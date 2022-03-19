100+ ‘what is the difference between’ jokes to lift your spirits

Who doesn't enjoy telling and hearing a good joke? Funny jokes sweeten every conversation, whether you're sharing a laugh with a friend or amusing your kids and family. Despite their silliness, jokes are suitable for the entire family and are guaranteed to make everyone laugh, no matter how hard they try to resist. These amusing 'what is the difference between' jokes range from cheeky to punny and are sure to make you chuckle.

Laughter is the best medicine, and if you're looking for some fresh jokes, these 100+ 'what is the difference between' jokes will get you back in the mood. In addition, they are ideal for cheering someone up.

'What is the difference between' jokes to lift your spirits

'What's the difference between' jokes can be humorous while also being intelligent. These types of jokes aren't heard nearly as often as they should be. They're both funny and challenging at the same time. Check out the list below for some hilarious 'what's the difference between' jokes.

1. What is the difference between your car and your partner?

Your partner won't drive you insane.

2. What's the difference between a cat and a comma?

One of its paws has claws on it. At the end of the other's clause, there is a pause.

3. What's the difference between a hungry pirate and a drunken pirate?

One has a rumbling tummy, and the other's a tumbling rummy.

4. What's the difference between Chris Brown and Santa?

Santa stops at 3 hoes.

5. What's the difference between a baby and a salad?

When you toss a salad, most people don't become angry.

6. What's the difference between unlawful and illegal?

The one is breaking the law, while the other is a sick bird.

7. What's the difference between a politician and a flying pig?

One can fly. Are politicians on a plane considered flying pigs then?

8. What is the difference between your keys and a legless dog?

A legless dog is always where you left it.

9. What is the difference between ignorance and apathy?

I don't know, and I don't care.

10. What's the difference between mitosis and escaping prison?

Nothing; they both require splitting from cells.

11. What's the difference between Dubai and Abu Dhabi?

The Flintstones are disliked in Dubai, while they are adored in Abu Dhabi.

12. What's the difference between Spiders and Spider plants?

Moms like Spider plants.

13. What's the difference between "Ooh" and "Ahh?"

About 3 inches.

14. What is the difference between the truth and a lie?

There is no "I" in lie.

15. What's the difference between a photocopier and the flu?

One makes facsimiles; the other makes sick families.

16. What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

You'll see one later and one in a while.

17. What's the difference between a Lamborghini and a pile of dead bodies?

I don't have a Lamborghini in my garage.

19. What's the difference between a battery and my wife?

The battery has a positive side.

20. What's the difference between a jeweller and a sea captain?

One sees the watches, and the other watches the seas.

21. What's the difference between ice cream and your advice?

I asked for the ice cream.

22. How do you tell the difference between a violinist and a dog?

The dog knows when to stop scratching.

23. What is the difference between a step stool and a 3D printer?

The former is a ladder, while the latter is a former.

24. What's the difference between a clock and a mobile phone?

One of them can TikTok.

25. What's the difference between a hippo and a Zippo?

One is heavy, and the other is a little lighter.

26. What's the difference between a dentist and a therapist?

One deals in feelings, the other deals in fillings.

27. What's the difference between Jesus and a picture of Jesus?

It only takes one nail to hang the picture.

28. What's the difference between a BMW and a porcupine?

A porcupine has pr*cks on the outside.

29. What is the difference between a battery and a woman?

A battery has a positive side.

'What's the difference between' dad jokes

You can tell many different types of jokes to make people laugh. If you're looking for something other than legendary one-liners, then 'what's the difference between' dad jokes are the best choice to have. One thing about answering the question and figuring out the punchline is that you will require more thought!

1. What is the difference between a girl ant swimming and a boy ant swimming?

A boy ant floats.

2. What's the difference between a piano, and a tuna?

You can piano a tuna, but not the other way around.

3. What is the difference between avian influenza and swine influenza?

One necessitates tweetment, while the other necessitates oinkment.

4. What's the difference between dark humour and morbid humour?

Ten infants in one garbage would be dark humour. One infant in ten trashcans would be morbid humour.

5. What is the difference between walking and staring up the stairwell?

One is stepping up the stairwell, while the other stares up.

6. What is the difference between learning Sign Language and learning to speak English?

One is pretty handy.

7. What's the difference between standing in the rain and standing in the shower?

The water bill.

8. What's the difference between a 13-year-old boy and a German car?

The 13-year-old doesn't hide his emissions.

9. What is the difference between an atom and a liar?

Liars don't makeup everything.

10. What's the difference between a catfish and a thief?

One's a bottom-dwelling scum sucker; the other's just a fish.

11. What's the difference between a beautiful night and a horror night?

A beautiful night is when you hug your teddy bear and sleep. A horror night is when your teddy bear hugs you back.

12. What is the difference between a man on a unicycle who is ill-dressed and a man on a bicycle who is well-dressed?

Attire.

13. What is the difference between a professional thief and an amateur thief?

"Give me all your money!" says the amateur thief. "Please sign here," the skilled thief says.

14. What is the difference between a nun in the bath and a nun in prayer?

The one has soap in her hole, while the other has hope in her soul.

15. What's the difference between an argument with a sharp pencil and an argument with a broken pencil?

Only one of them has a point.

16. What's the difference between Hitler and Usain Bolt?

Bolt can finish a race.

17. What is the difference between being attacked by a Cheetah and being attacked by a shark?

The big pause.

18. What's the difference between an onion and an accordion?

No one cries when you chop up an accordion!

19. What's the difference between humans and frogs?

Humans croak once, but frogs croak all the time.

20. What's the difference between a politician and a flying pig?

The letter F

21. What's the difference between a dad joke and a bad joke?

The direction the first letter faces.

22. What's the difference between a dictionary and a thesaurus?

One of them is a dinosaur.

