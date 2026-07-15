Breaking: US Releases List of 23 Countries Americans Should Not Travel To, Gives Reason
- The US Department of State's travel arm published its current list of 23 countries rated Level 4, warning Americans not to visit for any reason
- Nine African countries feature on the Level 4 list, including Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Niger, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, DRC, and the Central African Republic
- US officials cited dangerous local conditions and limited capacity to assist American citizens as the basis for the highest-level travel warning
The United States government has released an updated list of 23 countries that Americans are strongly advised not to visit, citing severe security risks and the limited ability of US authorities to provide assistance in those locations.
The warning was issued through the US Department of State's Travel Advisory system, which classifies destinations from Level 1 to Level 4 based on safety conditions.
Countries on Level 4 list
The countries placed under the highest Level 4 – Do Not Travel advisory are Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Myanmar (Burma), Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.
The State Department stressed that Americans should avoid travelling to these destinations regardless of the purpose of their visit.
US: Reason for advisory
Explaining the decision, the department said the highest advisory is reserved for places where security conditions pose significant dangers or where the US government has limited capacity to assist its citizens.
"Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason."
The US government urged travellers to check the latest travel advisory before making international travel plans, noting that security conditions can change quickly and advisories are updated whenever necessary.
US warns against traveling to African countries
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the United States government has issued a critical travel directive advising citizens to completely avoid a specific African country due to severe medical dangers. The Department of State explicitly warned Americans against travelling to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) for any reason whatsoever.
This ultimate alert stems from a severe outbreak of Ebola, a highly contagious and lethal communicable disease that poses a direct risk to human life.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944