important things to accomplish the vital ones. ― Brandon Sanderson

Most great people have attained their greatest success, one step beyond their greatest failure. ― Napoleon Hill

A great fellow is always willing to be little. ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

The best teachers of humanity are the lives of great men. ― Charles Henry Fowler

No great guy lives in vain. The history of the world is but the biography of great men. ― Thomas Carlyle

Do you want to be great? Help others achieve their greatness. ― Bangambiki Habyarimana

Best quotes for men in your life

One way to recognize and admire a man in your life is by sharing great quotes with him. Below is a collection of quotes for guys you can share to motivate them.

Man is what he believes. ― Anton Chekhov

Make focusing on the long-term your default mode. ― Mathew Kobach

But man is not made for defeat. A man can be destroyed but not defeated. ― Ernest Hemingway

Don't let jerks live rent-free in your head. ― Sam Altman

If you want to be strong, learn to enjoy being alone. ― Shutterstock.com

A successful person will lay a firm foundation with the bricks that others throw at him. ― Averstu.com

A guy who doesn't spend time with his family can never be a real man. ― Mario Puzo

Be a man with a plan, a dude with an attitude, and a gentleman with class.

Seek truth over comfort. ― Anthony Pompliano

What you aim at determines what you see. ― Jordan Peterson

Life isn't about finding yourself. Life is about creating yourself. ― George Bernard Shaw

Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a guy's character, give him power. ― Abraham Lincoln

Working hard can give you meaning. Silence can give you peace. ― Maxime Legace

Inspirational quotes for young men

Every young man needs daily motivation for them to keep doing better. Here are great quotes to inspire the young men in your life.

The first step to being a good guy is this: You must feel the burden of the stones someone else is carrying. ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

Men are not prisoners of fate but only prisoners of their minds. ― Franklin D. Roosevelt

Do not pray for an easy life. Pray for the strength to endure a difficult one. ― Bruce Lee

Big jobs usually go to the men who prove their ability to outgrow small ones. ― Theodore Roosevelt

He who conquers himself is the mightiest warrior. ― Confucius

A young guy without ambition is an old man waiting to be. ― Steven Brust

The good guy is the fellow who is moving to become better no matter how morally unworthy he has been. ― John Dewey

He who serves his fellows is, of all his fellows, most extraordinary. ― E. Urner Goodman

A wise person becomes free when he is ready to die at any moment. ― Diogenes

Try not to become a man of success but rather become a man of value. ― Albert Einstein

Don't worry when you are not recognized, but strive to be worthy of recognition. ― Abraham Lincoln

When a man cannot choose, he ceases to be a man. ― Anthony Burgess

The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step. ― Lao Tzu

Positive quotes for men

Positivity is vital for the success of every individual, and everyone loves to be around positive people. Below are some quotes that will help spread positive vibes to the good men in your life.

The times are never so bad, but a good fellow can make the shift to live in them. ― Thomas More

To have become a deeper guy is the privilege of those who have suffered. ― Oscar Wilde

Earth provides enough to satisfy every guy's needs but not every guy's greed. ― Mahatma Gandhi

It is the property of a great and good mind to covet, not the fruit of good deeds, but good deeds themselves, and to seek a good guy even after having met evil men. ― Seneca the Younger

The inner fire is the most crucial thing humankind possesses. ― Edith Sodergran

The successful guy will profit from his mistakes and try again in a different way. ― Dale Carnegie

Knowledge will give you power, but character respect. ― Bruce Lee

One fellow with courage makes a majority. ― Andrew Jackson

Success is going from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm. ― Winston Churchill

Once you're calm and fit, you have everything worth having, as the rest comes and goes. ― Naval Ravikant

One can know a guy from his laugh, and if you like a guy's laugh before you know anything about him, you may confidently say that he is a good man. ― Fyodor Dostoevsky

You will earn all men's respect if you begin by earning your respect first. ― Musonius Rufus

Being a good man quotes

People always want to be around good people, and when you have a good man around, make him feel appreciated and acknowledged. Appreciate him with these quotes about being a good man.

The good man rules himself as he does his property: his autonomous being is modelled on material power. ― Theodor W. Adorno

Death is a commingling of eternity with time; in the death of a good man, eternity is seen looking through time. ― Johann Wolfgang von Goe

Let the quality fellow you've been created be out; the world is incomplete without him. ― Eric M. Watterson

A good guy can never be the enemy of someone; if he did, he is not a good guy! ― Mehmet Murat İldan

Nothing deters a good guy from doing what is honourable. ― Seneca the Younger

A good and wise fellow may sometimes be angry with the world, at times grieved for it, but be sure no fellow was ever discontented with the world who did his duty in it. ― Robert Southey

There is nothing noble about being superior to your fellow man; true nobility is being superior to your former self. ― Winston Churchill

If a guy's mind becomes pure, his surroundings will also become pure. ― Buddha

A guy who has committed a mistake and doesn't correct it is committing another. ― Confucius Kongzi

You have to be a man before you can be a gentleman. ― John Wayne

The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection. ― Thomas Paine

A guy needs self-acceptance, or he can't live with himself; he needs self-criticism, or others can't live with him. ― James Pike

Good men who exercise power are the most fascinating of all people. ― John Keegan

Thankful for a good man quotes

It is not every day you meet a good man; therefore, when you do, find a way to thank them for being good. You can show gratitude with these good man quotes and make him feel special.

Happiness will never fail for those who appreciate all that they have. ― Nora

You've found a good man when he makes you want to be a better woman. ― The Good Man Project

Thankfulness is the quickest path to joy. ― Jefferson Bethke

Appreciate good people. They are hard to come by.

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively. ― Bob Marley

Learn to appreciate what you have before; before time makes you appreciate what you had.

In the face of inhumanity, a good guy reacts, but a great one acts. ― James Rollins

It would be better if the world had more people like you. You do make a difference. ― Catherine Pulsifer

A good guy is like a four-leaf clover; lucky to have but hard to find.

No duty is more urgent than that of returning thanks. ― James Allen

The truth is, not saying 'thank you does more damage than actually saying 'thank you does good. ― Tommy Wyatt

A good guy will recognize a good lady without her having to beg him to do so. ― Alex Elle

Blessed with a good man quotes

It is a great blessing to have a good guy in your life. Use these blessed with a good man quotes to appreciate him.

Not what he has or does expresses a man's worth, but what he is. ― Henri Frederic Amiel

Blessed is the man who has filled the desire with them; he shall not be confounded when speaking to his enemies at the gate.

Trying to learn to be a good man is like learning to play tennis against a wall. You are only a good, competent, capable, exciting, and lovable man when you're doing it for or with other people. ― A. A. Gill

Like men, those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must undergo the fatigue of supporting it. ― Thomas Paine

From the deepest dungeon, a good guy's prayers will climb heaven's height and bring a blessing down. ― Joanna Baillie

The only good efforts man makes are primarily for himself. Had he worked a little for the cause of others, he would have been blessed. ― Herman J Steinherr

War never takes a wicked fellow. It takes the good guy always. ― Sophocles

Consider yourself lucky for having met him, for he's the kind of man who'll prove you right. ― Nicholas Sparks

The best portion of a good guy's life is his little, nameless, unrememberable acts of kindness and love. ― William Wordsworth

A thankful heart is the greatest virtue and the parent of all the other virtues. ― Cicero

Man is a genius when he is dreaming. ― Akira Kurosawa

A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble. ― The Vedas

There are not many good people, and when you meet one, you admire them. A good man in society should be valued and appreciated every once in a while. This motivates them to continue being better to everyone around them. Use the above quotes for a good man to appreciate your male role models.

