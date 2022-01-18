50+ funny salary quotes and sayings everybody can relate to

Everyone looks forward to being rewarded for their hard work. Consequently, salary day is probably the most eagerly awaited day of the month. The anticipation is always rising as the day get near. Besides, employees feel less anxious about existing bills as the money is always around the corner.

After a long month of labour, people look forward to the day they will be paid so that they can address their financial problems. Some people look at it as the day to pay off some debts and bills, while others turn the day into a shopping spree. Regardless of the situation, there is always unsurmountable joy and happiness on payday. It is mostly a time to sit back and enjoy the moment while the paycheck lasts.

50+ funny salary quotes and sayings

Here is a list of salary day quotes that you can relate to.

Inspirational salary day quotes

Paydays are always one of the greatest days of the month. You become more confident in working extra hard in everything you do. Here is a list of first salary quotes you can relate to.

There ain't no day as joyful as salary day. May I live to see many more days like today?

Dear God, you can go ahead and destroy this world on any other day but please not on my salary day.

I am confident I love salary day more than Romeo loved Juliet!

Everything we do is driven by payday.

My favourite job in this world is collecting my paycheck. I really enjoy it, and it makes me smile.

It sure feels good to finally lay my hands on my paycheck. I hope it stays with me until the end of the month.

It might have taken as long as the second coming of Jesus Christ, but it is finally here; hurray! Salary day.

True happiness is cashing your paycheck after waiting for it for so long.

Today is salary day! Now you can show poverty the door.

I have lived on this earth long enough to conclude that the only time the average man is truly happy is during salary day.

Yay! It's payday, and my hands itch to hold my paycheck more than my lover.

It is easy to be grateful for a bonus; it is a character to be grateful for a salary.

Payday is the best; forget about the rest.

I don't know about you, but happiness cometh from payday for me.

Payday is only the illusion of having money for a couple of hours. Then it's payday for everyone I owe money to.

Funny first salary quotes

For anyone who has been in the employment scene for a while, their first salary was very special. It symbolizes the fruits behind the efforts and hard work, from getting the job to taking up tasks in your first month.

The first month at work proves to be difficult as it is coupled with adapting to a new culture. However, as your first salary payday approaches, you feel proud of yourself for making it that far.

When the penny you spend starts becoming the penny you earned, you see things from a whole new perspective. Your life begins from that day.

Dear first salary, I am eagerly waiting for you. The ATM knows the anxiousness we feel on the day of getting our first income.

The first salary is not just about the money; it is the self-respect you earned.

Happiness and independence are when you purchase something with your first salary.

My best birthday gift this year was my first salary.

My first salary gave me self-satisfaction and immense encouragement; the feeling of rewarding my soul.

Your first salary doesn't make you rich, but proud. It makes you fall in love with your work.

The digits of your first salary don't measure your success. It may not fulfil your dreams but increases your potential.

Your first salary will be special when you are paid for your passion.

The happiness you feel when first salary and weekend coincides is incomparable.

Salary delay funny quotes

Every employees' worst nightmare is a delayed salary. Delayed salaries make life stressful and uncomfortable for bills, and expenses must be paid. In fact, the challenges go beyond late bills to affecting the attitude, productivity, interpersonal relationships, professionalism and loyalty of the employee. Despite being faced with such a predicament, life must continue.

However, some employees find humour during such times when salaries and delayed. Below are some funny waiting for salary quotes.

I perform extraordinary miracles every month, surviving until payday. If this isn't a miracle, there is no such thing as a miracle.

The only feeling I can compare to surviving the odds and hanging in there until payday is the feeling you get after crossing the finishing line at the end of a marathon race.

Oh, salary! I've waited for you for one month, please don't leave in one hour.

Collecting my paycheck is my medicine.

One does not simply work productively with a delayed salary.

I'm always living on the edge when I'm waiting for my salary.

A sick man receives his healing not from a physician but from a paycheck.

I've got 99 problems, and payday can solve all of them.

Salary comes to those who wait.

Payday will be worth all the broke nights I stayed up.

Funny salary increment quotes

A salary increment mostly comes from the management as a way to appreciate your continued hard work and effort at work. Despite being a management-initiated plan, some employees request an increment.

How do you ask for a salary increment? This question lingers in any employee who thinks deserves an increment. Most of them fear coming off as demanding, or the employer might brush them off. Here is a list of funny salary increment quotes that will communicate your salary grievance with a little humour.

Hello Boss, the salary you provide isn't comfortable with my expertise.

There's no way I can justify my salary level, but I'm learning to live with it.

It wouldn't be the worst thing in the world if we didn't have a salary cap.

It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

I can't believe I work this hard to be this poor.

As long as my Boss pretends my salary is high, I'll pretend that I have much work to do.

Salary is no object: I want only enough to keep my body and soul apart.

My salary is so low it's like the government is telling me I don't have to pay taxes.

My girlfriend asked for peanuts, so I gave her my two months' salary.

Money can't buy happiness. Heck, my money can't even buy a burger, pizza or roll.

If every day were payday, what a wonderful place this world would be. Don't you love pay?

Funny dear salary quotes

Below are some funny dear salary quotes you can use.

Dear salary, how I wish we could spend more quality time together.

Dear salary, you are the cornerstone of my happiness. Every day should be payday.

Dear salary, please stay with me this month.

Dear salary, I miss you so much.

Dear Salary, why are you not growing?

Salary days are always the best days for everybody who works. So while you wait for your paycheck, the above salary quotes and sayings will help you stay motivated.

