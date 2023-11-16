FCT, Abuja - The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that Muslim pilgrims will pay N4.5 million for the 2023 hajj exercise.

This development was announced via the social media page of NAHCON on Thursday, November 16.

The commission also rolled out deadlines for payment, with remittance pegged at 50 days from the day of the payment announcement.

The visa closure was fixed at 165 days, starting from the announcement of payment and 212 days to Arafah.

Intending pilgrims were urged by the commission to pay on time to secure their slot before the deadline elapsed.

