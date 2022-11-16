75 get well wishes after surgery for someone in recovery

Going through surgery can be hard and traumatic for anyone. When close friends or loved ones go through surgery, it's natural to want to comfort them with kind words. Sometimes finding the right and creative words of comfort for the patient is not easy. Send these get well wishes after surgery to let someone know you are rooting for them on their journey to recovery.

It is thoughtful to send the best wishes of someone who has had surgery as they recover. Whether you do it on a get-well card or a text, the patient will appreciate your best wishes. These wishes will give them hope and help them recover fast.

Get well wishes after surgery for a friend

Sending get well wishes to a friend after surgery will give them the strength and encouragement to recover. Below are some best wishes you can send to your friend to keep their hope alive.

I hope that every day brings you new energy and another leap closer to recovery!

Best wishes for a fast and full recovery. You're stronger than you know, and you have a lot of people rooting for you. Never forget that.

I know surgery is rubbish but look on the bright side - everyone has to do everything you ask them to! So all's not all bad. Get better soon!

I am sending my best wishes to you as you recover from your surgery.

Happy to hear your surgery is over and done with! You have all of my support through your recovery.

I am sending healthy vibes your way for a speedy recovery!

Take it one day at a time, and you'll be as good as new before you know it!

I know this procedure was necessary, but you must get back into action soon. Life isn't as much fun without you!

So pleased to hear you're doing well after the surgery! Rest, take your time, and it won't be long until you're racing around again.

I know it's hard recovering from surgery, but I'm sure you will bounce back stronger than ever!

You're brave, and I'm proud of your positivity during this challenge. You've got this!

Sending you hugs and love as you recuperate.

We've been praying for you throughout your hospital stay and will continue to pray for you as you recover. May God bless you and keep you.

It's done! You did it! We're all so proud of you. We'll be here when you're ready for visitors.

You'll be out of the hospital before you know it and back home! Best wishes for a speedy recovery!

Get well messages after surgery for someone recovering

Knowing what to say to someone after surgery is not easy. You need to find the right words, as the patient only needs positive vibes. Here are thoughtful words to share with someone who has had surgery.

Surgery is an emotionally and physically exhausting experience. You have been courageous while navigating this difficult time. We wish you a fast and healthy recovery.

Hoping you take some comfort from my words and remember how much I love you. Get well soon!

Now that you are through surgery, you can begin to focus on your recovery and hopefully put this stressful ordeal behind you. Please know that we are here if you should need anything.

I am sure that your willpower is letting you have a fast recovery after the surgery. Please get well soon; we miss you at the playground.

I'm sure you'll be up and about again in no time!

To hear that you responded well to treatment was the light at the end of our day. I have been thinking about you alot and want to express my love and care during this difficult time. Looking forward to seeing you make a full recovery soon.

My best wishes for you to recover fast and completely.

We're missing you so much! We can't wait to see you again. Keep up the rest, and you'll be fit and well soon.

It would be our pleasure to help you through this adjustment period and see you improve. We believe in the healing power of community and support, so we are here for you 100%. Let us know what we can do to help.

These little gifts will make you smile and help you feel healthy again. Get well soon!

I know you have had a traumatic surgery, but you are strong and will be well soon. Quick recovery.

Positive thinking is the cornerstone of getting better. Knowing how strong-willed you are, this should be a piece of cake. I am here to support you, whatever the need may be. Get well soon.

Sometimes, we need to know that people care about us. This is one of those times, and I happen to be one of those people. I hope you feel better soon.

A day without you is like a day without sunshine. Put back the happiness soon. We miss you. Get well soon.

Words cannot express how impressed I am by your resilience. Should you need anything at all, please do not hesitate to ask. May you heal quickly and get well soon.

Get well messages after surgery for a family member

Being there for your family member who has had surgery is vital as they need all the support they can get. Below are get well wishes and prayers you can send to your loved ones as they recover.

