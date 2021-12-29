50+ truthful quotes about dating the wrong guy anyone can relate to

Falling in love is one of the most beautiful experiences anyone can have. However, the most excellent sensation is a mutual and reciprocal connection. Unfortunately, sometimes we date the wrong individuals without realizing it, which eventually affects us. Here are a few truthful quotes about dating anyone can relate to the wrong guy.

A couple arguing in the kitchen at home. Photo: pexels.com, @alex-green (modified by author)

Source: UGC

We don't always notice what's wrong until we shift our viewpoints or views about ourselves, what we want, what matters to us, and what we believe we deserve. For example, you may have been in a relationship for years without realizing you are dating the wrong person. Alternatively, you may be aware of the situation yet persuade yourself that things will improve in the future.

Dating the wrong guy quotes

Love should feel sweet, but it feels like a prison and a burden when you are in the wrong relationship. Take a look at some of these quotes about dating the wrong guy.

Dating a baby daddy is like dating a retarded person.

There had been no more attacks since those on Justin and Nearly Headless Nick, and Madam Pomfrey was pleased to report that the Mandrakes were becoming moody and secretive, meaning that they were fast leaving childhood. - J.K. Rowling

She wants to find the right person. She ends up dating the wrong person. She ends up getting hurt. Now she's scared to 'Find' again.

I celebrated my 18th birthday in Japan, which was quite memorable; I was quite fascinated by the different traditions and the culture; it was so completely different to Australian culture. - Miranda Kerr

Love doesn't hurt, loving the wrong person does.

I have no-fail chemistry. A guy turns me on, he's the wrong one for me. -Linda Barnes

He wrongly accuses Neptune, who makes shipwreck a second time. - Publilius Syrus

You will never be good enough for the wrong person. - Stephan Labossiere

You don't need a special place to meditate. You can transcend anywhere in the world. The unified field is here, and there, and everywhere. - David Lynch

The scandal has made wine and popcorn seem like a viable, even healthful, meal. - Lena Dunham

I know that it is dangerous. I also know that it is right. - A.A. Frias

We may love the wrong person, and cry over the wrong person, but one thing is for sure, mistakes help us find the right person.

Don't push yourself to be right in everything. Because sometimes, being wrong makes you a better person.

The right person will love everything about you that the wrong person was intimidated by.

The scandal has made wine and popcorn seem like a viable, even healthful, meal. - Lena Dunham

Do not rush in the ride of life. - Lailah Gifty Akita

Stay away from the people who make you feel crappy, and stick with the ones who make you feel happy.

As a single parent who is dating, make your child your priority. Make this known to the person you are dating.

Do not rush in the ride of life. - Lailah Gifty Akita

If you can love the wrong person that much, imagine how much you can love the right person.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Songs about dating the wrong guy

A man grabbing the wrist of a girlfriend during a dispute. Photo: pexels.com, @alex-green (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Below are some title songs by famous musicians about being in the wrong relationship.

Problem by Ariana Grande

The song expresses the fear of re-entering a sour relationship, even though you desperately want to do so.

I Knew You Were Trouble by Taylor Swift

Taylor admits to feeling guilty after entering into a relationship that was not working. The song is about being in the wrong relationship that is toxic and hurts you every day. According to Taylor, you may love them with all your heart and do things no other person would do for anyone else, but they don't reciprocate. It feels completely one-sided.

This Feeling by The Chainsmokers

The song is about deciding to enter into a relationship even though you know it is a wrong decision. As much as you want it to work, at the back of your mind, you already know the future isn't too bright either.

Love on the Brain by Rihanna

Rihana explains how she is dangerously attracted to a lover who wounds her then puts her back together in the song. She states that,

It beats me black and blue. No matter what I do, I'm no good without you.

I Hate U, I Love U by Gnash featuring Olivia O'Brien

The song is about two lovers afraid of opening up and revealing their feelings. They are bitter at one another and yet still in love.

The Worst by Jhene Aiko

In the song, Aiko's regret of falling in love with someone is not right. Your partner is emotionally unavailable. They choose to be distant. There's a lot you want to do for them, but it seems they don't want your love.

On My Mind by Ellie Goulding

The song is about having someone on your mind that shouldn't be on your mind, and you can't figure out why they are still there.

What are some of the signs of a wrong guy?

A couple arguing. Photo: pexels.com, @diva-plavalaguna (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you know if he's the wrong guy? What are some red flags in a relationship that you can point out? Take a look at some of the signs that you are dating the wrong guy.

You cannot be yourself in front of them. You're always pretending to be someone else, fearing they won't approve of who you really are. You don't think they'd understand and, worse, accept you the way you are.

They create excuses whenever you ask for their help. They won't ever give you whatever that you're seeking from them. They'll never be satisfied with your efforts in a relationship and always nag about what isn't there.

Your relationship is a never-ending on-again, off-again saga.

You avoid difficult conversations.

They just don't seem to care about your feelings. They don't acknowledge all the efforts you put in for them. Neither do they respect you as a person.

He wants you to change for him.

Neither do they want to be involved in your life. They have absolutely no interest in you. They don't know what you want from life or the relationship and don't even care.

They're a bad listener. They're always hearing when you talk but rarely listening. They have no interest in knowing about what you want to do in life, how your day went or how you feel about them.

You're spending a lot more money on your relationship than your partner is.

Conversations with them are never satisfying. They don't seem to understand you beyond your words and always go off on a totally different tangent.

Your schedules don't line up.

Love isn't what you feel for someone; it is about how someone else makes you feel about yourself. And you just don't feel good about yourself when you're around them. You're constantly unsure of who you are in their presence.

You communicate your concerns, but nothing ever changes.

They need constant care and attention. They are a little too needy and tend to depend on you for their survival totally.

You overthink everything you say.

He treats his family poorly.

They've been trying to mould you into the person they want you to be, and you've been obliging only with the hope of being loved, but you don't like what you're becoming. It is clear they don't love you for who you are.

You cry more than a smile.

You can't imagine a future together without laughing or crying.

Your friends and family haven't met them.

You don't look forward to meeting them anymore. You're not excited at all; in fact, all you think about is how to avoid arguments and fights.

They take you for granted so much that it has started to bruise your self-respect. And if that is the case, walking out is the best option, for some people never change.

You're afraid to ask him to put away his clothes.

They think the world revolves around them.

What to do when you think you are with the wrong person

When you realize you are in a bad relationship, the best thing you can do is call it quits and end it as quickly as possible. It may appear difficult, but it is always the wisest choice to avoid further hurt.

Although being alone may not be pleasant at times, it is always preferable to be in an environment where you are accepted and feel safe. If you don't see a future with someone, break up with them and find someone you can be happy with.

READ ALSO: How to have a fun conversation with your girlfriend: 25 things to talk about

Are you wondering how to have a good conversation with your girlfriend? Or perhaps which things to talk about with your girlfriend on the phone? Legit.ng has recently published an article that will be helpful for you, and you will discover many thrilling conversations to have with your girlfriend.

Finding significant topics for your girlfriend and relationship is the best method to start a friendly conversation. Check out this article for a few topics to discuss with your significant other.

Source: Legit.ng