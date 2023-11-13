Pulse Nigeria is thrilled to announce the return of its highly-anticipated annual

extravaganza, Pulse Fiesta, scheduled to ignite Detty December vibes on December

2, 2023, at Landmark Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos from 3 pm.

Pulse Fiesta promises an unforgettable experience, with lots of food, drinks, games,

and, above all, a lineup of electrifying musical performances to keep the vibe on

another level.

An impressive array of your favourite Nigerian musicians will grace the stage of

Pulse Fiesta 3.0, ensuring an unparalleled entertainment experience for all

attendees. The lineup includes the sensational Shallipopi, Skales, Spyro, Dice Ailes,

Magnito, Majeeed, and Shoday. Boosting the crowd's energy are the dynamic

hypemen: RooBoy, Big Smart, and MIA, promising non-stop exhilaration and pure

entertainment.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to secure your place at this unmissable event!

Early bird tickets are available for a limited time at the exclusive rate of ₦5,000.

Seize the chance to be part of this phenomenal experience before the ticket prices

revert to the original rate of ₦10,000. Purchase your tickets here and get ready for a

day of sheer festivity and unbridled entertainment.

For further information, updates, and ticket purchases, please visit Pulse Fiesta's

official website.

Join us at Pulse Fiesta 3.0 for an unforgettable experience marking the beginning of

a Detty December you won't soon forget!

About Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria is the leading digital media platform in Africa, providing engaging

content and experiences across various news, entertainment and lifestyle spheres.

Pulse Fiesta stands as a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled

entertainment experiences to our audience.