You always taught me that a positive attitude could make anything better. Well, I'm sending you all the positivity as you work to recover. I love you!

I may not have a medical degree, but I am confident you will make it. Get well soon!

I'm in awe of your strength through all of this. But I know you're made of solid stuff.

Wishing you an easy recovery and continued good health afterwards!

Every progress is good progress. All of our love from home is heading your way.

I'll keep taking care of things at home, so you don't have to worry about anything but recovery. Please focus on feeling better.

God bless you during your recovery. Get well soon!

Remember, you are strong. You are loved. And you can do this.

I hope you'll feel better soon to return to everything you love.

The whole family is anxiously waiting to see you again. Get well soon!

I miss you, and I am sending healing vibes in your direction. Get better soon!

I can't wait to hug you again. I've missed the constant light you bring to my life. I hope you get better soon.

Thinking of you and wishing you well as you recover.

Get better and get back to your fantastic self soon!

Feel better, dear! I am sending you all my love and light.

Home isn't the same without you. Hurry home soon!

Recovery from surgery messages for a partner

Sending your partner a message about recovery from surgery is encouraging and uplifting. Below are some uplifting messages for your boyfriend or girlfriend you can send to encourage them as they recover.

Love is the best medicine. Let me treat you while you're feeling down. You'll be back on your feet in no time.

Our home feels so empty without you in it. Please get better soon so you can be back where you belong.

I'm the one with the heavy heart while you get better. Get well soon, sweetheart.

While you rest up, I will keep things running at home, so you don't have to worry about it and can focus on feeling better.

I'm always going to be there for you. I can't wait to pamper you while you get better.

When you are in pain, remember all the good times we've shared, and think about the memories we still have to make!

My kisses may be magical, but they can't heal you as medicine can. So please get better soon so I can kiss you again!

I hope my love kills away those viruses! I need you by my side again quickly.

I am keeping our bed warm for you, and I hope you are back in it with me soon.

The doctor said we couldn't cuddle until you're healed—so speed up your recovery!

Illnesses come and go, but I'll always be by your side. I love you.

You mean the world to me. Take all the time you need to feel your absolute best.

I miss your kisses and hugs. I hope you know how much I love you!

My love, you're the strongest person I know. Thank you for always being there with me. Now it's time for me to be there for you.

Each day brings us closer together, my love. You're always in my thoughts.

Funny surgery recovery quotes

Laughter is the best medicine, as they say, and a sick person needs lots of it on their recovery journey. Send one of these humourous messages and put a smile on the recovering patient's face.

Here is a toast to your bravery in bearing the terrible hospital food. Let's hope it doesn't last long.

We said you needed a break, but a hospital bed isn't the kind of break we had in mind!

Try not to think of it as a hospital stay. Think of it as a spa package that includes meals, regular health evaluations, and Jello cubes.

For times like this, the universe gave us YouTube and endless cat videos. Get well soon!

If I wish you to get well soon, it wouldn't be soon enough. That's why I'm praying for you to get well now!

I am sending these flowers to remind you of your fragrance among that hospital smell. Get well soon.

I've come down with something too. I am sick of you being sick! Get well soon.

Sorry, your sick day is due to actual sickness.

It has been too peaceful and kind around here. We miss your mischiefs. Please recover soon.

Nobody can stand your charm, and even diseases have fallen for you. Please Breakup soon

Being in the hospital is a downer, but it's not all bad – you get served breakfast in bed! Get well soon

Get well soon so I can make fun of you again and not feel bad.

Now the winter has gone away, and it's time for you to blossom with a new shine and better health.

There's nothing I can say that a Hallmark card couldn't say better.

Being unwell is the last thing anyone would want for themselves or a loved one. Going through surgery is even scarier and more traumatic as there is a thin line between surgery and death. However, if this happens to someone close to you, you need to send them positive vibes by wishing them a quick recovery. And the above get well wishes after surgery are great for someone recovering.

