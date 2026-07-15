Air Peace said one of its Airbus A320 aircraft was badly damaged after a NAHCO baggage conveyor vehicle hit its engine

The incident has forced the airline to delay and cancel some flights because the aircraft is no longer fit for operation

Air Peace is investigating the incident with aviation authorities, while NAHCO had not responded at the time of the report

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Passengers travelling with Air Peace may face flight delays and cancellations after one of the airline's Airbus A320 aircraft was damaged during a ground handling incident at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 1 (MM1) in Lagos.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, Air Peace said the incident occurred shortly after passengers had safely disembarked from Flight P47427, which arrived from Kano.

Air Peace Announces Flight Delays, Cancellations, issues blame on NAHCO

Source: Twitter

According to the airline, a baggage conveyor belt vehicle operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) struck one of the aircraft's engines while it was on the ground.

The airline said the impact caused extensive damage to the engine, leaving the aircraft unfit for operations and disrupting its flight schedule.

"The aircraft has been rendered totally unserviceable," Air Peace said, adding that the affected aircraft had already been scheduled to operate several flights across its domestic network over the coming days.

Flight schedule affected as airline apologises

Air Peace said the unexpected damage would affect its operations, with several flights likely to be delayed and others cancelled while efforts are made to reorganise the airline's fleet.

The airline stated:

"This unfortunate incident has significantly impacted our operations, as the aircraft was rostered to operate multiple flights within our network over the coming days. Consequently, several scheduled services will experience delays, while some may regrettably be cancelled as we work to mitigate the disruption through fleet adjustments."

The carrier apologised to passengers whose travel plans may be disrupted, assuring them that its operations and customer service teams are working to reduce the inconvenience by arranging alternative travel options where possible.

It added that passenger safety remains its highest priority and appealed for understanding as it works to restore normal operations.

The airline also disclosed that it is collaborating with the ground handling company and relevant aviation authorities to investigate the incident and determine what led to the collision.

Fresh concerns over airport ground safety

Ground handling companies play a crucial role in airport operations by providing services such as baggage handling, aircraft loading and the operation of specialised vehicles around aircraft.

However, accidents involving ground support equipment can lead to expensive repairs, operational setbacks and widespread flight disruptions, particularly when aircraft engines are involved.

Air Peace Announces Flight Delays, Cancellations, issues blame on NAHCO

Source: UGC

The latest incident has also renewed concerns about safety procedures during aircraft ground operations. It comes several months after another Air Peace aircraft was reportedly damaged by ground handling equipment at the Lagos airport in December 2025.

As of the time of filing this report, NAHCO had not issued an official response to Air Peace's claims or requests for comment regarding the incident.

Source: Legit.ng