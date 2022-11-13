30 inspirational quotes from Albus Dumbledore for Potterheads

To many, Albus Dumbledore represents much more than just another character in the Harry Potter series. He's meant to represent hope, guidance, strength, and wisdom – exactly what many people need to face difficult situations in their own lives. These quotes from Albus Dumbledore are ideal if you want to learn something new today or be reminded of something important that you already know.

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes all you need in your life is a little magical touch. Use these Dumbledore's best quotes to inspire yourself never to give up.

Inspirational quotes from Albus Dumbledore

Do you need motivation? These inspirational Dumbledore's quotes will remind you of what it means to be a true Potterhead. Below are his best quotes you can relate to:

Wit beyond measure is man’s greatest treasure.

We must try not to sink beneath our anguish, Harry, but battle on.

It does not do to dwell on dreams and forget to live; remember that.

To the well-organized mind, death is but the next great adventure.

Curiosity is not a sin. But we should exercise caution with our curiosity.

Our choices, Harry, show what we truly are far more than our abilities.

Differences in habit and language are nothing if our aims are identical and our hearts are open.

While we may come from different places and speak in different tongues, our hearts beat as one.

For in dreams, we enter a world that is entirely our own. Let them swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud.

It is important to fight and fight again, and keep fighting, for only then can evil be kept at bay, though never quite eradicated.

I sometimes find, and I am sure you know the feeling, that I have too many thoughts and memories crammed into my mind.

Understanding is the first step to acceptance, and only with acceptance can there be recovery.

Youth cannot know how age thinks and feels, but old men are guilty if they forget what it was to be young.

Famous Dumbledore's quotes

Photo: pexels.com, @rodnaeprod (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here are some deep Dumbledore's quotes that have a special meaning to Potterheads:

Perhaps those who are best suited to power are those who have never sought it.

It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to our enemies but just as much to stand up to our friends.

Where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.

It is my belief that the truth is generally preferable to lies.

We must all face the choice between what is right and what is easy.

We can't choose our fate, but we can choose others. Be careful in knowing that.

And now, Harry, let us step out into the night and pursue that flighty temptress, adventure.

People find it far easier to forgive others for being wrong than being right.

We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.

The truth. It is a beautiful and terrible thing and should therefore be treated with caution.

You fail to recognize that it matters not what someone is born but what they grow to be!

Happiness can be found even in the darkest times, if only one remembers to turn on a light.

Numbing the pain for a while will make it worse when you finally feel it.

The consequences of our actions are always so complicated and diverse that predicting the future is a very difficult business.

This pain is part of being human. The fact that you can feel pain like this is your greatest strength.

Words are, in my not-so-humble opinion, our most inexhaustible source of magic, capable of both influencing injury and remedying it.

Do you think the dead we loved truly ever leave us? Do you think that we don't recall them more clearly in times of great trouble?

Albus Dumbledore has always been a true inspiration to those around him. He was able to lead the Order of the Phoenix and Hogwarts in its darkest hours, and he was able to make the most out of even the worst situations. These quotes from Albus Dumbledore show his kind, wise nature that is still felt by all Potterheads everywhere.

READ ALSO: 200 deep love messages for her: Emotional text messages to girlfriend

Legit.ng recently published a list of 200 deep love messages for your girlfriend. Sending your girlfriend deep love messages is a simple way to make her feel loved, special, and important.

She will appreciate a love message at any time, whether it is an apology for wronging her, a missing you message if you are in a long-distance relationship, or a surprise to let her know you are thinking of her.

Source: Legit.ng