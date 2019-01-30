100+ Inspirational Easter messages, quotes, and wishes for family and friends

Easter quotes are a great way of telling a loved one that you are thinking about them. The festive season brings with it a lot of good cheer, but you might not always have the right words to express this. If you are trying to find a unique way of wishing your friend a Happy Easter, use one of these unique quotes.

Every year, Christians celebrate Jesus' resurrection in different ways. While you could always buy your friend a gift, you can also rekindle the festive spirit with one of these Happy Easter pictures and quotes.

Inspirational Easter messages, quotes, and wishes

If you are looking for the right words to share with your friends, family, colleagues, clients, boss, and employees, choose from the following compilations of inspirational Easter messages, quotes, and wishes.

Best Easter wishes for family

Post heartfelt Easter messages on social media as captions for your family's celebration images. Alternatively, add these messages to your Easter decorations if you are hosting the Easter dinner by printing them on pastel-coloured cards or small frames for a nice, festive touch.

Congratulations on seeing this gracious day. Keep glowing, family. May your Easter morning begin and end with a smile. Happy Holidays! The world is lighter and kinder because it is Christ's Sunday. Hugs and kisses to my beloved family! Happy Easter, everyone. Be kind to one another and everyone else you will meet outside this house. Are we not blessed to see another resurrection Sunday? Glory be to the Almighty. May God remember your heart's desires today! Happy Easter Sunday! It is a beautiful Easter morning! I am delighted to see you all alive and healthy. May our home be full of laughter and kindness today and forever. Easter kisses from mummy to you all! Happy Easter, fam! God has turned the inevitability of death into the invincibility of life. Easter morning is bright and fair. It tells us of God's loving care. Blessed day, my loves. Though we cannot see God's face, I will trust He cares for us now and forever. Happy Easter, beautiful ones. May the cherries bloom white as the Easter morning bells sweetly ring into our ears. Have a beautiful day, family. Flowers gone from view are now awakening and blooming anew because it is Easter. Let us celebrate the miracle of Easter, the beauty of God's creation, and the blessing of having each other. Whatever lifts your spirits is what I wish for you this Easter. I must admit that I have the best family!

Inspirational Easter messages for friends

There is no doubt that Easter is the most beautiful time of the year. Therefore, be assured that your close friends are waiting for you to show them some love. Here are beautiful Easter messages to send them:

Great resurrection Sunday, bestie! Let this holy holiday keep misfortunes away from you and bring you good health, joy, love, and more true friends. The Lord loves you! May your soul rejoice in anticipation of an abundance of blessings from the sky as we celebrate this Easter. The Supreme one will fill your life with His kindness! Nature is full of gentle trembling, twinkling stars are all over the sky, and silence reigns over this sinful world. Our Christ has risen, best friend! Happy Easter. The heavens sing songs of victory, love, and forgiveness because Jesus has conquered death for you and me. Have the best Easter, BFF! Let joy fill the Easter holiday. I wish you a double portion of every good thing you hoped to receive this season. Receive my sincere happy Easter Sunday wishes from my family and I. Christ rose on a day like this! May He protect you from harm and reward you for your good deeds. Easter awakens the greatest in all who believe in God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. May Christ's resurrection take away the bitterness in our hearts. Have a great Easter, buddy! We celebrate the one who puts food on our tables, clothes on our bodies, and a roof over our heads. Happy Easter holiday, best friend! My heart is grateful to the Almighty because you and I have seen another Easter. It is by His grace and love that we are alive today. Glory be to God, and have a joyous Easter, pal. Remember the promises and the covenants God made to you in the Bible as you celebrate His death and resurrections. He will fulfil all of them in His appointed time.

Happy Easter messages for clients

Your clients will appreciate you send them appropriate and relevant quotes for every occasion, and Easter is no exception. Impress them with these thoughtful Easter messages for clients:

Wishing you a happy Easter. Thanks for trusting and choosing us. Warm Easter wishes to our esteemed customers. May this pious day bring you positive energy and joy. Wishing our customers a blessed and memorable Easter. May you celebrate with feasts and laughter. Receive our Easter gifts. We celebrate the festival with you. Wishing our beloved customers success today and in future. Happy Easter. May you flourish and achieve more success. Happy Easter to our esteemed clients. Successful people look like you. Happy Easter wishes from us to you. Warm Easter greetings to our wonderful customers. May Jesus bless us with opportunities to serve and make you happy. Receive promotional Easter offers. Happy Easter wishes to our top client. You have been very supportive, and we look forward to a continued strong relationship with you. Happy Easter.

