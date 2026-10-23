The CDCFIB approved promotions for 27,624 officers across the Nigerian Correctional Service, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and Civil Defence Corps

The board announced that the federal government's recruitment portal for 30,150 paramilitary personnel will reopen from October 28 to November 13, 2026

Candidates who reached the oral interview stage will undergo a mandatory drug test conducted by NDLEA at no cost, with appointment letters issued after certification

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) has approved the promotion of 27,624 officers across its four paramilitary agencies and announced the reopening of an ongoing federal recruitment portal.

The Secretary to the Board, Major General Abdulmalik Jibril (Rtd), made the announcement while briefing journalists after the Board's 01-26 meeting in Abuja, speaking on behalf of Board Chairman Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo at the Board Secretariat, Old Federal Secretariat Area 1.

CDCFIB announces massive recruitment, reopening of recruitment portal Photo Credit: @CDCFIBNG

Source: Twitter

Promotion breakdown across four agencies

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps received the largest share of the promotions, with 17,343 officers moving up in rank. The Nigeria Correctional Service had 4,601 officers promoted, the Nigeria Immigration Service recorded 4,097 promotions, and the Federal Fire Service had 1,583 officers elevated.

Jibril said the promotions were designed to tackle career stagnation, lift personnel morale, and sharpen service delivery across all four agencies. During the same meeting, the board also approved a healthcare policy framework to improve the health and fitness of officers, and cleared 228 disciplinary cases as part of a broader push to strengthen accountability within the services.

Recruitment portal set to reopen

On recruitment, Jibril confirmed that the portal for the federal government's ongoing exercise to hire 30,150 paramilitary personnel will be accessible from October 28 to November 13, 2026. The exercise covers all four agencies under the board's supervision.

Candidates who have already progressed to the oral interview stage will be able to check their recruitment status through the portal and then proceed to a mandatory drug test, which will be carried out in partnership with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Jibril stressed that the drug test will be conducted at no cost to candidates, as the federal government will cover all expenses. Letters of appointment will only be issued to candidates after the NDLEA certifies them free from illegal substance use.

He also issued a strong warning against fraud, urging candidates to reject any requests for payment related to the recruitment process and to report such demands to the relevant security authorities immediately.

The heads of all four paramilitary agencies were present at the briefing.

Read the full statement on X here:

Minister gives update on recruitment portal's glitches

Legit.ng earlier reported that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has stepped in to address nationwide complaints from applicants who have been unable to access the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) recruitment portal for the verification of their application status.

In a statement on Friday, October 31, the minister, in a social media post, ordered the immediate resolution of all technical hitches that the portal was experiencing.

Source: Legit.ng