Love Island UK 2021: Season 7 cast, schedule, where to watch

Love Island is finally back on television with its seventh season. The new season features young and open-hearted contestants eager to compete and face challenges to find their true love.

Love Island UK 2021. Photo: @LoveIslandITV2

Source: Facebook

For about 18 months, the show's fans have been anticipating the start of its new season. Season 7 is expected to be more exciting, with more drama, intrigue, and tough competition. Here is everything you need to know about Love Island’s schedule and its cast.

Love Island UK 2021 cast

Love Island's new season premiered on Monday, 28 June 2021. What do you know about its cast?

Love Island UK 2021 participants

Love Island cast this year included 22 participants. They are all young and cannot help but build a new relationhsip on the show. So, who is on Love Island UK Season 7?

Aaron Francis

Aaron Francis. Photo: @aaronfranciis

Source: Instagram

He is a London-based operator. Although he is only 24 years old, he has established a successful career working with world-famous celebrities, royals, and supermodels. He is very close to his family and always considers their advice when making decisions:

My whole family has an opinion. Proper opinion.

Aaron describes himself as “confident.” What fascinates about him is his reaction to stress – if he ever feels stressed, he begins to paint to cope.

Abigail Rawlings

The beauty is a professional gymnast and tattoo artist with 8 years of experience. Here is how she commented on her arrival at the villa:

I’m here for a relationship. I’m not scared of commitment at all. I seem to enjoy life more when I’m with someone, someone to do stuff with.

Abigail knows exactly what she wants. Furthermore, she has already made a list of the names of the participants with whom she would like to establish a relationship:

I really like Toby - I’m going to steal him from Chloe at the first chance I have. If that doesn’t work out, I like Teddy as well and Aaron.

Andrea-Jane Bunker (AJ)

AJ is 28 years old. She is a hair extension technician. Like Abigail, she has already laid eyes on several participants – Teddy, Hugo, and Aaron.

She has a wonderful sense of humour. When it comes to a new relationship, the beauty looks for a man who understands how to communicate with and respect a woman.

Brad McClelland

Brad is 26. He is a native of Northumberland.

You will be surprised to learn that he has never gone on a single date despite being in a relationship for eight years! When speaking of his talents, Brad noted that he enjoys cooking.

Chloe Burrows

Chloe is 25 years old. She is a financial marketing executive.

She came to Love Island searching for a man with a good sense of humour and a penchant for firearms. She is looking for a man who is as enthusiastic about workout as she is.

Chuggs Wallis

Chuggs is a 23-year-old Surrey businessman. He came to the show in search of that special woman who would be both his friend and his girlfriend.

He has many goals, one of which is to find a girlfriend. When asked about the strategy he would employ on the show, he stated:

I’d have absolutely no problem going after a girl if they were in a couple, my main objective is to find a girl, not make friends.

In terms of women who piqued his interest, he mentioned Chloe, Faye, and Liberty.

Danny Bibby

This charming man can hardly stay unnoticed whenever he goes. It is not because of his leadership qualities but because of the numerous tattoos covering his fit body.

Among them are his lucky number, the names of his favourite musicians, and inspirational quotes. Kaz and Lucinda are two of the girls who piqued his interest.

The Love Island contestant Faye Winter

Faye is a Devon-based Lettings Manager. She is 26 years old. When she is interested in a man, she employs an intriguing flirting technique:

I’m like a 5-year-old in a playground, if I like you, I will make a mockery of you and laugh and joke.

She enjoys being the centre of attention. That is why she dresses in clothes that highlight her shape.

Her father is very important in her life. Faye calls him four times a day and always values his advice.

Georgia Townend

Georgia is an Essex-based marketing executive. She is 28 years old. She is open-hearted and lively. She describes herself as follows:

I’m the life and soul of the party. You know that I’m around, and a brainy, caring beauty with that too. I am intelligent, I am funny.

Georgia joined Love Island in the hopes of finding a man who would treat her valuables with respect. Hugo, Aaron, and Teddy are among the Season 7 contestants who have caught the beauty's eye.

Hugo Hammond

Hugo Hammond. Photo: @hugo_hammond

Source: Instagram

Hugo is 24 years old. He is a PT teacher from Hampshire.

He is very interested in sports. On the project, he hopes to find a girl who shares his enthusiasm for it. He wants a tall, athletic woman with balayage hair. Aside from that, she should take things easy:

I want someone I can be myself around. I want them to not take themselves or me too seriously.

Jake Cornish

Jake is 24. He works as a water engineer. Previously, he had been in a long-term relationship that did not end in marriage. He also states that he does not trust women.

It's because he received numerous messages from women who wanted to start a relationship with him despite being married or in another relationship. He is now ready to start a family and is looking for a blonde-haired girl.