23. What's the difference between an enzyme and a hormone?

I can't make an enzyme, but I can make a hormone.

24. What is the difference between an Android and an Apple phone?

Android phones don't come with an in-built shelf-life

25. What's the difference between a jeweller and a jailer?

One sells watches, while the other keeps track of cells.

26. What's the difference between love and marriage?

Love is blind, and marriage is an eye-opener.

27. What is the difference between a lightbulb and a lady who is expecting a child?

The lightbulb can be unscrewed.

28. What's the difference between Iron Man and Aluminum Man?

Iron Man stops the bad guy, and Aluminum Man foils their plans.

29. What's the difference between riding a horse during the day and riding a horse at night?

One is a nightmare.

30. What's the difference between a bicycle and a duck?

They both have wheels, except for the duck.

Clean 'what's the difference between' jokes

These 'what's the difference between' jokes can brighten your day and put a smile on your face if you're having a bad day. Check out the following list:

1. What is the difference between reading non-fiction in the past, the present and the future?

The in-tense-ity.

2. What's the difference between a washing machine and a violist?

Vibrato.

3. What's the difference between a good idea and a bad idea?

Your opinion.

4. What is the difference between butter and a blonde?

Butter is difficult to spread.

5. What's the difference between a cat and a frog?

A cat has nine lives, but the frogs croak every night.

6. What's the difference between a marriage and a job?

You love your wife.

7. What's the difference between my Ex GF and my truck?

Can't fit the whole town in my truck

8. What is the difference between a cop and an alligator?

A cop is not an investi-gator.

9. What's the difference between roast beef and pea soup?

Beef can be roasted by anyone.

10. What's the difference between a cat and a comma?

The first has claws on its paws, whereas the second is a stop at the end of a sentence.

11. What's the difference between a blonde and a mosquito?

A mosquito stops s*cking when you slap it.

12. What's the difference between a snowman and a snowwoman?

Snowballs.

13. What's the difference between your purse and your husband?

Someone might steal your purse.

14. What's the difference between a potato and your sister?

One is fat, lumpy and full of carbs. The other is a potato.

15. What is the difference between dusk and dawn?

I don't know; I am never awake early enough to see the dawn.

16. What's the difference between pizza and your point of view?

I requested for the pizza.

17. What is the difference between a man and a computer?

You only have to tell a computer to do something once.

18. What's the difference between a baby and a baked potato?

Approximately 140 calories.

19. What is the difference between a window and an envelope?

Nobody looks at you funny when you lick an envelope.

20. What's the difference between your car and your partner?

Your partner won't drive you insane.

21. What's the difference between marriage and a prison sentence?

With a prison sentence, you know how many years you have left before you get out.

22. What's the difference between a calculator and a flaky friend?

You can count on a calculator.

23. What's the difference between America and a pen drive?

One is the USA, and the other is a USB.

24. What's the difference between a scratch-and-sniff book and a witch's book?

One is a book of smells; the other is a book of spells.

25. What's the difference between a maze and a depressed life?

One of them you can find a way out of.

26. What's the difference between God and a social worker?

God doesn't pretend to be a social worker.

27. What's the difference between an alligator and a crocodile?

One you'll see later, and one you'll see in a while.

28. What is the difference between working as a stock trader and working as a baker?

A baker still kneads the dough.

29. What's the difference between a museum and Mordor?

One does not simply walk into Mordor.

30. What's the difference between a house and a mansion?

$13 million.

All-time 'what's the difference between' jokes

If you're at a party with pals and you've already had a few drinks, you may add some hilarious all-time 'what's the difference between' jokes to the mix. These jokes are ideal when everyone has relaxed and is in a good mood.

1. What is the difference between zero and nought?

Absolutely nothing.

2. What is the difference between baseball and law?

In baseball, if you're caught stealing, you're out.

3. What's the difference between a broken clock and a weatherman?

A broken clock is right twice a day.

4. What's the difference between a feminist and a suicide vest?

One reacts when it is triggered.

5. What's the difference between a a phony dollar bill and a crazed rabbit?

One is bad money, and the other is a mad bunny.

6. What's the difference between a Porsche and your girlfriend?

You don't lend one of them to a friend.

7. What's the difference between a zippo and a hippo?

One is heavy, while the other is a little lighter.

8. What is the difference between Cryptocurrency and American Currency?

Cryptocurrency doesn't make cents to me.

9. What's the difference between the Dark Knight and a dark night?

The letter k.

10. What's the difference between the first three letters of the alphabet and a rare blood type?

One is ABC; the other is AB, see?

11. What is the difference between that bridge and my will to live?

None, they're both too short.

12. What's the difference between the mafia and the government?

One of them is organized.

13. What's the difference between a marriage and a mental hospital?

At a mental hospital, you have to show improvement to get out.

14. What is the difference between dating a fish and dating a man?

A fish is roe-mantic.

15. What's the difference between a booger and broccoli?

Kids won't eat broccoli.

16. What's the difference between a 3K and a leaky sink?

One is a short run, whereas the other is runs short.

17. What's the difference between eggs and you?

You don't lay eggs; they do.

18. What's the difference between a mosquito and a fly?

A mosquito can fly, but not a fly cannot mosquito.

19. What's the difference between a str*pper and the government?

Str*ppers don't rig their polls.

20. What's the difference between communism and a pencil?

The pencil works on things other than paper.

What's the difference between jokes and puns

A pun is a joke that makes a play on words. Puns rely on words that are similar in spelling, sound or meaning to make their listener laugh. A joke, on the other hand, is anything that is told for the purpose of amusement.

You can spice up your day with the above ‘what is the difference between’ jokes. They are all hilarious however you need to be intelligent enough to answer them. You can share them with your friends and family members to cheer them up.

