75 beautiful mermaid quotes to put in your Instagram caption

A mermaid is a mythical sea creature. Usually, they have a human upper body, with a head of a female and the tail of a fish. They are believed to have originated in Greece and are found in Africa, Europe, and Asia. People have different beliefs about these beautiful mythical creatures. If you love them, you will be interested in memorizing a few mermaid quotes that you can use as Instagram captions.

Mermaids are commonly associated with beauty, fertility, and existence. However, they are sometimes associated with dangerous natural events such as floods, storms, shipwrecks, and drownings. Below is a list of beautiful mermaid quotes to share with your family and friends to brighten their mood.

Best mermaid quotes for IG posts

Mermaids have been a popular subject of art and literature in recent centuries. They have subsequently been featured in operas, paintings, books, comics, animation, and live-action films. Here are some of the best mermaid sayings and quotes that you can use as IG captions.

Any soul you are attached to is a mermaid for you because it slowly pulls you into the pond of its bad Karma. — Shunya

There is, one knows not what sweet mystery about this sea, whose gently awful stirrings seem to speak of some hidden soul beneath. — Herman Melville

I felt a little like a mermaid, rendered voiceless by her own longing. — Seanan McGuire

And then I cried a flood of tears as if I really were a mermaid who had absorbed too much sea into herself. — Francesca Lia Block

I just love mermaids. I was a mermaid in my past life. I just feel it when I go in the sea. — Ella Henderson

They were beautiful dark lakes in which her thoughts swam about like mermaids. — Hans Christian Andersen

She is water, powerful enough to drown you, soft enough to cleanse you. — Adrian Michael

But a mermaid has no tears. -Hans Christian Andersen

Your soul is so bohemian, free and gypsy wild. Come swim with me in the calming sea, let's be mermaids for a while. — Melody Lee

Newly come from the river, she knew nothing. She was a mermaid who had lost her way. — Pablo Neruda

I'll drown more sailors than the mermaid shall. — William Shakespeare

Mermaids are not the monsters you humans think we are. — Sarah Henning

You've never tasted salty air on your tongue or waved heartily at a mermaid! — Gideon Defoe

The sea waves stirred before me, they dashed against the rocks like a mermaid rising from its depths curled white sea foam were her locks. — Giselle V. Steele

Inspirational mermaid quotes

Inspirational quotes can make you feel better if you are feeling lost, depressed, or disoriented. They will give you more confidence and motivation to keep you moving.

We are the glamorous mermaids in the ocean that offers us another magical journey. — Cinda Swalley

Where there's water, we find mermaids. Maybe it's time we started asking ourselves exactly why that is. — Mira Grant

Be a mermaid who doesn’t stop until she makes tidal waves. Be a mermaid who knows to stop before she devastates the world with her. — Amanda Lovelace

Do not thin yourself. Be vast. You do not bring the ocean to a river. — Tapiwa Mugabe

I must be a Mermaid. I have no fear of depth and a great fear of shallow living.— Anias Nin

The mermaid is an archetypal image that represents a woman who is at ease in the great waters of life, the waters of emotion. — Anita Johnson

Mermaid love quotes

Mermaids have always been a subject of fantasy among poets and authors alike in romantic novels. They can also show affection and friendship. Celebrate your love for mermaids by using these mermaid love quotes.

She would be half the world away, floating in a turquoise sea, dancing by the moonlight. — Janet Fitch

You don’t know what it is to live and laugh and love and run a man through. You’ve never tasted salty air on your tongue or waved heartily at a mermaid. — Gideon Defoe

I love the rain because I am a mermaid who lives too far from the sea.

My ocean is bluer than the heart you had to break; My sea is deeper than your lake. — Emilie Autumn

Do I love you? My god, if your love were a grain of sand, mine would be a universe of beaches. —William Goldman

And I am here, the mermaid whose dark hair streams black, the merman in his armoured body. — Adrienne Rich

I’ll swim through the Earth, like a mermaid of the soil, just to be next to your bones. — Jeffrey McDaniel

Like a mermaid rising from an ocean of paper, the girl emerged across the room. — Brian Selznick

Cute mermaid sayings

Mermaids are basically the unicorns of the sea. Here is a list of adorable mermaid quotes to inspire you.

Be a mermaid. Swim fast, wear a crown, and dream big.

Rainbows and mermaids are proof that imagination and beauty go hand in hand.

First of all, never call a mermaid a fish unless you’re trying to insult her. — Tiana Warner

It is rooted deep in your bones; the water calls out to you until it causes you physical pain unless you come to it. — Nadia Scrieva

As the sunlight flickered along her scales, the mermaid shimmered.

She is a mermaid on dry land, and the world is her ocean. Her mind swims at a depth most would drown in. — J. Iron

I’ve been in the water so much these past few days, I swear I’m growing fins & scales. — April Mae Monterrosa

Make your story so beautiful, mermaids have trouble believing it’s true. — R.I.D

The ultimate corner of sugar and toast, where the mermaids catch the branches of the willows and the heart opens to a flute's sharpness. — Federico Garcia Lorca

I would wanna be a mermaid, but I think I'm a little bit more of a unicorn, because I'm like a little bit more horsey. — Blake Lively

Nice mermaid captions for Instagram

If you are looking for fun, engaging and creative ways to spice up your Instagram posts, look no further. Below is a collection of wonderful mermaid Instagram captions you can try.

She dreams of the ocean late at night and longs for the wild salt air.

People will stare. Make it worth their while.

Mermaids don't lose sleep over the opinions of shrimp.

The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever.

I have a mermaid soul.

Girls just want to be mermaids.

My mermaid heart can’t be tamed.

Be a mermaid and make some waves.

Funny mermaid quotes

A little mischief and jokes will make your life more fun and exciting. Check out and share these funny mermaid quotes with your family and friends to put a smile on their faces.

If the mermaid had been an idealized projection of a human woman onto a marine mammal, she would have looked different every time. — Mira Grant

You are not a drop in the ocean. You are an ocean in a drop.

Old ladies in wheelchairs with blankets over their legs, I don’t think so…retired mermaids. —Milton Jones

This is my human costume. I’m a mermaid

If your thighs touch then you’re one step closer to being a mermaid.

We gave you an atomic bomb, what do you want, mermaids?

I have heard the mermaids singing, each to each. I do not think that they will sing to me. — T. S. Eliot

Always be yourself unless you can be a mermaid.

I am done adulting, lets be mermaids.

The difference between a miracle and a fact is exactly the difference between a mermaid and a seal. — Mark Twain

It was like falling down an elevator shaft and landing in a pool full of mermaids. — Hunter S. Thompson.

Now and then, a giggling trail of mermaids appeared in our wake. We fed them oatmeal. — Tove Jansson

Brave men die a single death; cowards marry fish-head mermaids. — Mario

Short mermaid quotes

Short quotes are often favoured for their convenience. Check out and share the short mermaid quotes below with your loved ones.

Mermaids don’t drown. — Suzanne Palmieri

But a mermaid has no tears. — Hans Christian Andersen

If you sing to the mermaids, they come when you’re drowning. — Tori Amos

People want to believe in mermaids. -Christina Henry

If your thighs touch, then you're one step closer to being a mermaid. — Vintage wall decoration

Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid. Then always be a Mermaid.

Mermaids don’t lose sleep over the opinions of shrimp.

Fishwives. Fishwidows. And we all set out to be mermaids. — Marian Engel

Aye, tough mermaids are, the lot of them. – Blackbeard

Write your secrets in the sand and trust them with a mermaid.

I always wanted to be a mermaid, but I never saw the sea. — Renee Thebeau

Mermaids are beautiful and magical. The above mermaid quotes would be amazing on a T-shirt, mug, or wall decoration. They are also perfect if you need some social media caption ideas.