Kaz Kamwi

Fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi. Photo: @kaskamwi

Source: Instagram

Kaz is a fun and spontaneous fashion blogger from Essex. She is 26 years old.

Michael B. Jordan is her dream guy. She hopes to meet a man on ITV’s Love Island who enjoys what he does and has passion. She hopes to meet someone with whom she will have a "romantic connection."

Liam Reardon

Liam is a bricklayer from Wales. His family describes him as a caring, fun, and loving man. He has already laid eyes on two ladies:

I think Kaz is really good looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe - I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.

Liberty Poole

The show's contestant Liberty Poole. Photo: @libertypoolex

Source: Instagram

Liberty is 21 years old. She works as a waitress at Nando's.

She enjoys travelling. Furthermore, she claims that if she could, she would spend her entire life travelling. She described her ideal man as having the following characteristics:

Tall, alpha male, confident, cheeky chappy sort of guys.

Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda is from Brighton. She is 21. The girl is a former cabin crew member.

She flew with many celebrities, including Usain Bolt, Dannii Minogue, and Nick Grimshaw. While speaking of her favourite male contestants, she said:

I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam. But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.

Millie Court

Millie is a 21-year-old fashion enthusiast. She studied fashion at university.

She then began working as a buyer's assistant. The young lady describes herself as a "spontaneous and adventurous individual."

She is open to new opportunities and challenges, and she is always eager to try new things. She also mentioned a peculiar feature of hers:

I have quite a long tongue. I poke it out really slowly and it looks really long.

When describing her "man type," she used three classic words: "tall, dark, and handsome."

Rachel Finni

Rachel is 29 years old. She is a travel expert from London.

She is a self-sufficient woman who can afford to buy whatever she desires. What kind of man does she seek?

I genuinely have no type. As long as you are sexy, smell nice, don’t bite your nails or chew loudly, have me!

On the show, three men piqued her interest: Aaron, Hugo, and Toby.

Shannon Singh

Shannon is 22 years old. She used to be a glamour model. She is now working as a commercial model. In addition, she works on her DJing skills.

What kind of man does she seek?

I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient. I need to make sure they’re for me.

Sharon Gaffka

Sharon is 25 years old. She works for the government. She is not afraid of being in a competitive environment.

She had previously competed in many pageants. She also won a few of them, including the 2018 Miss International UK pageant. What partner is she looking for? She does not want much, to be honest:

Outgoing, a bit savage and outrageous!

Toby Aromolaran

Toby is a semi-pro football player. He is 22 years old. He began participating in sports at the age of six. He is now a member of Hashtag United FC.

While some men prefer blonde hair and tall women, Toby prefers a woman with nice feet! He enjoys competing and winning because it has been a part of his life since he was a child.

Teddy Soares

Teddy is a Senior Financial Consultant. He is 26 years old. He believes in the law of attraction.

He believes that the show will assist him in attracting his dream woman. To find it, he is ready to compete with other guys on the villa:

I want to get to know all of the girls. I’m not afraid to step on toes to get the girl I want.

Tyler Cruickshank

Tyler is a 26-year-old estate agent from Croydon. He is a lively, active, and fun-loving person. He describes himself as follows:

I’m a person that doesn’t take myself too seriously. I like messing about. I like jokes.

Among all the girls in the villa, he felt particular interest in Kaz:

Kaz, she just looks like she has so much energy about her. You kind of need it if you’re surrounded by people all the time. If you were feeling down, Kaz would be the person to uplift you.

Love Island's schedule

Love Island will run every Monday from 9 PM to 10 PM.

What channel is Love Island on?

If you are wondering where to watch Love Island UK, look no further. You can find it here:

ITV2

ITV Hub

You must have a valid UK TV license to watch the series. If you do not live in the United Kingdom, you should use a VPN.

Who is the presenter of Love Island 2021?

Love Island Season 7 will be hosted by 36-year-old broadcaster Laura Whitmore. She also appeared in the 2016 season of Strictly Come Dancing.

What is the Love Island 2021 prize?

The winning couple will receive a cash prize of £50.000. What makes the conditions interesting is that they will both receive an envelope, one of which will contain a cheque for the specified sum and the other will contain nothing. The partner who has the cheque has the option of taking the money or splitting it with his beloved.

Where is Love Island filmed this year?

The Love Island house is located in the village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar in Majorca, a sunny Balearic Island. Many changes have been made to make it COVID secure and comfortable for a stay.

It is situated on the east coast in a vast rural area. The Love Island 2021 villa is larger than previous houses used in the series. It also has a gym, an outdoor kitchen, a lounge area, fire pits, day beds, a hot tub, and a large pool.

Love Island will captivate viewers for a total of 43 episodes. The new contestants are young and enthusiastic. They truly intend to build a serious relationship on the show, regardless of the difficulties that may arise along the way. So, prepare to see the contestants face challenges in their quest for relationship and the grand prize.

