The Federal Ministry of Education released a statement on Monday addressing widespread reports about changes to how federal universities hire staff

The clarification followed remarks made at the maiden convocation of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, on October 17, 2026

The ministry outlined which government body handles which part of the waiver process, raising questions about how the earlier reports emerged

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Ministry of Education said that the recruitment waiver process for federal tertiary institutions has not been scrapped, pushing back against reports that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had removed the requirement for universities to seek approval before hiring.

The ministry's Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the confusion may have stemmed from a speech delivered at the maiden convocation of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare (FUHSA), Bauchi State, on October 17, 2026.

Boriowo said President Tinubu was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, Sonny Echono, at the event.

As reported by The Punch, he offered a breakdown of how the waiver system actually works in a statement issued on Monday, October 19, 2026

How the waiver process works

The ministry drew a clear line between the roles of two government bodies.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) is responsible for approving establishment waivers and assessing manpower needs across federal institutions.

Separately, a committee chaired by the Minister of Education handles recruitment waiver requests.

"The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) approves establishment waivers for Federal Institutions, while recruitment waiver requests are considered and approved by a Committee chaired by the Honourable Minister of Education," the statement read.

The OHCSF also sits on the recruitment waiver committee, and the committee evaluates each institution's staffing needs against its approved establishment before deciding whether additional hiring is justified.

Ministry reaffirms existing protocol.

The ministry was firm that no policy change had taken place.

"The Ministry therefore emphasises that the existing recruitment waiver protocol, which has been in operation over the past few years to promote greater institutional efficiency and autonomy, remains in force."

According to the statement, all requests must continue to follow the established approval process.

The statement also tied the ministry's stance to broader reform goals, saying it:

"Remains committed to transparency, due process and accountability in the management of human resources across Federal Tertiary Institutions, in furtherance of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI) and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda."

Earlier reports had suggested Tinubu used the FUHSA convocation, where 50 pioneer graduates received their degrees, to signal that federal universities would no longer need to obtain recruitment waivers from the OHCSF, a move that was framed as an effort to ease staffing delays and boost institutional independence.

Source: Legit.ng