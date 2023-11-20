100+ big words to use in an argument that make you sound smart
The power of words is immense when it comes to sharing ideas with others. Employing an extensive vocabulary in debates enhances your communication skills and adds an air of sophistication to your arguments. This post highlights the big words to use in an argument that will make you sound smart and boost your eloquence.
Knowing fancy words to use in various arguments will help you express yourself more effectively. All you need to do is substitute the basic, everyday words with their fancy synonyms. Familiarise yourself with substantial terminologies to strengthen your argumentative skills and present your ideas more persuasively.
Big words to use in an argument
To enhance your English vocabulary, it is essential to be familiar with effective phrases to use in an argument. However, it is advisable to use the words that you are comfortable with to avoid any awkwardness in public.
Big words to sound smart
To sound more eloquent when expressing yourself in English, consider using sophisticated words. Here are some examples of such smart words to use.
- Sagacious: Wise and practical.
- Bespoke: Custom-made.
- Ubiquitous: Present everywhere
- Pulchritudinous: Beautiful and appealing.
- Deviate: Depart from norms.
- Accolade: A gesture of praise, approval, or honour.
- Baroque: A style with elaborate ornamentation, intricate details, and a sense of grandeur.
- Equanimity: Mental calmness.
- Munificent: Generous beyond usual.
- Comprehensive: Thoroughly covering everything.
- Mellifluous: Pleasant to hear.
- Sycophant: Fawning for advantage.
- Essentially: In essence, fundamentally; basically.
- Ebullient: Cheerful and energetic.
- Quotidian: Daily or commonplace, relating to everyday activities.
- Perfidious: Deceitful or untrustworthy, betraying trust.
- Nebulous: Unclear, vague, or hazy.
- Languorous: Lacking energy or vitality.
- Ambivalent: Having mixed feelings or contradictory attitudes toward something.
- Conundrum: A confusing or difficult problem or puzzle.
- Diminutive: Extremely small in size or stature.
- Efficacious: Capable of producing the desired effect.
Big words to use in an argument
Are you wondering what to say in an argument to win? Check out these interesting words you might use among your friends that will surely boost your ego.
- Fiasco: A complete and utter failure or disaster.
- Granular: In a detailed and comprehensive manner.
- Impeccable: Without any flaws or imperfections.
- Pernicious: Having a harmful or destructive effect.
- Perspicacious: Demonstrating keen perception, insight, or understanding.
- Pragmatic: Dealing with situations in a sensible, practical, and realistic way, often emphasising practicality over theoretical considerations.
- Amiable: Friendly and pleasant manner, characterised by warmth and approachability.
- Ineffable: Too extraordinary or extreme to be expressed or described in words.
- Aplomb: Self-confidence and assurance, especially in challenging situations.
- Besotted: Strongly infatuated or obsessed with someone or something.
- Ephemeral: Lasting for a very short time; fleeting.
- Brusque: Abruptness or rudeness in speech or manner.
- Bourgeois: Originally referring to the middle class.
- Disillusioned: Disappointed and disenchanted.
- Petrichor: The pleasant, earthy scent produced when rain falls on dry soil.
- Effervescent: Bubbly, lively, and enthusiastic.
- Nefarious: Extremely wicked, villainous, or heinously criminal.
- Enigmatic: Mysterious, puzzling, and difficult to understand.
- Opulent: Characterized by luxury, wealth, and abundance.
- Incandescent: Emitting light or glowing with intense heat.
- Idiosyncratic: Peculiar or distinctive in behaviour, style, or characteristics.
Powerful words to use in a speech
Mastering words to make you sound smart demands a finesse with language that leaves a lasting impression. Incorporating these powerful words in a speech to command attention and respect.
- Felicitous: Well-suited, appropriate.
- Resplendent: Shining brilliantly; radiant.
- Scintillating: Sparkling or shining brightly; brilliantly clever or lively.
- Serendipity: An unplanned fortunate discovery.
- Meticulous: Showing great attention to detail; thorough and precise.
- Opportune: Well-chosen or particularly favourable or appropriate.
