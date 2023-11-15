BREAKING: Court of Appeal Set to Give Verdict on Suit Seeking Sanwo-Olu's Sack
An emerging report has confirmed that the appellate court is on the verge of delivering a final verdict on the suit seeking the sack of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
One of his media aides, Jubril Gawat, confirmed this development via a social media post.
The post reads:
"Court of Appeal to deliver Judgement on Lagos 2023 Governorship Elections today …. Judgement Ongoing at the Moment … Stay tuned !!!"
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Source: Legit.ng