100+ big words to use in an argument that make you sound smart

The power of words is immense when it comes to sharing ideas with others. Employing an extensive vocabulary in debates enhances your communication skills and adds an air of sophistication to your arguments. This post highlights the big words to use in an argument that will make you sound smart and boost your eloquence.

Knowing fancy words to use in various arguments will help you express yourself more effectively. All you need to do is substitute the basic, everyday words with their fancy synonyms. Familiarise yourself with substantial terminologies to strengthen your argumentative skills and present your ideas more persuasively.

Big words to use in an argument

To enhance your English vocabulary, it is essential to be familiar with effective phrases to use in an argument. However, it is advisable to use the words that you are comfortable with to avoid any awkwardness in public.

Big words to sound smart

To sound more eloquent when expressing yourself in English, consider using sophisticated words. Here are some examples of such smart words to use.

Sagacious : Wise and practical.

: Wise and practical. Bespok e: Custom-made.

e: Custom-made. Ubiquitous : Present everywhere

: Present everywhere Pulchritudinous : Beautiful and appealing.

: Beautiful and appealing. Deviate: Depart from norms.

Depart from norms. Accolade: A gesture of praise, approval, or honour.

A gesture of praise, approval, or honour. Baroque: A style with elaborate ornamentation, intricate details, and a sense of grandeur.

A style with elaborate ornamentation, intricate details, and a sense of grandeur. Equanimity : Mental calmness.

: Mental calmness. Munificent: Generous beyond usual.

Generous beyond usual. Comprehensive: Thoroughly covering everything.

Thoroughly covering everything. Mellifluous: Pleasant to hear.

Pleasant to hear. Sycophant: Fawning for advantage.

Fawning for advantage. Essentially: In essence, fundamentally; basically.

In essence, fundamentally; basically. Ebullient: Cheerful and energetic.

Cheerful and energetic. Quotidian: Daily or commonplace, relating to everyday activities.

Daily or commonplace, relating to everyday activities. Perfidious: Deceitful or untrustworthy, betraying trust.

Deceitful or untrustworthy, betraying trust. Nebulous: Unclear, vague, or hazy.

Unclear, vague, or hazy. Languorous: Lacking energy or vitality.

Lacking energy or vitality. Ambivalent: Having mixed feelings or contradictory attitudes toward something.

Having mixed feelings or contradictory attitudes toward something. Conundrum: A confusing or difficult problem or puzzle.

A confusing or difficult problem or puzzle. Diminutive: Extremely small in size or stature.

Extremely small in size or stature. Efficacious: Capable of producing the desired effect.

Are you wondering what to say in an argument to win? Check out these interesting words you might use among your friends that will surely boost your ego.

Fiasco: A complete and utter failure or disaster.

A complete and utter failure or disaster. Granular: In a detailed and comprehensive manner.

In a detailed and comprehensive manner. Impeccable: Without any flaws or imperfections.

Without any flaws or imperfections. Pernicious: Having a harmful or destructive effect.

Having a harmful or destructive effect. Perspicacious: Demonstrating keen perception, insight, or understanding.

Demonstrating keen perception, insight, or understanding. Pragmatic: Dealing with situations in a sensible, practical, and realistic way, often emphasising practicality over theoretical considerations.

Dealing with situations in a sensible, practical, and realistic way, often emphasising practicality over theoretical considerations. Amiable: Friendly and pleasant manner, characterised by warmth and approachability.

Friendly and pleasant manner, characterised by warmth and approachability. Ineffable: Too extraordinary or extreme to be expressed or described in words.

Too extraordinary or extreme to be expressed or described in words. Aplomb: Self-confidence and assurance, especially in challenging situations.

Self-confidence and assurance, especially in challenging situations. Besotted: Strongly infatuated or obsessed with someone or something.

Strongly infatuated or obsessed with someone or something. Ephemeral: Lasting for a very short time; fleeting.

Lasting for a very short time; fleeting. Brusque: Abruptness or rudeness in speech or manner.

Abruptness or rudeness in speech or manner. Bourgeois: Originally referring to the middle class.

Originally referring to the middle class. Disillusioned: Disappointed and disenchanted.

Disappointed and disenchanted. Petrichor: The pleasant, earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil.

The pleasant, earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil. Effervescent: Bubbly, lively, and enthusiastic.

Bubbly, lively, and enthusiastic. Nefarious: Extremely wicked, villainous, or heinously criminal.

Extremely wicked, villainous, or heinously criminal. Enigmatic: Mysterious, puzzling, and difficult to understand.

Mysterious, puzzling, and difficult to understand. Opulent: Characterized by luxury, wealth, and abundance.

Characterized by luxury, wealth, and abundance. Incandescent: Emitting light or glowing with intense heat.

Emitting light or glowing with intense heat. Idiosyncratic: Peculiar or distinctive in behaviour, style, or characteristics.

Powerful words to use in a speech

Mastering words to make you sound smart demands a finesse with language that leaves a lasting impression. Incorporating these powerful words in a speech to command attention and respect.

Felicitous: Well-suited, appropriate.

Well-suited, appropriate. Resplendent: Shining brilliantly; radiant.

Shining brilliantly; radiant. Scintillating: Sparkling or shining brightly; brilliantly clever or lively.

Sparkling or shining brightly; brilliantly clever or lively. Serendipity: An unplanned fortunate discovery.

An unplanned fortunate discovery. Meticulous: Showing great attention to detail; thorough and precise.

Showing great attention to detail; thorough and precise. Opportune: Well-chosen or particularly favourable or appropriate.

Well-chosen or particularly favourable or appropriate. Unequivocally: In a way that leaves no doubt unambiguously.

In a way that leaves no doubt unambiguously. Brevity: Concise and exact.

Concise and exact. Capricious: Subject to sudden and unpredictable changes in behaviour or mood.

Subject to sudden and unpredictable changes in behaviour or mood. Acrimony: Bitterness or sharp hostility in speech or behaviour.

Bitterness or sharp hostility in speech or behaviour. Implicit: Implied though not plainly expressed; unquestioning or absolute.

Implied though not plainly expressed; unquestioning or absolute. Proverbial: Well-known because it is widely repeated.

Well-known because it is widely repeated. Whimsical: Playfully quaint or fanciful.

Playfully quaint or fanciful. Myriad: A countless or extremely great number.

A countless or extremely great number. Candour: Honest in expression; frankness.

Honest in expression; frankness. Epitome: The perfect example or embodiment of a particular quality or type.

The perfect example or embodiment of a particular quality or type. Ersatz: An artificial or inferior substitute.

An artificial or inferior substitute. Acquiesce: Accept something reluctantly without protest.

Accept something reluctantly without protest. Banal: Lacking originality; boring; commonplace.

Lacking originality; boring; commonplace. Caveat: A warning or cautionary note.

A warning or cautionary note. Cumulative: Increasing or growing.

Fancy words to use in an argument with someone

Are you finding yourself using the same words over and over again? Here are big words to use in an argument with someone.

Digress: Stray from the main topic.

Stray from the main topic. Egregious: Shockingly bad; flagrant.

Shockingly bad; flagrant. Fastidious: Excessively attentive to detail, often to the point of being meticulous or finicky.

Excessively attentive to detail, often to the point of being meticulous or finicky. Finagle: To manipulate or achieve something through cleverness or trickery.

To manipulate or achieve something through cleverness or trickery. Quintessential: Perfect example.

Perfect example. Enrapture: Captivate or delight.

Captivate or delight. Transcendent: Beyond ordinary limits. Example: The performance was a transcendent display of talent.

Beyond ordinary limits. Example: The performance was a transcendent display of talent. Floccinaucinihilipilification: Dismissing something as worthless.

Dismissing something as worthless. Substantiate: To provide evidence or support for a claim or statement.

To provide evidence or support for a claim or statement. Aesthetics: The appreciation of beauty in any form that elicits a sense of visual pleasure.

The appreciation of beauty in any form that elicits a sense of visual pleasure. Sesquipedalian: Characterized by the use of long words.

Characterized by the use of long words. Circumlocution: The use of more words than necessary to express an idea.

The use of more words than necessary to express an idea. Prodigious: Impressively great in size, extent, or degree.

Impressively great in size, extent, or degree. Aquiver: Trembling with excitement or anticipation.

Trembling with excitement or anticipation. Facetiously: Treating serious issues with inappropriate humour.

Treating serious issues with inappropriate humour. Dystopian: Relating to an imagined unpleasant or oppressive society or state.

Relating to an imagined unpleasant or oppressive society or state. Exquisite: Extremely beautiful or finely made.

Extremely beautiful or finely made. Enchant: To captivate with delight, often through a magical or charming quality.

To captivate with delight, often through a magical or charming quality. Infatuate: To be intensely but briefly passionate with someone or something.

To be intensely but briefly passionate with someone or something. Dazzling: Extremely bright, impressive, or radiant.

Impressive words to use in an argument

Do not have a shortage of big words to use to sound smart in any conversation. Check out the list shared below for inspiration.

Allusion: An indirect reference to a person, place, thing, or idea.

An indirect reference to a person, place, thing, or idea. Gasconade: Extravagant boasting or bragging.

Extravagant boasting or bragging. Luminous: Emitting light or brightness.

Emitting light or brightness. Subsequently: Following in time, occurring or coming after something else.

Following in time, occurring or coming after something else. Florid: Elaborate or ornate, often applied to language or artistic expression.

Elaborate or ornate, often applied to language or artistic expression. Benevolent: Showing kindness, goodwill, and a desire to promote the well-being of others.

Showing kindness, goodwill, and a desire to promote the well-being of others. Cacophony: A harsh mixture of sounds that is often discordant or unpleasant.

A harsh mixture of sounds that is often discordant or unpleasant. Anomalous: Deviating from what is standard, normal, or expected.

Deviating from what is standard, normal, or expected. Acumen: Sharpness of judgment, keen insight, and the ability to make sound and quick decisions.

Sharpness of judgment, keen insight, and the ability to make sound and quick decisions. Plethora: An excessive abundance or overabundance of something.

An excessive abundance or overabundance of something. Milieu: The social, cultural, or environmental setting in which something occurs or develops.

The social, cultural, or environmental setting in which something occurs or develops. Boondoggle: A pointless or wasteful project or activity.

A pointless or wasteful project or activity. Cloying: Excessively sweet, sentimental, or overly rich to the point of being distasteful.

Excessively sweet, sentimental, or overly rich to the point of being distasteful. Elan: Enthusiastic and energetic confidence or style.

Enthusiastic and energetic confidence or style. Despicable: Worthy of intense hatred or contempt.

Worthy of intense hatred or contempt. Glimpsed: Caught a brief view or momentary sight of something.

Caught a brief view or momentary sight of something. Predilection: A preference or strong liking for something.

A preference or strong liking for something. Querulous: Complaining in a whining or fretful manner.

These are some of the big words to use in an argument to bolster your argumentative abilities and express yourself more convincingly. However, it is crucial to use these words only when necessary and to ensure that they add value to your arguments.