- Unequivocally: In a way that leaves no doubt unambiguously.
- Brevity: Concise and exact.
- Capricious: Subject to sudden and unpredictable changes in behaviour or mood.
- Acrimony: Bitterness or sharp hostility in speech or behaviour.
- Implicit: Implied though not plainly expressed; unquestioning or absolute.
- Proverbial: Well-known because it is widely repeated.
- Whimsical: Playfully quaint or fanciful.
- Myriad: A countless or extremely great number.
- Candour: Honest in expression; frankness.
- Epitome: The perfect example or embodiment of a particular quality or type.
- Ersatz: An artificial or inferior substitute.
- Acquiesce: Accept something reluctantly without protest.
- Banal: Lacking originality; boring; commonplace.
- Caveat: A warning or cautionary note.
- Cumulative: Increasing or growing.
Fancy words to use in an argument with someone
Are you finding yourself using the same words over and over again? Here are big words to use in an argument with someone.
- Digress: Stray from the main topic.
- Egregious: Shockingly bad; flagrant.
- Fastidious: Excessively attentive to detail, often to the point of being meticulous or finicky.
- Finagle: To manipulate or achieve something through cleverness or trickery.
- Quintessential: Perfect example.
- Enrapture: Captivate or delight.
- Transcendent: Beyond ordinary limits. Example: The performance was a transcendent display of talent.
- Floccinaucinihilipilification: Dismissing something as worthless.
- Substantiate: To provide evidence or support for a claim or statement.
- Aesthetics: The appreciation of beauty in any form that elicits a sense of visual pleasure.
- Sesquipedalian: Characterized by the use of long words.
- Circumlocution: The use of more words than necessary to express an idea.
- Prodigious: Impressively great in size, extent, or degree.
- Aquiver: Trembling with excitement or anticipation.
- Facetiously: Treating serious issues with inappropriate humour.
- Dystopian: Relating to an imagined unpleasant or oppressive society or state.
- Exquisite: Extremely beautiful or finely made.
- Enchant: To captivate with delight, often through a magical or charming quality.
- Infatuate: To be intensely but briefly passionate with someone or something.
- Dazzling: Extremely bright, impressive, or radiant.
Impressive words to use in an argument
Do not have a shortage of big words to use to sound smart in any conversation. Check out the list shared below for inspiration.
- Allusion: An indirect reference to a person, place, thing, or idea.
- Gasconade: Extravagant boasting or bragging.
- Luminous: Emitting light or brightness.
- Subsequently: Following in time, occurring or coming after something else.
- Florid: Elaborate or ornate, often applied to language or artistic expression.
- Benevolent: Showing kindness, goodwill, and a desire to promote the well-being of others.
- Cacophony: A harsh mixture of sounds that is often discordant or unpleasant.
- Anomalous: Deviating from what is standard, normal, or expected.
- Acumen: Sharpness of judgment, keen insight, and the ability to make sound and quick decisions.
- Plethora: An excessive abundance or overabundance of something.
- Milieu: The social, cultural, or environmental setting in which something occurs or develops.
- Boondoggle: A pointless or wasteful project or activity.
- Cloying: Excessively sweet, sentimental, or overly rich to the point of being distasteful.
- Elan: Enthusiastic and energetic confidence or style.
- Despicable: Worthy of intense hatred or contempt.
- Glimpsed: Caught a brief view or momentary sight of something.
- Predilection: A preference or strong liking for something.
- Querulous: Complaining in a whining or fretful manner.
These are some of the big words to use in an argument to bolster your argumentative abilities and express yourself more convincingly. However, it is crucial to use these words only when necessary and to ensure that they add value to your arguments.
Legit.ng recently published an exciting post about special and sweet birthday prayers for your husband. Sending your spouse a birthday prayer is great for showing him your love and appreciation.
Wishing your husband sweet birthday wishes helps strengthen your relationship with him as you take the time to pray together and reflect on the special bond you share. Read this post and learn the sweet birthday prayer ideas to send to your spouse on his special day.
Source: Legit.ng