Short Easter messages for your boss

Sharing inspirational Easter messages with your boss is a special way to connect and spark conversations. Who knows? It might be the beginning of a stronger and lasting relationship between you.

May the Lord bless you with good health and countless happy moments. Happy Easter, Madam. Let Easter renew your strength and bring you more happiness, Sir. You are the most supportive boss I have ever met. Happy Easter to you. I learned from you that hard work and diligence pay. Enjoy your Easter, boss. May Easter bring my boss new beginnings, fresh starts and sweet surprises. Easter calories are as imaginary as the Easter bunny. Enjoy yourself, boss. Your success and ambition inspire me to work hard in my career. Have a blessed Easter, Sir. May you live long and keep inspiring me to be a better professional. Wishing you a happy Easter, Madam. Your leadership grew my career to its current level. Happy Easter, Boss. May my boss be blessed with health, wealth, and happiness this Easter.

Happy Easter wishes for employees

Easter marks the beginning of Spring, a season of new beginnings and fresh starts. The joyous holiday has become synonymous with egg-shaped chocolates, marshmallow bunnies, and colourful jelly beans. As you give your employees these and other gifts, also share with them these powerful Easter messages:

The company's owners value you more than their Easter jollof rice and egusi soup. Happy holidays, staff! I hope your Easter blessings are as sweet as a salary increment. I hope Easter brings you all your wishes and a basket full of sweetness. With such amazing people, my workdays always feel special. Happy Easter! I value you more than you know. Happy Easter! May you feel peace and joy when you rise on Easter morning. I hope Easter brings you tidings of joy and prosperity. Hip hop, hooray! Easter is on its way! Enjoy. Enjoy some sweet Easter treats from your bitter-sweet boss. Happy Easter! Let us all be thankful for our endless blessings during this sacred season. Happy Easter!

Good Easter messages for colleagues

If you hate reading and writing long messages but would still love to send warm Easter text messages to those colleagues who always have your back at the office, this list will save you from the stress. Find cute Easter wishes for them right here:

As we spread peace and joy on Easter, I wish my co-workers a happy Easter weekend. May the goodness of Easter go beyond this one day and spread into your entire life. Happy Easter, colleagues. May my sweet bunny chocolate treats make this Easter a memorable one. Blessed Easter, workmates. Happy Easter, team. Thanks for letting me be part of you. Easter reminds us of festivities, and Easter also reminds me to send you warm wishes. Happy a blast, staff. Wishing my second family a blessed and beautiful Easter. Happy Easter weekend, workmates. May you all come back to work with high spirits and smiles. Spreading the joy and warmth in your hearts. Gracious Easter, team. I hope Easter brings promotions and more success. Have a beautiful weekend. My Easter wishes for you are love, peace, joy and happiness.

Happy Easter Sunday wishes

Easter is a hopeful time. Therefore, share that optimism with the people you value. Write happy Easter Sunday wishes on cards or notes and distribute them in Church.

It wasn't nails that held him to the cross but his love for you and me. Happy Easter Sunday, brethren. He was pierced for our transgressions, he was crushed for our iniquities, and by his wounds, we are healed. Let us rejoice, my brothers and sisters in Christ! The resurrection story is not just good news; it's true news. Happy Easter Sunday to the Lord's chosen generation. Earth's saddest day and gladdest day were just three days apart. May this Easter be the happiest for the Kingdom of God's heirs. Jesus didn't say, "I am finished." He said, "It is finished." He was just getting started, brethren. He is not done with us until we enter the doors of heaven. Jesus Christ's resurrection can transform the way I live and how I die. He can do the same for you if you believe in Him. God the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit did this simple calculation, "1 cross + 3 nails = 4 given." Death cannot keep its prey, Jesus my Savior. He tore the bars away. Happy Easter Sunday, saints. Good news, the tomb is empty! Good news, Jesus rose from the dead! I say Good news, the Devil couldn't hold him! Know your sins are forgiven, and you can have eternal life. This is all I need us to know this Easter.

Religious Easter quotes for Christians

May these religious Easter messages resonate with you and remind you of the great sacrifice Jesus made for humanity to know the truth. He laid down his life for human beings to deserve a second chance to enter heaven.

