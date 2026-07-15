The US Department of State's travel arm published its current list of 23 countries rated Level 4, warning Americans not to visit for any reason

Nine African countries feature on the Level 4 list, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, DRC, and the Central African Republic

US officials cited dangerous local conditions and limited capacity to assist American citizens as the basis for the highest-level travel warning

The United States government has released an updated list of 23 countries that Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing severe security risks and the limited ability of US authorities to provide assistance in those locations.

The warning was issued through the US Department of State's Travel Advisory system, which classifies destinations from Level 1 to Level 4 based on safety conditions.

The US Department of State warns Americans against visiting 23 countries due to significant security risks. Nine of these are in Africa. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Countries on Level 4 list

The countries placed under the highest Level 4 – Do Not Travel advisory are Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Myanmar (Burma), Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.

The State Department stressed that Americans should avoid travelling to these destinations regardless of the purpose of their visit.

US: Reason for advisory

Explaining the decision, the department said the highest advisory is reserved for places where security conditions pose significant dangers or where the US government has limited capacity to assist its citizens.

"Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason."

The US government urged travellers to check the latest travel advisory before making international travel plans, noting that security conditions can change quickly and advisories are updated whenever necessary.

US warns against traveling to African countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has issued a critical travel directive advising citizens to completely avoid a specific African country due to severe medical dangers. The Department of State explicitly warned Americans against travelling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for any reason whatsoever.

This ultimate alert stems from a severe outbreak of Ebola, a highly contagious and lethal communicable disease that poses a direct risk to human life.

Source: Legit.ng