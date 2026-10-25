Qatar's government has outlined specific requirements that expatriate workers must satisfy before securing a company-sponsored work visa

The visa covers workers heading to ministries, government bodies, and private companies, but comes with a processing fee attached

One of the conditions involves a step that applicants must complete outside Qatar before they can even enter the country

For Nigerians eyeing Qatar as their next japa destination, the country's Ministry of Interior has laid out exactly what it takes to secure a work visa under company sponsorship — and there are four non-negotiable conditions every applicant must meet.

Qatar's work visa on company sponsorship is designed for expatriate workers being brought in to fill roles across a wide range of employers, from federal ministries and government agencies to semi-government bodies and private firms of all sizes.

Qatar lists conditions foreigners must meet to get a company-sponsored work visa. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for Qatar company-sponsored work visa

1. The first requirement is straightforward but critical: applicants must present attested educational qualification certificates that confirm their credentials for the specific profession they are being hired to perform. Unverified documents will not be accepted.

2. The second condition is a good conduct certificate, more commonly known as a police clearance certificate. This must be issued by the relevant authorities in the applicant's home country and subsequently attested by Qatar's embassy or its representing mission in that country. For Nigerians, this means obtaining clearance from the Nigeria Police Force before approaching the Qatari embassy in Abuja.

3. Third, a valid employment contract between the worker and the sponsoring employer must be in place. The contract serves as the legal foundation of the visa application, establishing the formal relationship between the expatriate and the organisation bringing them in.

4. The fourth condition is perhaps the most time-sensitive: applicants must pass a medical examination conducted outside Qatar, in line with the standards set by the Qatari government. This means the health screening must be completed before departure, not after arrival.

The company-sponsored work visa attracts a fee of QAR 300, which is roughly equivalent to around ₦110,000 at current exchange rates, depending on the prevailing naira-to-riyal conversion. Applications are processed through the headquarters of the Directorate at the Ministry of Interior's Services Department.

For Nigerians navigating the increasingly competitive global labour market, Qatar remains one of the more accessible Gulf destinations, particularly for skilled and semi-skilled workers. Meeting these four conditions in full, and in the correct order, is the clearest path to securing legal employment in the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng