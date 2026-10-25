Yellow flames, weak gas flow and oily stains may signal equipment problems, but they cannot confirm cylinder contamination

A persistent gas smell may mean a leak: avoid flames and switches, leave immediately and call for help safely

Never dismantle or drain a cylinder; seek inspection from an authorised LPG facility and buy gas from reputable suppliers

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Cooking gas is an essential household energy source for millions of Nigerians, offering a convenient alternative to firewood, charcoal and kerosene.

With fluctuating Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices, some households purchase additional cylinders to avoid sudden shortages and unexpected price increases.

Your gas cylinder may have dangerous chemicals: Here's how to know. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

However, poorly maintained cylinders, faulty regulators and contaminated gas supplies can create safety concerns.

Although oily residues and other contaminants may sometimes accumulate inside LPG cylinders, identifying them is not always straightforward.

Here are five warning signs households should watch for and the steps to take when problems arise.

1. Yellow or orange flames instead of blue

A properly functioning gas cooker generally produces a steady blue flame.

If the flame suddenly turns yellow or orange, it may indicate incomplete combustion caused by blocked burner openings, inadequate air supply or other equipment problems, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Such flames may also leave black soot on cooking pots.

Although contaminated gas can affect combustion, flame colour alone cannot confirm impurities inside a cylinder.

2. Weak or flickering flames

A cooker that repeatedly produces weak, flickering or sputtering flames may have a gas-flow problem.

Possible causes include a faulty regulator, blocked burner, restricted hose or low cylinder pressure.

In some cases, contamination may interfere with gas delivery.

Households should avoid repeatedly adjusting faulty equipment and instead seek professional inspection.

3. Oily stains around regulators and hoses

Unusual oily deposits, sticky stains or moisture around cylinder connections may indicate contamination or equipment deterioration.

However, such stains do not automatically establish that sludge has accumulated inside the cylinder.

The Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association provides safety guidance encouraging proper handling and maintenance of LPG equipment.

Any suspicious deposits around regulators or hoses should be examined by a qualified technician.

4. Cylinder feels heavy but produces little gas

A cylinder that feels unusually heavy despite delivering little usable gas may raise concerns about its contents.

However, cylinder weight alone is unreliable because containers have different empty weights.

Temperature, regulator problems and remaining LPG can also affect gas delivery.

Consumers should have the cylinder weighed and inspected rather than shaking, heating or attempting to empty it themselves.

5. Persistent gas smell around the cylinder

One particularly important warning sign is a persistent gas smell around a cylinder, regulator or hose.

LPG contains an added odorant that helps consumers detect leaks.

A strong gas smell should be treated as a possible leak, not evidence of sludge accumulation.

If this happens, avoid flames, electrical switches and anything that could produce sparks. Leave the area immediately and contact emergency services or a qualified gas professional from a safe location.

What should Nigerians do about suspected impurities?

Steps to clean your cooking gas cylinder of impurities amid new prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Consumers should never attempt to dismantle cylinder valves, drain oily residues or pour unwanted contents into gutters.

Instead, cylinders suspected of contamination should be assessed by an authorised LPG facility or qualified professional.

Regular equipment inspections, proper cylinder storage and purchasing gas from reputable suppliers can help Nigerian households reduce avoidable cooking gas risks.

FG begins free cooking gas cylinder, refill distribution

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has urged the Federal Government to involve its members in the distribution of free cooking gas cylinders and refill initiatives aimed at expanding access to cleaner household energy across Nigeria.

The association said its extensive distribution network could help the government reach more households, improve cylinder safety and accelerate the adoption of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), commonly known as cooking gas.

Source: Legit.ng