I am the resurrection and the life. He who believes in me, though he may die, he shall live. And whoever lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this? — John 11:25, 26 See, we are going up to Jerusalem. And the Son of Man will be delivered over to the chief priests and scribes, and they will condemn him to death and deliver him over to the Gentiles to be mocked and flogged and crucified, and he will be raised on the third day. — Matthew 20:18-19 And he said, 'Abba, Father, all things are possible for you. Remove this cup from me. Yet not what I will, but what you will. — Mark 14:36 When Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, 'It is finished,' and he bowed his head and gave up his spirit. — John 19:30 And they found the stone rolled away from the tomb, but when they went in, they did not find the body of the Lord Jesus. — Luke 24:2-3 And with great power, the apostles were giving their testimony to the resurrection of the Lord Jesus, and great grace was upon them all. — Acts 4:33 Remember how he told you, while he was still in Galilee, that the Son of Man must be delivered into the hands of sinful men and be crucified and, on the third day, rise. — Luke 24:6-7 If Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless, and so is your faith. — 1 Corinthians 15:14 Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ! According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. — 1 Peter 1:3 He bore our sins in his body on the tree that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds, you have been healed. — 1 Peter 2:24

Powerful Easter messages

Throughout history, philosophers, poets, and religious figures have offered their interpretations, inspirations, and viewpoints regarding this sacred day. Here are some of the legend's inspirational Easter messages.

Jesus did not die on the cross just so we could live comfortable, well-adjusted lives. His purpose is far deeper: He wants to make us like himself before taking us to heaven. This is our greatest privilege, our immediate responsibility and our ultimate destiny. — Rick Warren Our old history ends with the cross; our new history begins with the resurrection. — Watchman Nee The resurrection is real, and it changes everything. — Daniel Fusco Easter is always the answer to "My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me!" — Madeleine L'Engle We must not forget that it wasn't the Jews that put him on the cross, and it wasn't the Romans. It was my sins; it was your sins, the sins of this world. — Franklin Graham Christ has not only spoken to us by his life but has also spoken for us by his death. — Soren Kierkegaard Easter means that we have the identity of Christ: we're dead and alive in him. — Bryan Chapell Christ's resurrection makes the future certain, personal, and unimaginable. — Tim Keller There's only one safe place on earth; the hands of our faithful God. — Ralph West As Easter people, it is our duty to make Christ's kingdom and justice known in his world. — Wright NT

Spiritual Easter quotes for Christians

Whether you are looking for words to fill an Easter card or need to inspire fellow brethren during this celebratory season, these spiritual Easter quotes will help you achieve your goal:

Easter promises that what God does in the resurrection of Jesus is God's intention for the entire creation. — James A Harnish It is a season to reflect on the suffering, sacrifice, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. — Emily Belle Freeman He bore sin's heavy burden, the deeds of all mankind, the cross brought freedom, now salvation reigns! — Greta Zwaan The resurrection of Jesus is the most amazing miracle of all time. It is well documented that not only one person saw Him but hundreds. — Catherine Pulsifer Let's walk with him. Let's see how Jesus spent his final days. Enter the holy week and observe. Feel his passion. Discern his power and hear his promise that death has no power. — Max Lucado The great gift of Easter is hope; Christian hope which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake. — Basil Hume Before the resurrection of Christ, the Holy Spirit came upon individuals only on certain occasions for special tasks. But now, after the resurrection, Christ, through the Holy Spirit, dwells in the heart of every believer to give us supernatural power in living our daily lives. — Billy Graham A dead Christ I must do everything for; a living Christ does everything for me. — Andrew Murray God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, 'I love you. — Billy Graham Before we can begin to see the cross as something done for us, we have to see it as something done by us. — John RW Stott

Religious Easter messages

Easter symbolizes rebirth and renewal of faith because of Christ’s resurrection. To get into the spirit of the holiday, here is a collection of inspirational Easter messages that will give you an in-depth perspective into what the season truly represents.

What appeared to be a defeat was actually the greatest victory of all. In his death, Jesus defeated sin. On Easter morning, death, too, was defeated. — Eugene H Peterson God undertook the most dramatic rescue operation in cosmic history. He determined to save the human race from self-destruction, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ to salvage and redeem them. The work of man's redemption was accomplished at the cross. — Billy Graham Within the miracle of Jesus' deep descent, the grave is forced to cry out, 'Enough!' It cannot hold God. — Kelly M Kapic Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life. — Janine Di Giovanni That's right, don't be afraid, no matter what you may see coming. Take courage because Christ was crucified for you. — Catherine of Siena In the Christian story, God descends to re-ascend. — CS Lewis We live and die. Christ died and lived! — John Stott He departed from our sight that we might return to our heart and there find Him. For He departed, and behold, He is here. — St Augustine You could speak of Jesus' rising as the most hopeful thing that has ever happened, and you would be right! — JI Packer The blood of Christ has the power to wash the blackest record white. — RA Torrey

There are Easter quotes for everyone – loved ones, religious people and those with a sense of humor can each get something special from this list. To make your friend feel really special this year, send them a unique quote or two.

