100+ positive quotes to cheer up someone who really needs it

Life is too short to be consumed by sadness. Even though everyone goes through difficult times in their lives, it is critical to smile and let go of what is unimportant. For this reason, you need positive quotes to cheer up yourself and your friends.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The right quote at the right time can make a huge difference. Motivating phrases can encourage people to get up and overcome adversity. Looking to other inspiring leaders in your group and around the world can help you keep the flame of positivity burning bright in your life at any age.

Positive quotes to cheer up someone

There is beauty in acknowledging that life will never be perfect. Trying to stay positive will help your days better. Here is a collection of quotes to cheer someone up.

It's just a bad day, not a bad life.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger.

Cheer up, buttercup. Storms don't last forever.

Tough times don't last; tough people do.

If you're going through hell, keep going. – Winston Churchill

Once they move, they're gone. Once you move, life starts over again.

Every day may not be good. But there is something good every day.

Cheer up, my girl; you can overcome anything if you put your mind to it.

Tough moments require us to be tough, so be strong, and you will be a winner.

My entire life can be described in one sentence: It didn't go as planned, and that's okay.

Cheer up, my dear. After every storm comes the sun. Happiness is waiting for you ahead.

Good, better, best. Never let it rest. Til your good is better, and your better is best. – St. Jerome

If more of us valued food, cheer, and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world. – J.R.R. Tolkien.

Cheer up when the night comes because mornings always give you another chance. – Nick Minaj

Being happy doesn't mean that everything is perfect. It simply means that you've decided to look beyond life's imperfections.

Life is not a waste as long as there is at least one person who cares for you. So when things go wrong, and you feel like giving up, remember you've got me.

Walk through this mountain with your head held high. When you feel lost, ask God to show you the correct footsteps. Be happy, for you are more than a conqueror.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Words of encouragement to a friend feeling down

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Encouragement and cheerleading keep your spirits up and give you the courage to face upcoming obstacles and challenges. Here is a list of quotes to uplift a friend who is down.

The sky is everywhere; it begins at your feet.

Never give up on something you believe in.

Stop feeling sorry for yourself, and you will be happy.

You are confined only by the walls you build yourself.

Rise and rise again until lambs become lions. – Robin Hood

In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity. – A. Einstein

It always seems impossible until it's done. – Nelson Mandela

I love those who can smile in trouble. – Leonardo da Vinci

It takes no more time to see the good side of life than to see the bad.

Problems are not stop signs; they are guidelines. – Robert H. Schuller

Instead of cursing the darkness, light a candle. – Benjamin Franklin

Difficult things take a long time, and impossible things a little longer.

Learn the sweet magic of a cheerful face. – Oliver Wendall

If you've got nothing to dance about, find a reason to sing. – Melody Carstairs

Keep your face to the sunshine, and you cannot see a shadow. – Helen Keller

You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens.

Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes it's the quiet voice at the end of the day whispering, 'I will try again tomorrow.

The moment you're ready to quit is usually the moment right before a miracle happens. Don't give up.

The habits you created to survive will no longer serve you when it's time to thrive. Get out of survival mode. New habits, new life. – Ebonee Davis

How to cheer someone up over text

Photo: pexels.com, @rovenimagescom (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sending a motivational text message is perhaps the simplest and most effective way to make someone smile. It will take their minds off their sadness and reassure them that they are not alone in their suffering. Here is a collection of amusing words to cheer someone up.

Winners never quit, and quitters never win.

Cheer up; the worst is yet to come. – Philander Johnson

I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work.

You can achieve success easily if you compete with yourself.

Character consists of what you do on the third and fourth tries.

Stop hoping things happen; get moving, and make them happen.

Failure is only the opportunity to begin again, this time more intelligently.

Correction does much, but encouragement does more. – Johann Wolfgang

You can be anything you want. Start thinking positively, and aim for the goal.

Don't be tired of doing the same things every day; when success knocks on your door, you will remember it was worth the effort.

Don't live on someone else's script. Write your own, chart your own course. We have our own destiny to reach.

Enjoy the little things and be joyful; one day, you may look back and realize they were actually the things that mattered!

Don't give up when dark times come. The more storms you face in life, the stronger you'll be. Hold on. Your greater is coming. – Germany Kent

Quotes to cheer you up when feeling down

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Without external emotional support, it is hard to conquer adversities. Everyone has faced difficulties in life, and it is critical that you support one another during these times. Below are cheerful quotes to help you and your friends stay positive.

Life is better when you're laughing.

Stay positive, work hard, and make it happen.

It's hard to beat a person who never gives up.

Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.

I will rise up! I will not be defeated! My champion is Jesus Christ.

Being challenged in life is inevitable; being defeated is optional.

Nothing is permanent in this wicked world, not even our troubles.

No matter how you feel, my love, you need to get up and show your strength. Never give up.

You can cry your heart out, but I want you to know one day you will forget if you have problems. Cheer up, my love, for that day is coming soon.

Let me know if you want me to come over and make you a snack or hug you. But if not, I understand!

I will keep you in my prayers during this time. It is hard to go through this situation, and I understand if you want to be left alone. You can call me anytime for help and support. That is what friends do!

It is men like you that society looks up to; you set a good epitome to many. So be strong and have faith to face today's challenges with optimism.

