43 trippy Cheshire Cat quotes from books, movies and video games

Lewis Carroll created the fictitious cat character known as the Cheshire Cat. The cat is renowned for its wide grin, erratic behaviour, and capacity for self-appearance. In addition, it has a witty demeanour and is frequently seen assisting Alice on her escapades. There are trippy Cheshire Cat quotes from literature, film, and video games you can share with fans of the character.

Photo: @woodlookargentina on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wide, frightening smile of the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland is his most recognizable feature. He expresses a lot of thought-provoking things in the book. See a few of his well-known quotes.

Trippy Cheshire Cat quotes

The Cheshire Cat will keep you entertained whether you are reading the book or watching a movie. Here are some interesting quotes from the Cheshire Cat.

Well, some go this way, and some go that way. But as for me, myself, personally, I prefer the shortcut.

Imagination is the only weapon in the war with reality.

I've never trusted toadstools, but I suppose some must have their good points.

Haste makes waste, so I rarely hurry. But if a ferret were about to dart up my dress, I'd run.

They taunt me about the burning as if I were to blame, I clear them from my conscious with the eloquence of my blade.

If your stature were an illness, it seems that the centipede dispenses medicine to make you well.

If everybody minded their own business, the world would go around a great deal faster than it does.

If you don't know where you want to go, then it doesn't matter which path you take.

Somehow you strayed and lost your way, and now there'll be no time to play, no time for joy, no time for friends, not even time to make amends.

If you're gonna make it to the top, get a grip on this rock, and get a grip on yourself.

Into the hole again, we hurried along our way into a once-glorious garden now steeped in dark decay.

I could hardly afford to lose my head.

One is always on time if time doesn't matter to them, little mouse.

When the remarkable becomes bizarre, reason turns rancid.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Memorable Cheshire Cat sayings

Photo: @aliceharikalardiyarında on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you enjoy fictitious characters, you will surely adore the Cheshire Cat from Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Here are Cheshire Cat sayings that you should know.

I am not crazy; my reality is just different from yours.

You just go where your high-top sneakers sneak, and don't forget to use your head.

If you don't know where you are going, any road can take you there.

No one does play fair if they think they can get away with it.

How fine you appear while dressed in wrath. Your adversaries are lucky that your condition is temporary. You're also fortunate. Few people look well with red eyes.

I knew who I was this morning, but I have changed a few times since then.

When you've understood this scripture, throw it away. If you can't understand this scripture, throw it away. I insist on your freedom.

The shadows should be here soon. Are you prepared for the worst? If not, too bad!

They taunt me about the burning as if I were to blame; I clear them from my conscious with the eloquence of my blade.

I'm a stranger. You're a stranger. Together, we are strangers.

Into the hole again, we hurried along our way into a once-glorious garden now steeped in dark decay.

Every picture tells a story. Sometimes we don't like the ending. Sometimes we don't understand it.

I wish I were hallucinating. What a terrible choice: eat a toadstool or become food for insects!

The uninformed must improve their deficit or die.

Meta-Essence is the life force of Wonderland. That of your enemies is I knew who I was this morning, but I have changed a few times since then. Especially potent. Collect what you can. Use it wisely.

Alice in Wonderland Cheshire Cat quotes

Photo: @alice_in_wonderland (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite being portrayed as demented, the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland has a lot of intellect in his speech. These quotations reveal his odd insight.

I went to a hunting party once, I didn't like it. Terrible people. They all started hunting me!

How puzzling all these changes are! I'm never sure what I'm going to be, from one minute to another.

You are too naive if you do believe life is innocent, laughter and fun.

You strayed and lost your way, and now there will be no time to play, no time to rejoice, no time to spend with friends, and no time to make amends.

How funny it'll seem to come out among the people that walk with their heads downwards! The antipathies, I think.

The proper order of things is often a mystery to me.

Never let anyone drive you crazy; it is nearby anyway, and the walk is good for you.

All this talk of blood and slaying has put me off my tea.

How fine you look when dressed in rage. Your enemies are fortunate your condition is not permanent.

In that direction lives a hatter, and in that direction lives a March Hare. Visit either you like: they're both mad.

A secret is only a secret when it is unspoken to another.

Save myself from death, is that it? Is that why I've come here? I'm not afraid to die! At times I've welcomed death.

I'm not crazy; my reality is just different from yours.

You see a dog growls when angry and wags its tail when it's pleasing. Now I growl when I'm pleased and wag my tail when I'm angry.

These quotations from the Cheshire Cat will help you remember how excellent the fictitious character was in Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. Learn how to use these Cheshire Cat quotes to have fun with friends of the cartoon character.

READ ALSO: 45 best BoJack Horseman quotes that everyone can relate to

Legit.ng recently listed 45 of the best BoJack Horseman quotes to which everyone may relate. BoJack Horseman is one of the most popular sitcoms from the 1990s that is still popular today. Furthermore, BoJack Horseman is largely considered to be one of the best-animated series ever produced.

BoJack Horseman premiered on August 22, 2014, and finished on January 31, 2020, after six seasons. The TV show centres around an animated horse named BoJack that has feelings. The television sitcom provides funny relief and imparts much-needed wisdom to the audience.

Source: Legit.ng