Cyprus's Migration Department announced a significant policy shift affecting foreigners who hold certain residence permits in the country

The change, set to take effect from January 1, 2027, will affect five categories of residence permits covered under a digital renewal service

The online renewal service for the affected Cyprus residence permits was first launched in July 2026 through the government portal gov.cy

Cyprus has announced a major change to how foreigners renew five categories of residence permits, with the country's Migration Department setting a firm deadline of January 1, 2027 for the transition to take effect.

The Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection published the announcement on October 14, 2026, confirming that renewal applications for the affected permit categories will, from that date, only be accepted through the government's online portal, gov.cy.

Foreigners face major change to 5 Cyprus residence permits. Photo credit: Cyprus Presidency.

Source: UGC

Walk-in submissions at the department's physical service points will no longer be accepted for these permits.

The 5 residence permits affected

The five permit categories covered by the new rule are: temporary residence permits for Remunerated Employment, temporary residence permits for Domestic Employment, temporary residence permits for employees of Companies of Foreign Interests, temporary residence permits for Family Reunification (specifically for family members of Long-Term Residents and employees of Companies of Foreign Interests), and Long-Term resident permits.

All five fall under the digital residence permit renewal service, which Cyprus quietly introduced in July 2026.

The service currently allows holders of these permits to submit renewal applications online, provided they are renewing with the same employer. From January 2027, that online channel becomes the only option available.

What foreigners in Cyprus need to do

To use the online renewal service, applicants must first create and verify a CY Login account, which is the Cypriot government's unified digital identification system.

This account grants secure access to a range of public services on the gov.cy portal. The department noted that guidance on setting up a CY Login account is readily available through the same portal.

The government framed the move as part of a broader push to digitalise and modernise public services, with the aim of improving both the speed and quality of service delivery for residents and businesses operating in Cyprus.

Foreigners currently holding any of the five affected permit types are advised to familiarise themselves with the gov.cy portal well ahead of the January 2027 deadline to avoid delays in their renewal applications.

Cyprus publishes guidance on citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Cyprus updated its citizenship by naturalisation rules in December 2023, setting out conditions all adult applicants must meet cumulatively.

Foreigners seeking Cypriot citizenship must prove at least 7 years of legal residence over a 10-year period, plus an unbroken 12 months before applying.

Source: Legit.ng