VeryDarkMan addressed the controversy surrounding the Emir of Daura's alleged conduct involving a female foreign tourist in a video posted on November 23, 2026

The social media commentator looked up frontotemporal dementia after a Nigerian-Canadian doctor suggested the condition may explain the Emir's alleged behaviour

VDM argued that the medical explanation only strengthened the case for why the first-class monarch should step down immediately

Social media commentator VeryDarkMan (VDM) has come out strongly against the Emir of Daura, insisting the monarch must leave his throne following widespread controversy over his alleged conduct towards a female foreign tourist.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on November 23, 2026, VDM addressed a medical explanation that had been circulating online, suggesting the Katsina Emir may be suffering from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

VeryDarkMan calls for the Emir of Daura to step down amid controversy over his alleged conduct towards a female foreign tourist. Photo: verydarkblackman/beduinqa

Source: Instagram

Rather than accepting the condition as a defence, VDM used it to press his case for the monarch's immediate removal.

VDM on Frontotemporal Dementia

VDM opened by saying he had initially taken down an earlier post on the matter after looking into FTD, a neurological condition he noted can cause elderly individuals to become sexually aggressive.

He referenced a post by Nigerian-Canadian medical doctor Dr ZO, which read:

"There's a strong chance this man (Emir) could be having frontotemporal dementia (FTD), I'm speaking from experience as a medical doctor."

In his caption, VDM described this as the "new update" and called for the Emir to step down "IMMEDIATELY."

His argument was straightforward: if FTD is the reason behind the alleged behaviour, then the Emir is a danger to children and adults alike, and should not be occupying a throne.

"If this is the excuse, then the Emir need to vacate the throne with immediate effect because he's a danger to both children, girl child, adult, even male children and men," VDM said in the clip.

VeryDarkMan criticises the handling of the Emir of Daura controversy and calls for accountability over the alleged incident involving a foreign tourist. Photo: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan speaks on Daura's history and the monarch's position

VDM also emphasised the significance of Daura, noting its connection to former President Muhammadu Buhari, who was both from the town and buried there.

He argued that such a historically important seat of power should not be linked to conduct he described as disgraceful and distasteful.

The commentator was equally critical of what he saw as shifting narratives online, pointing out that reactions had moved from claims the footage was fake or AI-generated to medical justifications involving FTD.

He challenged what he characterised as a double standard, suggesting that an ordinary person who behaved in the same manner would have faced police action without any public sympathy.

VDM also used the occasion to urge women to speak up the moment someone behaves inappropriately towards them, calling out such behaviour on the spot rather than staying silent.

He closed with a direct message:

"Emir of Daura should step down. The man is old... it's a disgrace, it's an embarrassment to the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

Watch VDM speak in the Instagram video below:

Oyemykke warns men about sexual discipline

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social critic Oyemykke reacted to a foreign tourist’s sexual assault allegation against the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Faruk, urging men to exercise restraint.

He argued that men who lack sexual discipline risk serious consequences and warned that a woman’s laughter or smile during unwanted advances should not be mistaken for consent.

His comments followed allegations by tourist Mirka, which prompted Amnesty International Nigeria to call for an investigation, while the Daura Emirate Council said it was reviewing the footage.

Source: Legit.ng