Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Court of Appeal Set to Give Verdict on Suit Seeking Sanwo-Olu's Sack
Politics

BREAKING: Court of Appeal Set to Give Verdict on Suit Seeking Sanwo-Olu's Sack

by  Segun Adeyemi

An emerging report has confirmed that the appellate court is on the verge of delivering a final verdict on the suit seeking the sack of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

One of his media aides, Jubril Gawat, confirmed this development via a social media post.

Sanwo-Olu, Court of Appeal
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the Lagos gubernatorial poll by INEC. Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Source: Getty Images

The post reads:

"Court of Appeal to deliver Judgement on Lagos 2023 Governorship Elections today …. Judgement Ongoing at the Moment … Stay tuned !!!"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel