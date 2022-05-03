100+ Who knows me better questions for a fun game with family

Most of your family members are likely to be unaware of some things about you. In such situations, asking who knows me better questions will help you and your family learn more about each other. It also strengthens the relationship you have with each other.

Who knows me better questions are an opportunity to test your family's mutual knowledge. It's entertaining, enjoyable, and a great way to pass time. The questions will almost certainly take you down memory lane. They also give you the opportunity to be brutally honest. So, use these how well do you know your family game questions to see how well you and your family know each other.

Best who knows me better questions

Playing games as a family, whether at the dinner table or outside for a friendly softball game, is not only enjoyable but also beneficial to children. Here are some questions you can ask each other:

Do I usually like to plan more than improvise, or is it the other way around?

What signs do I show when I'm nervous?

Who is my best artist?

Would I rather go out on a date or stay indoors watching?

How many times did I move houses before the age of 18?

If I could time travel, would I travel to the past or the future?

What are my favourite colours?

Who was the person I was last in a relationship with?

How many times do I go on vacation every year?

Which would I rather do: wash dishes, mow the lawn, clean the bathroom, or vacuum the house?

Would I rather dance or sing?

What's my least favourite thing about school?

Who was my celebrity crush when I was growing up?

If you could choose to do anything for a day, what would it be?

In the evening, would I rather play a game, visit a relative, watch a movie, or read?

Do I still keep in touch with any of my childhood friends?

Can you tell me what my zodiac sign symbol is?

Without looking at my page, what's the last thing I posted on Instagram?

If I could be any character from a show or book, who would I be?

When my mother calls, how do I answer the phone?

Which of my personality traits has been the most troublesome for me in life?

Do I have any siblings? What are their names? Who is the oldest and the youngest?

What is the one goal that I have in life that I would like to accomplish more than anything else?

What is the longest relationship that I have ever been in with someone else?

Who knows me better questions for family

One of the most important aspects of developing a strong and loving family bond is spending time together. The more time you can spend doing a positive activity and working together as a family, the stronger your family bond will become. Check out these questions to see how well you know your family.

How many siblings do I have?

Am I the eldest child in my family?

Did I ever do anything to get in trouble with the police while growing up?

How many pets did I have as a kid?

Who would I choose to share a bedroom with if I had to choose only one family member?

How many items are there on my bucket list?

What was the most illegal thing I've ever done?

What is my favourite meal of the day?

What was the most memorable moment of my life?

What alcoholic drink best describes my personality and why?

Would I rather eat ice cream or cookies for dessert?

What's my favourite song from my favourite band?

Who would I pick to share a lottery win with if I had to share it with another family member?

What's my favourite part about being in my family?

What two radio stations do you listen to in the car the most?

Aside from necessities, what one thing could I not go a day without?

If I could share a meal with any four individuals, living or dead, who would they be?

What profession did I dream of becoming when I was a child?

What's a show I can watch over and over again and never get tired of?

What's one non-essential item I would bring with me to a deserted island?

Am I a sweet talker, or do I prefer to give tough love?

Who would I choose if I could snoop on one of my family members' phones without getting caught?

Which family member was I most likely to hang out with growing up?

Which family member would I choose to go with me to a scary movie?

When the weekend rolls around, what is the one thing that I look forward to doing more than anything?

Game night how well do you know me questions for family

Consider hosting a family game night in your home if you haven't already. Here are some questions to test how well you know each other over dinner or while relaxing outside.

If I was a ruler of my own country, what would be the first law you would introduce?

What is my most embarrassing memory?

Have I ever kissed anyone of the same gender romantically?

What do I have for breakfast during the weekends?

Do I care more about having money or having passion in my life?

Would I rather do to the mountains or go to the beach?

What's the most embarrassing thing I've ever done to try to get a crush's attention?

If I could choose to do anything for a day, what would it be?

Do I have a hidden talent no one knows about?

When we went on vacation together as a family, what was my favourite destination? Where did I want to go more than anything else?

What was my most embarrassing childhood moment?

What's the most interesting thing I can see out of your office or kitchen window?

Which is the song I love singing with you during car rides?

What's the most embarrassing thing that's ever happened to me?

Do I prefer to go out or stay home on a Saturday night?

Which would you rather do: wash dishes, mow the lawn, clean the bathroom, or vacuum the house?

Would I rather trade intelligence for looks or looks for intelligence?

If I had to choose one food to eat for the rest of my life, what would it be?

What is something I find difficult that others find easy? Or vice-versa.

Can you tell me about the best and worst dates you've ever had?

What is something I learned about our family while I was growing up?

What is my favourite thing about my childhood?

Unique how well do you know me questions

Why wait any longer to have those amazing conversations, fun teamwork, laughter, and giggles? Just start a new family game of who knows me better during your next family gathering. You will be amazed at how well your family knows you.

What's the finest practical joke I've ever played on a family member?

What form of public transportation do I prefer? (air, boat, train, bus, car, etc.)

If I could join any past or current music group, which would I want to join?

What's one thing my parents know about my preferences?

If I could have any job at any company, where would I go?

What do I enjoy most about my favourite hobby?

What's something you know about me that no one else does?

What is my #1 favourite fast food to eat?

What celebrity would I like to meet at Starbucks for a cup of coffee?

What is the weirdest text message you've ever received from me?

If money is no problem, which vacation destination would I choose?

When is my birthday and how do I usually celebrate?

How much time do I spend on social media?

What is my favourite thing to do on a hot summer day?

What food would I eat for the rest of my life?

How old was I when I graduated high school?

Have I kissed anybody in the last five days?

When we're together, what's one thing I love doing?

If I wasn't in school, where would I go during the day?

If you could hire someone to help you, would it be with cleaning, cooking, or yard work?

What was my favourite subject in school?

Would I rather watch a comedy film or a horror movie?

If I could only have one, would I choose money or power?

What is something that I look really stupid doing?

Which do I think is the best room in our home?

What's my favourite flavour of toothpaste at the dentist's?

Would I be the first to go or the last to go in a Zombie apocalypse?

When did I make the biggest impression on you? And why? Do you know about my biggest fears?

What trendy thing did I wear as a teenager that I want no one to know about now?

What chores did I have to do when I was growing up?

Who knows what my favourite plate colour was when I was young?

Creating time for your family is extremely important. To avoid boredom, ask who knows me better questions during family gatherings to spice up your conversations.

