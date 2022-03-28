Earl Simmons, better known by his stage name DMX (Dark Man X), was a rapper and actor from the United States. He began rapping in the early 1990s, and his debut album It's Dark and Hell Is Hot, was released in 1998. DMX was one of the greatest singers whose music has inspired many people. Here are some of the greatest DMX's quotes about life, love, trust, and God if you are a DMX fan.

DMX performs onstage with DJ Snake during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. Photo: Mark Davis (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

DMX came to embody passion, rawness, and pure emotional honesty like few hip-hop artists ever did over the course of his nearly three-decade career. Few have surpassed his achievements to this day. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at the age of 50 on 9 April 2021, the cause of death being a cocaine-induced heart attack. Below are savage DMX's quotes that will inspire you.

50+ inspirational DMX's quotes about life, love, trust and God

Even though he is no longer alive, his music has inspired many people, and his legacy will live on. Here are some motivating DMX's lyrics quotes to get you going.

Best deep DMX's quotes

DMX's approach was decidedly anti-commercial, but it worked, and he became the genre's first new superstar following the assassinations of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious BIG. Here are some deep DMX's quotes that will completely change your life.

If your heart was as big as your mouth, you would be real.

I know I may have done some bad things, but I'm not a bad person.

I'm not going to disrespect you, don't disrespect me.

A lot of people want a miracle; we want a huge blessing. People will forget that a miracle will only happen on the platform of a tragedy.

Don't believe everything you hear, don't believe everything you read and only believe half of what you see.

It is a waste of energy to think about what somebody else is doing and how they are doing it. I am just doing what I do.

I'll repent one day, just not right now.

It's the tough things that we go through, the hard things we go through, that gets us to that point where we're better and stronger than we've ever been.

If you never met me, then you have no right to judge me. I got a good heart, but this heart could get ugly.

It's a waste of energy to think about what somebody else is doing and how they are doing it. I'm a just do what I do.

DMX's quotes about life

Rapper DMX performs onstage during 10th Annual ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Life is What You Make It, Life Be My Song, and My Life are just a few of DMX's inspirational songs about life. Check out some of DMX's deepest lyrics about life.

I am still the same. That's why the fans love me. Because they need stability in the industry.

There's a difference between violence and senseless violence.

My entire life has been spent as the same person.

I'm glad that young black people are successful with music. I'm not a hater.

You can't call any one person the devil. Because no one person has the power to be the devil.

I can reach people the average person can't reach because I'm as grounded as I am.

The snake, the rat, the cat...How are you going to see them if you are living in the fog?

The curse turned to grace when the hurt turned to faith.

Inspiring DMX's song quotes

DMX rose from the Yonkers streets to become one of hip-hop's well-known and prolific artists. His raw, aggressive lyrics emphasize strength and survival as keys to overcoming the adversity of street life. Here are some DMX's inspirational lyrics from some of his most popular songs.

The days are longer, and it seems like I'm facing time/I've got a lot of dreams, but I'm not really chasing mine.

It's all in the mind; I stay ahead of time/ while you're falling behind, trying to relight ya lime.

Places that I've been, things that I have seen/ what you call a nightmare, are what I have as dreams.

We each have a star, all we have to do is find it/ once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded.

See to live is to suffer, but to survive well, that's to find meaning in the suffering.

It's like, the darker it gets, the brighter my light will shine, so regardless, I'm lovin this life of mine.

Crying about, 'life ain't nothing', but you either be the one mad cause you trapped or the one hunting.

Be careful of the ones that always wanna get you high cause when the time comes, that one'll let you die.

Out with a bang, you will remember my name. I wanted to live forever, but this wasn't fame.

I've lost my grip on reality, or so it would seem to pinch myself to wake up cause I know it's a dream.

Best DMX's lyrics of all time

Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Streeter Lecka (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

DMX, like Tupac, captured the hearts of many with his lyrics. He was the first recording artist in history to have his first two albums debut at number one within a year. If you want to hear some inspiring words, here are some DMX's famous lines that will undoubtedly restore your faith in everything.

There's a difference between doing wrong and being wrong.

No matter how hard it rains, withstand the pain

See to live is to suffer, but to survive, that's to find meaning in the suffering.

We each have a star; all we have to do is find it; once you do, everyone who sees it will be blinded.

Do dirt. Get dirt. So I treat people with the same respect that I want.

Give a dog a bone; leave a dog alone. Let a dog roam, and he will find his way home.

Don’t believe everything you hear, don’t believe everything you read and only believe half of what you see.

DMX's quotes about love

Love is a collection of feelings and behaviours characterized by intimacy, passion, and dedication. In addition, it entails tenderness, closeness, protection, attraction, affection, and trust. He portrayed what love should be and how the world should be through his music. Here are some famous DMX's lyrics about love.

The day I married my wife, Tashera, is a day I will never forget. Tashera holds a particular place in my boys' and my hearts. Anyone would be placed on a cloud by her energy. Her passion and concern make me feel at peace.

When I'm at home, I don't discuss business. I don't talk business. I don't answer the phone. It's just me, my wife, my children, my dogs. That's my world.

In my heart, I mean well. But if you help me to grow, then what I have in my heart will begin to show.

When you are happy, you get locked in sleep. You get sleepy happy. I always wanna be on point. I always wanna be aware.

DMX's quotes about God

Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

He was a firm believer, and despite his many accomplishments, he attributed his success to God. Here are some DMX's catchphrases to get you thinking about God.

I just find myself happy with the simple things. Appreciating the blessings God gave me.

I am highly favoured by God, and I experience great victories, supernatural turnarounds, and miraculous breakthroughs in the midst of great impossibilities.

Every day, I get closer to God. Every day, my will to do the right thing gets stronger.

Because I am highly favoured by God, I experience great victories / supernatural turnarounds and miraculous breakthroughs; in the midst of great impossibilities.

With the Lord behind us, they're ain't nothing we can't do.

DMX's quotes about death

DMX is widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time. This well-known artist is known for his catchy songs and impressive lyrics. Take a look at these DMX's deepest lyrics to gain a better understanding of his outlook on life.

My Lord, my saviour, don't judge my behaviour but instead, take what's in my heart and put it in my head. See, I guess I really never knew how proud I made you. My life is yours, my soul I gave you.

Either let me fly or give me death. Let my soul rest; take my breath. If I don't fly, I'm a die anyway, I'm alive on, but I'll be gone any day.

You let me touch so many people, and it's all for the good. I influenced so many children, I never thought that I would, and I couldn't take credit for the love they get because it all comes from you, Lord; I'm just the one that's givin it.

Don't come at me with no bullshit, use caution cause when I wet shit, I dead shit, like abortions.

I sold my soul to the devil, and the price was cheap, A yo it's cold on this level cause it's twice as deep, But you don't hear me, ignorance is bliss and so on. Sometimes it's better to be thought dumb. Shall I go on.

If what you want from me is to bring your children to you, my regret is only having one life to do it instead of two.

When my time is up, Imma be out but Imma try to live.

Despite facing adversity, whether from major labels or fellow emcees, DMX maintained a positive attitude and remained calm throughout his difficulties. These DMX's quotes and lyrics will help you see life, God, and love in a new light.

Source: Legit.ng