It is hard getting a vitreous man who still stands strong even when so many arrows have been thrown at him. I know you will come out of this problem a better man.

When I was young, many people didn't know what figure skating was. Some who knew of it thought of it as dancing on ice. But, as I entered international competitions and got good results, many people got to know more about it and came to cheer for me. – Kim Yuna

Thinking about your training should put a smile on your face. As cliche as it sounds, you are worth all the time and energy you've put in. Unleash your emotions with a cheer, or even a signature roar, after a tough workout. – Summer Sanders

I will always support you through everything. I can't begin to imagine your sorrow after the recent incident, but I want you to know I have your back. I will try to offer you both solutions and a shoulder for support.

No matter what looms ahead, if you can eat today, enjoy today, mix good cheer with friends today, enjoy it and bless God for it. – Henry Ward Beecher

Sweetheart, when I am with you, all my worries disappear; you are medicine to my heart. Every new day is a day to move a step forward.

I want you to know that I am thinking of you during this time. Your feelings are valid, and I will always stay by your side, supporting you through it all. Do not worry, because you will always have a companion.

You and I have been through several adversities together. We have always had each other's back, which is the best part of our friendship. I will support you through this adverse time. I promise we'll get through it, just like every other incident.

Words to cheer someone up

Photo: pexels.com, @shonejai (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Words of encouragement can brighten someone's day or life. Make a positive impression on a friend with these cheer-up quotes to make them feel at ease.

I've got nothing to do today but smile.

A light heart can carry the most weight. – Marty Rubin

Hands on your hips, a smile on your lips, spirit in your heart, we're ready to start!

The best way to cheer yourself up is to try to cheer someone else up. – Mark Twain

We are very near the end but have not and will not lose our good cheer. – Robert Falcon Scott

Nothing else in all life is such a maker of joy and cheer as the privilege of doing good. – J.R. Miller

When you're the cash cow that lays the golden goose egg, people will always cheer you on, whatever.

You throw batting practice, you warm up pitchers, and you sit and cheer. You do whatever you have to do to stay on the team. – Bob Uecker

Often we can help each other most by leaving each other alone; at other times, we need the hand-grasp and the word of cheer. – Elbert Hubbard

The best book, like the best speech, will do it all – make us laugh, think, cry and cheer, preferably in that order. – Madeleine Albright

Let us be of good cheer, however, remembering that the misfortunes hardest to bear are those which never come.

People will always throw stones in your path. What will happen depends on what you make out of it- a wall or bridge! So cheer up and move on.

Nobody is superior, nobody is inferior, but nobody is equal either. People are simply unique and incomparable. You are you; I am I.

Always remember, you are braver than you believe. Stronger than you seem. Smarter than you think. And twice as beautiful as you'd ever imagined.

For there is no friend like a sister In calm or stormy weather; To cheer one on the tedious way, fetch one if one goes astray, lift one if one totters down, and strengthen whilst one stands.

Bad days at work weigh in on people. So I can understand your pain after a hard day at the office. I wish I could do something to help you. Is it okay if I call you so we can talk about it? Maybe letting it all out could help you feel better.

Someday, everything will make perfect sense. So, for now, laugh at the confusion, smile through the tears, and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.

Sweet funny cheer-up quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @wdnet (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add some little humour to your words and make your loved ones smile. Here are funny quotes you can use to cheer them up.

Don’t worry, it’s bad for your health. – J.R. Rim

If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door. – Milton Berle

Stop feeling sorry for yourself, and you will be happy. – Stephen Fry

Don’t stay in bed unless you can make money in bed. – George Burns

May your hard times last only as long as a Kardashian marriage.

When life gives you lemons, make assless chaps. – Angie West

Accept who you are unless you’re a serial killer. – Ellen DeGeneres

To succeed in life, you need a wishbone, a backbone, and a funny bone.

Cheer up. Right now, somebody, somewhere, is thinking about you naked.

Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive. – Elbert Hubbard

If you find it hard to laugh at yourself, I would be happy to do it for you. – Groucho Marx

Even if you have a bad day, just remember there are always cute koalas to look at!

When you’re feeling sad, just remember that somewhere in the world, there’s a moron pushing a door that said: “pull”.

One advantage to talking to yourself is that you know at least somebody’s listening. – Franklin P. Jones

Don't worry if you had a bad day; remember, there are people who have their ex’s name tattooed on their bodies.

Sorry, you are having a bad day. I hope it gets better so that you don’t continue to take it out on me.

Don’t worry about the world coming to an end today. It is already tomorrow in Australia. – Charles M. Schulz

Whenever you feel sad, just remember that there are billions of cells in your body, and all they care about is you.

Share these positive quotes to cheer up and uplift family and friends. They will make them feel full of you and at peace with whatever challenges they face.

READ ALSO: 75 beautiful day quotes to help you share your joy with others

Legit.ng recently published an article containing 75 lovely day quotes to help you share your happiness with others. How you begin, your day will most likely determine how you will proceed. A great day begins in the morning, so you have every reason to start it off right with some beautiful quotes.

You never know what the day will bring, but if you start your day with a positive attitude, you will be ready to face any challenge. These beautiful day quotes will help you maintain the right mindset as you go about it.

Source: Legit.ng